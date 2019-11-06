Alaris Royalty Corp. (ALARF) CEO Steve King on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTC:ALARF) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2019 7:00 PM ET

Gary Ho - Desjardins

Scott Fromson - CIBC

Derek Spronck - RBC

Jeff Fenwick - Cormark

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Anoop Prihar - GMP

Thank you, Leonie. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Alaris Royalty Corp’s Conference Call and Webcast to discuss the financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, as well as a brief corporate update. I’m Curtis Krawetz, Vice President of Investments and Investor Relations, and I’m joined on the call today by Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Darren Driscoll, Chief Financial Officer.

After a short presentation from Steve and Darren, there will be a question-and-answer session. The lines will be placed on mute until then to avoid background noise. Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and assumptions. And as a result, actual results could differ materially. Additional information concerning the underlying factors, assumptions and risks is available in today’s press release and our MD&A for the period under the headings forward-looking statements and risk factors, copies of which are available on SEDAR as well as our website.

Non-IFRS data is also presented; it may differ from the way other companies present such data. As with the forward-looking statements, please also refer to today’s press release and our MD&A for the period for more clarification regarding non-IFRS measures.

I’ll now pass the call over to Darren Driscoll, Alaris’s Chief Financial Officer.

Thanks, Curtis, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. I’ll start with just highlights on the quarter summarized in three separate areas. The first being really fantastic financial results this quarter. Alaris’s highest revenue and EBITDA quarter ever, revenue in the quarter of $30 million as estimated in our Q2 outlook and that’s up over 30% compared to $22.7 million in Q3 of last year and up almost 10% over the previous quarter of this year $27.4 in Q2 of this year.

Normalized EBITDA in the quarter of $25.9 million and that’s up nearly 30% compared to $20.2 million in the same quarter last year, and again up over the previous quarter of $24 million in Q2. Year-to-date results also excellent, year-to-date revenue up 14% and normalized EBITDA up 23%. And all those numbers are on our growth on a per share basis. And the main driver being deployment over the last 12 months, gross deployments of $230 million net of just over $200 million, plus the positive resets experienced in January.

The second area is significant portfolio improvements to report on -- most significantly, body contours delivered as promised than better. Not only is the ECR back above 1x, it's about 1.2x and we are extremely pleased with the effort and commitment shown by the BCC management team as they have delivered exactly as they promised us a few months back.

SCR continues to put out month-after-month solid results. Again they bought the monthly amount from 200,000 to 250,000 starting in Q4, with additional increases expected in 2020. And again another solid year, resets are expected, we’re eight, nine months in to this year and have a good handle on what our resets are going to be, and we do expect in the range of at least $0.06 to $0.07 a share of positive resets in January.

Amur Capital, our first common dividend well ahead of schedule, we received $0.4 million just at the end of Q3 declared and receives and really weren't expecting that till the earliest Q4 and even the Q1 of next year.

Our payout ratio is in the low 80s and that doesn't include any common distributions, any increases from SCR next year or the resets coming in January 2020. A couple of interesting stats to share, again the weighted average earnings coverage ratio, the portfolio is still approximately just over 1.5x and excluding Sandbox is undergoing a sales process, our top 10 largest partners by distribution that's over 100 million on a run rate basis, almost 85% of the portfolio has an earnings coverage ratio of above the 1.2x. And as you go through the MD&A, you'll see 14 of our 17 partners, representing over 91% of our revenue are reporting year-to-date results better than the previous year.

The third area is our deployment runway is in a good shape, alongside the continued support and confidence shown by our senior lending syndicate. Just a few days ago closed on an amendment to extend our senior credit facility from $300 million to $330 million under the same covenants to allow us to execute on our deployment goals. Again, each of the six members of the syndicate really took an extra pro-rata piece so all jumping in to help support our deployment plans. So, with $266 million drawn today that gives us about $115 million of dry powder today. Q3 deployment was CAD83 million anchored by that Planet Fitness deal in July and approximately 170 million in gross deployment year-to-date.

Our other items throughout the financials, cash G&A expenses as expected just under $2.5 million in the quarter as still on track for approximately $10 million total cash G&A expenses for 2019. Transaction costs of $1.1 million in the quarter versus nil on the prior year, but you’ll recall on prior years that number was capitalized as part of the cost to value of a new deal. So, we've added it back to normalized EBITDA and will continue to do so going forward. And again, this number will be lumpy and deal timing specific. We previously guided to 1% to 1.5% of invested capital and year-to-date that number is about 1.2% of invested capital.

The non-cash stock-based compensation expenses in the quarter do require a little explanation. The number spiked in Q3 to $1.9 million, since we were under training restrictions most of the last 12 months, as the tranche of RSUs it should have been issued last September, and at the end of the day, they were granted and vested in the current quarter, which required an accelerated expensing of an entire year's worth of expense around those pieces of the RSUs. Add to that, the Company achieved a performance metric which increased a value of the portion of those RSUs and that translates into an extra $1 million of non-cash stock-based comp in the quarter. Next quarter, you'll see the non-cash comp number come back to around a $1.25 million and about $250,000 for that specific piece.

We had a realized gain of $9 million during the period and that relates to crystallizing at $7 million U.S. again on the Planet Fitness transaction previously recognized as an increase in fair value. So, you'll see a flip on our income statement in Q3 from unrealized increase in fair value to the realized gain. So, you'll see the near-to-date numbers as a wash when you combine the two.

Number of fair value adjustments to the quarter with a handful up LMS, SCR, GWM and Unify and three down Kimco, Providence and Sandbox for a net, no change in the fair value of portfolio. And each of the changes up and down are results of just adjusting expectations for distributions in 2020 and beyond.

I'll just add a quick update on the continuing disclosure on our tax note related potential changes in the U.S. We get a lot of questions on those and still none of the proposed changes are final. It remains to be determined if and when they would take effect and the later into 2019 progresses, the less likely it seems it would be backdated to January 2019. But, we just don't know either way.

And secondly, the amount of $8 million in the note for the first three quarters of the year is based on our current capital structure, which certainly changes if the guidelines change. So, very important to note that our current run rate payout ratio of 83% already assumes an increase in our overall tax rate and we continue to actually manage our tax structure with our advisors.

And if -- the guideline changes we are retroactive, yes, we'd have to pay that extra tax. But when we call it a small increase maybe 1% to 2% to our run rate payout ratio, and that's only if we can't find a more efficient structure.

Additionally, there are a number of items out there that are included on a run rate payout ratio, that would make up, more than make up for some extra tax and that includes increased distributions from SCR, more common dividends from Amur and the resets expected for 2020. So, this is something we are managed internally, but should not be a topic of concern.

For the record numbers of revenue and EBITDA portfolio continues to strengthen alongside an improving payout ratio and a lending syndicates showing full support. We're pleased to provide yet another strong quarter for our shareholders.

And I'll pass it over to Steve for some further comment.

Great, thanks Darren. Obviously extremely proud of our financial and operating performance over the last many quarters to be able to show 30% year-over-year growth in the business that’s designed to limit volatility and payout a higher percentage of its cash flow is extraordinary. I won't go into any more detail on Darren’s comments on our individual companies. Happy to answer questions once I'm done here, but I will talk about kind of the current landscape and our deployment outlook.

From a macro point of view, the economic environment for our current partners remains very strong. We haven't seen any slowdown in the macroeconomics of any of our companies in the States or in Canada. From a competitive standpoint, private equity remains very active, multiples remain at all time highs. The only slight change that we've seen in industry publications is a slight decrease in debt levels being offered by senior lenders. They've tightened up a little bit, which is a positive for us since we don't rely on debt leverage to deliver high returns like private equity does.

In the near-term, we do expect to be active over the next six weeks before the end of the year. We have a few smaller transactions that we hope to close, starting fairly soon here. So, that's the reason why we wanted to make sure that we had ample room on our debt facility regardless of the timing of the Sandbox disposition. Overall, [Indiscernible] remains very strong. We're seeing lots of opportunities and we're in the process on several transactions that we would hope to close in Q1, should they proceed.

So, Leonie, I'll turn it back to you to open the floor up to any questions.

Thanks. My first question is maybe just to start-off on BCC, it looks like a decent turnaround this quarter. Wondering if you can elaborate, and can you remind us what the financial thresholds they need to hit before you provide tranche to funding?

Steve King

Sure Gary, the threshold is -- after funding an ECR of over 1.5, so they have made it tremendous strides, had good months even expecting a good finish to this year as well. But that's still I would expect it at least a year away. But we're certainly that those follow on tranches are looking a lot more realistic now than they were three months ago.

Gary Ho

Great. And then Steve I think in your prepared remarks you talked about a few small transactions over next couple of weeks. Can you give us a range to help us with the modeling and are these more follow-ons or these new partners?

Steve King

Mix of the two Gary, they're all on their own not material and kind of $6 million to $12 million U.S. range of three transactions we're hoping to do our U.S. So yes, they are not a material on their own, but add up to a decent amount and supporting our current partners and also adding a small capital as well.

Gary Ho

And then just lastly, just on the Sandbox there, can you give us an update, sounds like you guys, they’re true on their facility, but also there was a write-down, can you give us an update on the sale process?

Steve King

Yes, the write-down was just a result of reduced expectations for their distribution resets. So that's kind of more of a formulaic process that KPMG and Darren go to every quarter on each of our partners, the process continues to proceed, we are being guided to a closing in December of this year. So, that's very positive. So, we'll keep on working through that and hopefully that closes successfully because that would add a significant amount of cash, reduce our debt by a significant amount.

Gary Ho

Steve King

Yes, we're hoping to recover everything, Scott is our objective here. So, if everything lines up correctly that should be the case. I think, it's you never know when you're dealing with these processes a lot of deals get re-priced at the end, but we don't expect that to happen. We're hoping to recover everything.

Scott Fromson

Thanks. And do you anticipate taking any of that consideration in the form of equity?

Steve King

Steve King

No, we've got -- we actually had a lot of fun today in our Board meeting because we've got probably the most diverse group of companies that are in our pipeline that we've ever had in industries, quite frankly, that I didn't know existed. So, it's good. I mean that is, our goal is to build a diverse portfolio as possible. So no, there's no specific sector that that stands out more than the others. But one thing I would say, from a deal point of view, we are seeing kind of more, kind of cyclicals showing up in our inbox’s and then we did a year or two ago. So, I think, a lot of those companies feel that this is a good time to raise money if they're -- people are getting nervous about a recession in the U.S. and they're trying to get to the market before that happens. But, a lot of the companies that we've seen really aren't heavy cyclicals, there are companies that have made money in every market and so there are lots of good opportunities out there. I'm actually quite excited about 2020. I think we can beat our record again but, we'll see how it goes, we only have about 90 days of visibility really on our pipeline but, the next 90 days look good.

Scott Fromson

And how are your underwriting standards of these -- are they more stringent, are they more lenient or how they changed, you feel you have a better choice of investment?

Steve King

We do. Yes, I mean, we've always trying to be strict but, you always learn more and more as you go as an investor and this is, we're almost into a year 17 here. So, I think we've gotten better over the years for sure. When we look at companies that may have some exposure to the economy, we would build in a huge ECR at the start knowing that it can come down from there, we need to make sure that they can pay our distribution even at a trough. We would never allow any debt in front of us in those situations. And so, yes, I think we're much better investors than we were 10 years ago and hopefully we'll be stay in the same thing 10 years from now.

Darren Driscoll

Can I just add Scott, I think we're also much better remediators then we were, I think we mentioned last call and some of the things we've done with the senior debt and the ability to get in sooner, as well as some of the fixes that we've got in place in a situation like Sandbox. So, we are better at – prepare than we used to and we'll continue to try to get better at that going forward.

Steve King

Yes, Sandbox is a great example. We acted very quickly on that one, what ended up not being a great situation, but we'll still end up with a nice double-digit IRR on a tough situation. So, we're proud of that.

Scott Fromson

Steve King

About 115 and that includes the $50 million accordion. So, we're drawing a 266 today. We've got lots of room on our covenants. So, we can go to 330 on the base plus another 50. So, 114, 115 today.

Derek Spronck

That's great. And just in terms of the overall portfolio trends from an ECR perspective, I mean, as you see it right now, do you feel that you're in a bit of an upswing stable and a downswing? I mean, you've had a nice lift. But, how do you see that trending by and large?

Steve King

Yes, I mean, all of our companies, they all shifted all but Derek I mentioned, 14 out of our 17 are technically on upswings at the current time, we're seeing really good trends from those companies. The fact that BCC not just got above one, but went to the next range of 1.2 to 1.5, I thought was tremendous, just for one quarter. And we were with them in Seattle on the weekend and they couldn't be more excited about where their business is going. So, we've got a lot of that global wide and Planet Fitness, we've got some really high performing companies right now and very few that are -- they're having a tough time.

Derek Spronck

That's great. Thanks, Steve. The $120 million run rate, does that include or anticipate any sort of positive rate resets?

Darren Driscoll

No, that is exactly as it stands today. So, it doesn't include any of the small cap or follow on deployment we have in place, it doesn't include any of the resets, as we mentioned, and it's also doesn't include any further common distributions. We won't include those common dividends from Amur until we see a real steady state quarter-after-quarter-after-quarter. And again, pleased with that first one we got, but we want to include that in our run rate until its arrival source.

Derek Spronck

That's great. And with the majority of the rate resets coming up here, do you have any visibility into that as it stands or is that a process that you still need to go through?

Steve King

Well, I think it has a chance to be a bit anomalous on the upside and a lot of that has to do with LMS, which is our one company that doesn't have a color on it, and they are experiencing a really extraordinary year. So, they're always a tough one to judge because they do sometimes have some end of year adjustments like they go through the audit process. We won’t know for sure until probably March but yes, I think this has a chance to be pretty big year because of them.

Derek Spronck

Steve King

Yes, I think from their point of view, there's a few different factors. First of all, the top two people who own the company and are running the business, they don't take a penny of salary. Their only compensation is by way of common equity dividend. So, I think it will be fairly regular. But, they're not quite ready to make kind of a formal policy yet because there are some growth initiatives that that they're looking at that could require them to payout a little less than what they currently can. So, they're going to kind of keep communicating with us on that. They haven't kind of really formed that yet, no work with us on that. But yes, that's the only reason we are not wanting to commit to a firm number because they haven't either, but it is their only way of getting paid as individuals. So, we think it will be quite regular.

Jeff Fenwick

And then, thanks for the color on the RSU and the non -- the equity based comp in the quarter. And our Q4 is typically one where we do see now, I guess, under the structure you adopted; I think was last year or the year before where you're taking some of the annual bonus. So, is that so -- I assume that still going to be a factor in the fourth quarter separate from this current allocation?

Darren Driscoll

Yes. And then -- and right now that’s sort of our preliminary estimate for that bonus would combine with all of our cash G&A and still come in around $10 million all in. So, we've got sort of a running estimate now. Having said that, we haven't accrued anything because we do have to hit certain targets to achieve that cash bonus and so, while we expect to, there's still -- we still need to finish-off our goods with another good strong Q4 and you will see that number in Q4, but again it will be in and around that part of that $10 million all in cash G&A number.

Jeff Fenwick

Jaeme Gloyn

First question is related to the Sandbox sale process, I think, correct me if I'm wrong, but last quarter, comments that would imply that there was a 10% premium included in any sale is that still the case? Is that adjusted lower or is it white though completely at this point?

Steve King

Yes, we don't know yet, unfortunately, is the answer. There's a whole bunch of different factors in play in terms of other stakeholders within Sandbox that need to be sorted out in terms of the waterfall of proceeds. So, until all of that gets sorted out, we don't know whether we're going to get premium on our prefers or not. So, yes, that'll kind of play out over the next two to three weeks yet.

Jaeme Gloyn

And if you can -- can you just dive into or refresh me on I guess exactly what's going on with Sandbox in terms of what's driving that that decline in ECR or is it geographic specific, is it a product specific, is there some sort of change in regulatory environment what's going on exactly?

Darren Driscoll

They did lose a customer too and are replacing them, but just they were a couple of sizable customers. And so, if this is -- we're going from maybe expecting it to be up 2% or 3% to down 4% or 5%. So, it's not a massive swing, but that does change our DCF model. So, this still making good healthy top line and bottom line, still servicing all of its commitments and again, we're looking to get this across the finish line here in December. But nothing at all, big concerning or catastrophic at Sandbox.

Curtis Krawetz

This is Curtis Krawetz. I'll just add one thing, there was just a bit of CapEx this period -- but the ECR came down a little bit, just because there was a bit of CapEx and moving into a new floor in their office building that got included in the ECR. But EBITDA was up year-over-year.

Jaeme Gloyn

And in terms of -- just I guess, back to the sale process, are you able to sort of talk about who the natural buyers are of this business, is it consolidators of the market or other PE what -- like, who's been looking at it, who's showing interest at this point?

Steve King

Yes, we anticipate that it'll be a strategic buyer.

Jaeme Gloyn

Just shifting to the RSU commentary. I just want to make sure I understood this correctly. Was RSUs that were issued in Q3, 2018, but due to blackout periods, were not able to the -- I guess, given out to employees and therefore that that occurred in Q3, 2019. And then, you expense in Q3, 2019. Is that what I understand is that correct?

Steve King

That's bang on? So yes, so they should have been issued in Q3 of last year. We were unable to grant them until this current quarter. So, they were granted the first third vested and accelerated because of a performance metric until that the entire years of expense was recorded in the current quarter.

Jaeme Gloyn

As opposed to gradually taking up through the --?

Steve King

Yes, just put it quite simply, had we not been under any trading restrictions, you would have seen 250,000 a quarter in -- well, you wouldn't have seen -- you would have seen half of that because of performance metric, but you would have seen a chunk accrued each of the book, each of the previous three quarters.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right, right, understood. And then in terms of the RSU compensation, is that something that is recurring? I'm not talking about the one-third vesting and going to future years, but RSUs as a component of the compensation should we expect to see this number go from let's say the $1 million per quarter run rate for non-cash stock-based comp, should we see that increase in subsequent years as this becomes a piece of the compensation platform?

Steve King

A year ago, we did change our compensation program, so the option plan is now done. So, there are a few options, they're all out of the money at the moment, that there are still some that are out there. We are more of an RSU, PSU based comp plan now, so half or just time vested RSUs the other half are performance. Units and those performance units are based on increasing the book value of the business. So, better alignment, I think from a shareholder standpoint, better achieve ability from an employee or management standpoint. As far as it growing, I think right now, as they fall-off invest, more will be granted. Will that increase? That will be up to the compensation committee, but I think for now, it sort of a steady state of a $1 million a quarter is a good number to use for modeling.

Jaeme Gloyn

And then last one is just around the debt capacity, senior debt, EBITDA 247, I think based on the presentation, where are you comfortable taking that assuming a scenario where Sandbox doesn't repay, were you comfortable taking that if an investment is to come across the line?

Steve King

Yes, I think that's probably as high as we're comfortable with, sometimes you're going to have some short-term changes in that, that you carry for a little while. But, I don't think would be -- want to be any above that. We always want, at least $100 million of room on our balance sheet to show perspective companies that we can fund without them taking on market risk. And we don't want to be a high risk entity for investors in terms of our balance sheet. So, I think, somewhere between $1.5 to $2.25 ranges is what we're comfortable with long-term, but we're not afraid to have kind of short-term spikes in that if we know something like Sandbox is coming or we're going to do an equity raise even -- but, so in this case, we're totally comfortable where we are, if not little higher because Sandbox has a very good chance of closing over the next six weeks.

Darren Driscoll

And that's 60 U.S. So that's 80 to 90 coming-off that $266 million, so that is a material change that to that covenant. So, we are entirely comfortable closing the next couple of small cap investments on our facility, our max covenant is three times, but again, we want to always offer it with some room as Steve mentioned.

Jaeme Gloyn

And I think the confidence level over that statement, see you around within sort of six weeks period. That's a very high confidence that this thing is going to get done in that timeframe. Like there's not like what I guess would be a risk or what would be the risk that it doesn't occur?

Steve King

Yes, there's always risk. We've been in this business a long time, and we've seen lots of strange things happen, but we're dealing with a very legitimate buyer that has lots of resources already in place to fund that. So it's really just getting through the last bits of due diligence and the paperwork done, but there's always risk in any of those transactions.

Jaeme Gloyn

Darren Driscoll

Yes, we have another small write-down in the quarter. They continue to plug along and they're making a reasonable amount, they're servicing their debt, they’re servicing our debt. But really that's the expectation of, we really want to get that $100,000 a month just to get it started. We thought it may have happened by now and they have -- the Group, we have in there now has done a tremendous job of right sizing expense side. But right now, I think it's a revenue issue. They are optimistic, they've made some significant changes in their sales force and management team and are expecting that to get back on track. But, it is one that we are certainly frustrated with and wish it was recovering a little faster. And that really quite frankly as a management team because they are in center to get those distributions back on as well. So, really just another small write-down, just pushing out our expectation, well into next year as far as when those might restart again.

Anoop Prihar

I guess, I'm a bit curious to know just how patient you guys are going to be, because we've been -- it is a small issue, but we've been dealing with it for a while now. So Steve, how much longer do we wait?

Steve King

Yes, it's a tough question. I mean, it's not a material, part of our portfolio hasn't been contributing revenue for a long period of time. So, it's not like we're, it's not like there's a gun to our head on it, and you don't want to sell low, if you can help it. So, the management team has asked us for a little more time, they've just added some significant resources on the revenue generation side for a client to give them a little bit more time. But, certainly it is a topic of discussion that when would be the right time to sell the business.

Anoop Prihar

Steve King

We don't have anything that we know of it current time, Scott, we just had a small redemption from SBI of $10 million. We've got Sandbox, we don't know of anything else or anybody that's considering that we've had, obviously we have extensive conversations with all of our partners on a regular basis there isn't -- there's anything that that's come up.

Scott Fromson

Steve King

Well, thank you everybody for dialing-in at late hours, actually for those of you out east. Darren and I are off tomorrow morning to a dilate conference with over 260 private companies looking for capital. So, we thought it was important that we be here and so we appreciate you all accommodating us in the evening on this quarter. I look forward to reporting more great results in our Q4. So, thank you very much.

