Cabot Corp (CBT) CEO Sean Keohane on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call
November 5, 2019 02:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Steven Delahunt - Investor Relations
Sean Keohane - CEO and President
Erica McLaughlin - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Mike Leithead - Barclays
Josh Spector - UBS
David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
Jim Sheehan - SunTrust
Kevin Hocevar - Northcoast Research
Dan Rizzo - Jefferies
Chris Kapsch - Loop Capital Markets
Presentation
Ladies and gentlemen thank you for standing by and welcome to the Cabot Corporation Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to hand