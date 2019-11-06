SPXU: Inverse ETFs Are Generating Alpha

The recent alpha shift appears fairly persistent, meaning there may be an opportunity to profit.

Interestingly, the opposite trend is occurring for UPRO's bearish counterpart; SPXU (and other inverse ETFs) is generating positive alpha.

A k-times leveraged ETF should have beta = k and alpha slightly less than 0 due to the expense ratio.

An interesting recent trend for leveraged and inverse ETFs

About a month ago, I wrote an article about the 3x daily S&P 500 ETF UPRO, which I rely on heavily for my preferred stocks and bonds portfolio. Being a 3x daily ETF, UPRO ought to have beta = 3 and slightly negative alpha. I noticed that the fund's alpha (with respect to SPY) recently took a nosedive, going from its usual value of negative 1-2% all the way to the negative 5-8% range. That's a major problem for my strategy, so I've been concerned about it.

It turns out that the mirror image is happening for the bearish version of UPRO, the -3x daily S&P 500 ETF SPXU. This inverse ETF is generating substantial positive alpha. Take a look:

First, note that the trend for UPRO has continued since my last article, which used data through August 16, 2019. UPRO's annualized alpha was -5.6% in September and -6.0% in October. Meanwhile, SPXU has experienced rising alpha, with values of 8.3% in August, 4.8% in September, and 7.0% in October.

I suppose we shouldn't be surprised, since these are opposing ETFs tied to the same benchmark. But I had always expected these types of funds to generate slightly negative alpha, whether they're bullish or bearish, and rather independently of market conditions. A sustained drift like the one UPRO and SPXU are currently experiencing hasn't really occurred previously.

Not unique to ProShares

These alpha trends do not appear to be unique to ProShares. Looking at Direxion's SPXL (3x) and SPXS (-3x), for example:

Consequences

If you're currently using an inverse ETF as part of a trading strategy, chances are you'll benefit from this alpha drift. My sense is that people tend to evaluate leveraged and inverse ETFs primarily on how well they achieve their target multiple (effective beta) and how well they avoid extra volatility (R-squared). I think it's important to keep an eye on their alphas, or you could miss a shift that totally changes the properties of your strategy.

Ways to Profit

As I mentioned, I'm interested in UPRO's declining alpha primarily because it directly affects the properties of my own portfolio. But I'm also interested in trying to take advantage of these recent trends.

Profiting off of UPRO's negative alpha would require short-selling or trading options, neither of which I have experience in or currently wish to pursue.

SPXU's positive alpha is more compelling. If we believe the trend will persist in the coming months, we could consider potential ways of profiting off of it.

Bad idea: Unhedged SPXU

If we initiate a position in SPXU, we stand to benefit from the alpha it ends up generating. That's a bad idea because its beta of -3 will completely dominate any effect of its higher-than-normal alpha. Basically, the outcome of this trade would be entirely dependent on whether the S&P goes up or down.

To illustrate, note that so far in 2019, SPXU's annualized alpha is an impressive 8.2%, yet it has lost 48.6%.

Unexciting idea: hedge with SPY

To isolate SPXU's anticipated alpha, we could initiate a 25% SPXU, 75% SPY position. The net beta is 0.25 (-3) + 0.75 (1) = 0, and the net alpha is 0.25 (alpha) + 0.75 (0) = 0.25 alpha.

The upside is it's a low-risk trade that can generate alpha. The downside is we're only getting one-fourth of SPXU's anticipated alpha, which in a best-case scenario might get us around 2% annualized alpha.

To see this, here's the CAGR vs. Sharpe ratio for SPXU/SPY over all possible allocations, with points shown at 25% steps, using just 2019 data.

The rightmost point is 25% SPXU, 75% SPY, and indeed, we see an excellent Sharpe ratio (0.33) but small CAGR (2.2%).

Slightly better idea: Pair SPXU with a higher-beta (ideally alpha-generating) fund

There are basically two ways to improve upon SPXU/SPY:

Pair SPXU with a higher-beta hedge so we can increase the SPXU allocation, thus retaining more of SPXU's alpha. Pair SPXU with an alpha-generating fund to reduce the degree to which the non-SPXU allocation pulls net alpha towards 0.

In either case, we should only consider positive-beta funds, because otherwise the portfolio beta will be negative regardless of the allocations.

I was initially very optimistic, because SPXU has two things very useful for portfolio construction: positive alpha and (extremely) negative beta. Unfortunately, I've had trouble finding a good complement for SPXU, mainly because there aren't that many high-beta ETFs outside of leveraged ETFs.

One possible candidate is the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). Since the fund's inception in May 2000, its annualized alpha is 1.8% and its beta is about 1.1.

This is harder to analyze, because we want to look at the characteristics of SPXU/IWM conditional on IWM generating considerable alpha. A simple backtest doesn't work, because SPXU doesn't usually generate alpha. Instead, we can simulate how we expect SPXU to behave by scaling historical SPY gains (multiply by 3 and add the daily equivalent of 6% annualized alpha).

Here's the CAGR vs. max drawdown over IWM's lifetime (May 26, 2000, to Nov. 1, 2019), with data points shown in 5% allocation steps:

100% IWM maximizes CAGR, but a 5-15% allocation to SPXU results in a somewhat compelling CAGR/MDD, especially when compared to SPY.

These aren't beta-neutral strategies, however; at 10% SPXU, the portfolio beta is 0.69. Zero beta would require 27% SPXU, but this allocation should not be considered given that the Sharpe ratio is lower than 100% IWM (0.024 vs. 0.028).

I think there's some potential here, but we'd probably want to fund a higher-beta fund than IWM. For now, I plan to monitor SPXU's alpha and continue searching for high-beta funds to pair with it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author used Yahoo Finance to obtain historical stock prices and used R (including the "quantmod" and "stocks", and packages) to analyze the data and generate figures.