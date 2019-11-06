AT&T: Still A Worthy Buy, But Less And Less Appealing

Despite significant share price improvement, the value proposition, albeit not as good, is still present, and an investor could buy more of the company.

AT&T has been on a roll for months at this point. Since my last article, the company has outperformed the S&P 500 by a significant margin.

It's been some months since I last published an article on AT&T (T), titled "AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery".

Well, it turned out that the recovery was to continue for months after the fact. The company hasn't just outperformed the index, but outperformed it by a significant margin. While 4-5 months isn't that significant a time period, it nonetheless confirms some of the bull thesis regarding this august telecommunications giant on its way to becoming a streaming giant.

Let's take an updated look here.

Still more improved results - valuation has gotten less appealing

I'm hardly alone in beating the drum for the company at this point, though I must say the number of AT&T bears/skeptics seems to have gone down as a result of the development we can see in the following graphic:

The example shows the change which can be viewed at the time of my last article about the company. Back then, I argued that from a fundamental valuation perspective, AT&T was still very much investable, offering potential double-digit returns if invested in and trading merely at expected results.

Now, these improvements come from a number of sources, but among the bigger ones is, of course, the 3Q19. Because a number of authors have already picked these apart, I'll stick to the main points here:

As I confirmed in my previous piece, the company continues to deliver on 2019 commitments in reducing debt, improving FCF and showing low-single digit EPS growth. All of these goals are on track.

AT&T is specifically expecting improved FCF, about $28 billion as opposed to the $26 billion goal.

Debt reduction very much on track, achieving 2.5X net debt/EBITDA by the end of the year.

3Q19 wireless service revenue growth.

3Q19 EBITDA growth in low single digits.

Delivering on some of the expected company synergies.

Aside from the improvements above, the company is also showing YTD improvements, with (among other things) improved margins. Key segments, including the communications segment, are showing solid growth, with almost a quarter million net adds in phones. While EBITDA on a yearly (on the quarter) comparative basis is slightly down, singular segments such as broadband are nonetheless showing improvement.

WarnerMedia is just getting started, but nonetheless delivered 11% revenue growth due to content - specifically, licensing content internationally. The company is already seeing higher subscription revenues, which are offsetting lower advertising and other, smaller headwinds.

During the quarter, the company is setting the strategy for 3 years going forward. Only the most die-hard of AT&T bears would, at this point, hang onto the claim that its initial plan of debt repayment up to 2019/2020 may fail.

I wouldn't go so far as to say that the plan of M&As as investments in order to position AT&T for long-term top line growth has succeeded - not yet, certainly. However, I would argue that it's on its way - and perhaps more importantly, the worst in terms of debt repayment may be past.

AT&T can now focus on essentials. By essentials, I mean things like:

Customer access to premium entertainment content

Advancing high-speed networks across the US - which still seem to be lagging behind significantly in relation to other nations

Advanced advertising technology

The core point really here is the increasing demand for better connectivity. As someone living outside of the US, when looking at what sort of telecommunications infrastructure is available to citizens there, I feel as though things need to advance much faster and more efficiently. Sweden has long been amongst the proponents of advancing internet speeds. Even back in 2017, our average internet connection speed across the nation was high, and today it's ~55mbit/s.

The US is in 15th place here, where - as I see it - it should be much higher. Without easy access to premium connectivity, content expansion and the transition into the model that AT&T may seek won't be widely possible outside of urbanized areas.

Back to AT&T's results and expectations going forward.

The company expects all of its key indices, including EBITDA/margin growth, revenue growth, and FCF, to be stable and showing a single-digit or double-digit increase over time - and this includes the HBO Max investment.

AT&T expects to continue the historically relevant dividend increases as well as managing to reduce net debt/EBITDA another 0.25X-0.5X through a combination of earnings increases and debt repayment until 2022. The target margin for 2022 is 35% - and this will be achieved through WarnerMedia, cost savings, mobility improvements, and non-US growth (Mexico).

It is also important to mention, material mergers and/or acquisitions are off the table for the company - the focus is on returning about $75 billion to company shareholders through (among other things):

Retiring $30 billion worth of stock over a 3-year period

$45 billion worth of dividend payouts, with 50-70% remaining FCF after dividend payouts

Increasing content spend to draw more users to premium content

Wrapping up 3Q19 and Risks

The message from AT&T - and one I applaud - is that the relentless spending spree of the past few years, combined with being able to meet guidance, targets, and debt reduction, is now going to start to reap shareholder rewards in the form of increased dividends, share buybacks, and so forth. I'm sure this is something that many AT&T investors have been waiting for - perhaps even weren't able to wait for and simply sold their shares.

Well, now seems to be the time. In the earnings call, the company clarified that a spectrum acquisition, if required, isn't outside the realm of possibility, but the firm's foremost priority is the now-stated capital allocation plan which will enable shareholder returns. The share buybacks - which, by the way, represent almost 9% of shares outstanding - don't have a specific timeline as of yet, but the company guided towards doing this during the beginning of either the 3-year period or, at the very least, individual years.

Does this mean that there are no/fewer risks to the stock now?

Well, in certain ways. The company's success in terms of execution on goals so far is, of course, a very welcome thing to see. It certainly, however, doesn't mean that AT&T is in any way a risk-free investment.

The fact is that AT&T intends to lean quite heavily on its ambitious returns plan, where streaming - with HBO Max - features prominently. I've previously pointed very strongly towards the firm's communications and legacy segments as a downside safety, given that revenue in larger ways than WM comes from these segments. Going forward, however, it's time that the components of AT&T which were gained started showing more profits. So the question becomes, are they able to show what the company expects of them?

To this, once again, my answer is "maybe". The streaming space is a world full of capable competition, and the cut-throat battle for consumer subscriptions/money will be one of the battlefields we see heating up over the next few years. HBO Max/AT&T are in one of the best spots on the market to deliver on these points.

There certainly are potential downsides in this, however, if the rollout of company plans and new content meets with unforeseen bumps or complications. These potential risks need to be put into context - and being a value investor, the context I want to put them into now is value.

Let's do so.

Valuation

In my last article, I pointed to AT&T, despite recovery, as being an excellent potential investment thanks to expected growth, realistic results, and a generous dividend. The higher the stock rises, the dimmer this upside becomes.

As it stands, we're approaching a point where the stock price and potential upside will/already is include/ing the assumption that the company's plans turn out well. This isn't a strange thing, and it certainly is welcome. It does mean, however, that the potential 25%+ upside we saw when the stock traded at below 9 times earnings is far, far behind us at this time.

Returning to normal valuation and meeting its goals, AT&T will return almost 13.7% annually in the form of capital appreciation and dividends plus dividend growth. This is excellent. It is potentially market-beating, but it's nowhere near what it once was, and it now includes a decent amount of expectations that goals will be met.

The higher the company stock rises, the lower you can expect your positive CAGR to be. And given that over the past 20 years the company has shown a rather modest growth rate, current share prices are starting to indicate a rather limited potential upside (less than 10%/year, if we assume 2.3% annual EPS growth), at least compared to what once was. Also consider that the performance of AT&T, when viewed on a longer stretch, hasn't been exactly stellar. In fact, it's underperformed the S&P 500 over the past 20 years - which, of course, can be laid at the feet of the company's volatile development during that time.

The bottom line is, you want to invest in this company - as with any company - at an appealing value. While there are arguments to be made that the valuation is still appealing - and it is, I consider it a "Buy" - the upside is quickly thinning here. We're approaching historical levels of at least nominally high valuation for the company's shares.

And this brings us to the thesis update.

Thesis

There's no question - AT&T is a fundamentally appealing company in a good sector, and you may want to own shares. However, at this point, the appealing valuation opportunities, at least for this extended "dip", may soon be past. In fact, if we're seeing price levels above $40-42/share, I think there's a good argument to be made that the valuation no longer represents the realistic prospect of potential roadblocks or headwinds with the streaming service/s going forward.

That isn't the case today, however. From a valuation perspective, and if you're willing to take the risk that there may be some downward pressure which puts you in the red (at least for some time), AT&T can provide you with appealing dividend yield and potential upside.

Now more than ever though, investors need to carefully consider just what the potential impact of a streaming service performance that's less than stellar may be on the company's aggressive future plans. Just at what point may we expect such a headwind to seriously impede these plans?

Investors should consider the impact of competitors - because if there does turn out to be such (which I consider likely), we may see headwinds that push the stock down once again. As such, better prices and more upside.

Due to my very appealing cost basis on the stock, I won't extend my holding here. I'm fine with what I have, and AT&T has given excellent returns in less than a year. I may, however, invest further if the stock experiences some pressure. Also, despite my own position of being fully invested for now, I consider the stock appealing in relation both to the market as a whole as well as its peers.

I believe AT&T will show long-term growth, and I want to be a part of that. HBO Max and the related content now owned, or partially owned, by AT&T will no doubt be a very relevant portion of the content landscape going forward. Betting against this giant would be done at your own peril.

Recommendation

At >10 times earnings, AT&T remains a "Buy" at this time, but I am starting to recommend caution due to potential downward pressure/headwinds here. Valuations are starting to look rather thick and including assumptions that growth we haven't yet seen will, in fact, occur. Investors should do their due diligence and keep in consideration the risks relevant to the sector.

