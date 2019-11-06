With 100 Million Subscribers, iQIYI Should Have A Higher Valuation

We have observed iQiyi (IQ) for some time now after its stock price has remained stagnant over the past few months. While we do concede that the recent advertising slowdown is disappointing and that the continuous cash burn isn't great, we still think that investors are heavily discounting IQ's strong position in long-form video and its massive content library. We believe IQ is potentially undervalued at its current price.

Overview

IQ is commonly referred to as the "Netflix of China." Although it does share many similarities with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), we believe that calling it the "Disney of China" is more appropriate due to its more diversified monetization compared to Netflix, which only generates streaming revenues.

Like Disney, IQ is in the business of monetizing content, both its original content and licensed content. It does this through several revenue streams - Streaming, Advertising, Content distribution, and Other.

Streaming consists of charging people a monthly subscription to watch IQ content, and advertising consists of letting people watch IQ content for free, but with advertisements. Content distribution consists of fees collected for distributing content. Other consists of using games, literature, or other channels to monetize content.

Opportunity

IQ has performed poorly in the past few quarters, mostly due to disappointing advertising revenues caused by a weak macroeconomic environment. This and high content costs have led to slower-than-expected revenue growth and widening losses.

The current weak advertising market in China seems to be caused by the US-China trade war, which has caused global uncertainty and slowed trade flows.

However, this isn't likely to continue in the long run, considering China's continuous evolution from the third world into a first-world country. Like it or not, millions of Chinese citizens are being lifted from poverty every year, and their spending power is increasing accordingly. Once the trade war ends and uncertainty is reduced, this spending power should go straight into the Chinese economy, boosting advertising budgets. We expect this to lead to long-term growth in the advertising market, which should benefit IQ.

It should also be noted that other than advertising, all of IQ's other revenue streams are performing well. Streaming, for example, grew strongly in Q2, with subscribers passing the 100-million mark and revenues growing slightly slower due to subscriber additions being loaded into the back end of the quarter.

Monetization also improved substantially, with other revenues growing over 80%. While most of this could be attributable to the $300-million purchase of Skymoons, IQ did note that there was substantial growth in other verticals. This expanded line of monetization brings IQ one step closer to diversifying its revenue streams and becoming more like the Disney of China.

There is enormous potential on the monetization front. IQ has a vast content library and more than 500 million MAUs, around 100 million of which are paying subscribers. The subscribers only pay the equivalent of $3 per month, which is a steal for such a vast library of content. For reference, US subscribers to Netflix pay $9 a month for the basic plan. Price increases or premium price tiers could be a major source of additional revenue for IQ in the future, especially as IQ's current pool of subscribers continues to mature.

Other monetization pathways could also contribute substantially to revenue in the future. Like Disney (NYSE:DIS), IQ could sell merchandise or even create theme parks once it has more capital. The fact that half of China's population uses IQ on a monthly basis shows just how much potential demand there could be for additional products and services.

Q3 - What to look for

Since IQ will be reporting Q3 within a few days, we thought we'll talk about the key metrics we'll be looking at.

The most important metric is cash burn. From Q1 to Q2, IQ burned about $200 million in cash. IQ still has around 10 quarters of cash burn left, but management has mentioned that content spend should increase in Q3, so the runway would likely be lower.

Investors should also look for an improvement in the online advertising segment. Any signs of improvement in the results or in guidance could show that the tides are turning for IQ.

Lastly, investors should pay attention to subscriber growth. Strong subscriber growth would indicate that IQ hasn't exhausted its growth runway yet, even with 100 million subscribers.

Valuation

IQ currently trades at a massive discount to NFLX on a P/S basis but trades at around the same P/S as DIS.

However, given the uncertainty of the market currently and IQ's fast growth, it is quite hard to value IQ. If we had to put a fair value, though, we would probably say IQ deserves to trade at a slight discount to Netflix's P/S valuation. Although IQ has many similarities to NFLX, like strong growth within a heavily competitive industry, its business is slightly inferior to NFLX's business due to the dependence on advertising revenues and its lower quality subscriber base. At 5x P/S, somewhat below Netflix's 6.7x, IQ should trade at around $20 billion.

Conclusion

Overall, IQ definitely should not be written off despite the disappointing stock action in recent history. It has a valuable original content library and continues to be the largest streaming service provider in China, with 100 million+ subscribers. We think IQ's long-term story is still intact, and if execution goes well, it could be worth far more in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.