FX Weekly: We're At An All-Time High

The volatility in the FX market has been low in the past two weeks, with some major pairs currently trading at around important technical levels.

This year, investors’ preference for risky assets such as equities has been strong, and we would not expect another end-of-year pullback like in 2018.

Most of the rise in equities this year has been associated with the significant increase in global "liquidity", up nearly USD 4 trillion since January.

Macro News

Global: Even though the little improvement we saw concerning the trade war dispute in addition to the better-than-expected US jobs report on Friday may both have contributed to the rise in stocks we saw in the past few days, it is important to notice that most of the rise in equities this year has been associated with the significant increase in global "liquidity", up nearly USD 4 trillion since January, according to Bloomberg (Figure 1, right frame). We saw last week that central banks have been cutting rates globally, which usually tends to have a 9-month lag effect on the global economic activity. As a result, investors’ preference for risky assets such as equities has been strong, and we would not expect another end-of-year pullback (like in Q4 2018), as positioning on equities is still low.

In Asia, fundamentals have been mixed; while China Caixin manufacturing PMI continues to recover, up to 51.7 (its highest level since December 2016), Hong Kong economic activity keeps crashing, with PMI survey printing below 40 (39.3), the lowest level since November 2008. Japan also saw some dismal macro figures with new car sales down 24.9% YoY, which could be mainly attributed to the rise in consumption tax in early October from 8% to 10%. Momentum on Japanese equities is still quite strong, with the TOPIX currently flirting with the 1,700 resistance, its highest level since Q4 2017.

US: As expected, the Fed cut its target rate by 25bps for the third time this year as a response to the global slowdown in the economic activity since the beginning of 2018, lowering the range to 1.5-1.75%. In addition, the Fed has also increased the size of its balance sheet by $250 billion since the beginning of September following the repo crisis, with October being the biggest monthly increase since 2008. We think that US policymakers may pause in the next few meetings in order to see the lagged effect on the economy following the three cuts (implied probability of another cut in December now stands at 8%, according to CME FedWatch Toll).

Euro: Christine Lagarde took over as the President of the ECB and immediately revealed her "dovish" tone in her speech last week stipulating that the euro area would be in a much worse position had the central bank not cut rates as much as it had, defending a monetary policy that favours low unemployment over savings.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on US Treasuries decreased slightly, down 90.7K contracts to 711K in the week ending October 29th. Even though we think that long-term rates should normalise to higher levels in the coming months (2-2.25% range) as uncertainty eases, some economic data are still showing signs of weakness in the US economy, leaving participants cautious on the direction of the US Treasury yields.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The US dollar weakness we have observed in the past few weeks benefited some risk-on currencies such as the euro, which is now trading back above the 1.11 level. However, we can see that the pair has struggled to break through its short-term resistance at 1.1185, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340-1.2550 range and its 200-day SMA. Market participants took the opportunity to short some EURUSD as soon as the pair retested this resistance. We would wait for lower levels to buy EURUSD on dips.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBPUSD: Cable has stabilised following the recent rally, oscillating around 1.29 in the past two weeks. Even though sterling has massive potential to strengthen in case Brexit uncertainty eases, GBPUSD could experience another little sell-off in the short run, and therefore, we would stay out of it for the time being.

EURGBP: It looks like the pair has found a bottom at around 0.86 after the sharp consolidation on the back of sterling's strength. We bought some at 0.8620, as we think that the pair could experience a technical bull correction and also the pound is more vulnerable to a little sell-off in the short run.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDJPY: The pair has been on the play in this current risk-on environment but did not manage to break through its 109.15 resistance, which corresponds to its 50% Fibo retracement of the 99.60-118.70 range and its 200-day SMA. We are still looking to buy some in case we see little pullback on the pair; our entry level on USDJPY is 107. AUDJPY has also been on the move following equities momentum, and is approaching an important resistance at 75.80 (200-day SMA); we will try to sell some at 75.60, as we expect a little consolidation in case we see some take profits.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDCHF: The pair has been quite rangy, oscillating at 0.9920 (61.8% Fibo of the 0.9250-1.0330 range); we would wait for higher levels to start shorting some.

Chart of the Week

The US stock market has been enjoying a 10-year bull market since the Great Financial Crisis, with the S&P 500 on average generating nearly 14% in annual returns to investors. Even though the drivers associated with the equity rally, such as corporate buybacks, low rates and rising central banks’ balance sheets, have been significantly criticised by market participants, it has become more and more difficult for active managers to outperform their benchmark.

However, Morgan Stanley recently wrote that investors should not assume similar returns for the next decade. Based on their calculations, they estimate that a traditional 60% stocks and 40% bonds portfolio will return 4.1% over the next 10 years, which would correspond to the lowest 10-year rolling periods in the past two decades. The chart not only shows the significant drop in expected returns for a traditional portfolio for the next 10 years, but also the flattening of the efficient frontier for US dollar assets. Investors would almost get similar returns for a portfolio nearly three times as volatile.

Figure 6

Source: Morgan Stanley

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.