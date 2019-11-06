Roper Technologies: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of classic cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they can still be subject to large swings in sentiment and can go through what I call "sentiment cycles." Recently, I have been adopting some of the techniques I've used with classic cyclicals and applying them to sentiment-driven cyclicals. Today's stock, Roper Technologies (ROP) is one such sentiment-driven stock. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business/Shareholder returns. I then combine the CAGR estimates from Market Sentiment and Business/Shareholder returns to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR > 12% a "Buy," 4-12% a "Hold" and < 4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I examine. Let's take a look at Roper's historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year, even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate" and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns, but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

Roper has experienced three years with EPS declines out of the past 20. They produced declines of -7%, -13% and -2%. Given this level of cyclicality, I would place Roper's earnings in the 'low-to-moderate' category and on a scale of 1-8 I would rate their earnings cyclicality a "3."

For stocks with a "3" earnings cyclicality rating their price cycles are not usually explained as much by earnings fluctuations as they are by changes in market sentiment. In Roper's case, with EPS this stable, it is appropriate to use a 10-year, full-cycle analysis (which focuses on earnings and sentiment) rather than the shorter-term, price-cycle-based analysis (which focuses on historical price cyclicality). So, using a 10-year, full-cycle analysis is what I will do.

Market Sentiment Returns

Roper's current blended P/E is 26.70, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 23.43. If, over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 23.43 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -1.30%.

Business/Shareholder Yield

There are four components to the business/shareholder yield: the dividend yield, the expected buyback yield, the portion of the earnings yield that the business keeps to reinvest itself, and the full-cycle earnings growth rate. Ultimately, the business/shareholder yield is going to be limited by the earnings yield, so let's take a look at that.

Data by YCharts

Roper's current forward earnings yield is +3.78%.

Since I'm using historical EPS estimates from F.A.S.T. Graphs for many of my calculations, I like to have a way to quickly check to see if a business is taking on debt (or has already taken on debt) as a way to prop up those EPS numbers (often through stock buybacks). I like to look at free cash flow to equity/enterprise value yield in order to highlight potential problems. Looking at the longer-term chart typically also will show events like acquisitions, and there will often be a downward spike in the FCFE/EV yield associated with those. I tend to avoid stocks that have made bigger acquisitions or mergers and stocks that are borrowing money to buy back shares. So, this is a good, quick check for me to know whether I need to dig deeper or not.

Data by YCharts

This is pretty interesting. As of the end of last quarter, Roper's FCFE/EV yield was only 1%. This metric has gone negative three times in the past 10 years, most likely due to Roper being a fairly acquisitive company. I'm going to go ahead and use only the earnings yield for my calculations in this article, but it should be noted that a more conservative number using the FCFE/EV yield in terms of 10-year CAGR is probably around 1-2%.

Personally, I don't really care how management chooses to allocate earnings as long as it isn't completely irrational. It is perfectly fine for me if a company takes its earnings and reinvests them in the business as long as it can do so successfully. And if the business is no longer growing much, I am satisfied with collecting a large dividend. Or, if the company's shares are cheap, I'm also happy with it buying back stock. Mostly what I care about is what the earnings yield is and how much I can expect it to grow over the next 10 years so that I can estimate my likely return on the investment over that time frame.

Currently, +0.54% is coming back in the form of a dividend from Roper. Let's see if we can expect something to come back in the form of a stock buyback.

Data by YCharts

This is interesting. Roper has steadily increased its shares outstanding. I generally consider this a neutral event in terms of my calculations. On one hand, investors' interest in the business is being diluted. On the other hand, Roper has continued to grow well on a per-share basis despite this. One thing we probably shouldn't expect from Roper is any sort of buyback yield in the near future, though.

Overall, the company pays out about 1/7th of its earnings in the form of a dividend and tends to issue about that much in new shares as well. All the rest the business keeps to reinvest in itself, mostly in acquisitions. Its return on equity is about 13.90%, so it appears it is getting a reasonable return on those investments.

Since I am interested in how much money Roper might earn over the next 10 years, I also want to take into account any additional earnings from EPS growth that might occur over this time period. I'll estimate that by looking at the previous cycle, in this case measured from 2007 through 2019. When I do the math on that, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +13.85%, which is a very good growth rate over this time period. Even though Roper has a pretty long history of paying dividends, I think investors should approach this a growth stock because it fits that profile better. If earnings growth were to slow, I think we would pretty quickly see Roper rerated and trade closer to a market average P/E ratio. And, I would assume that its ability to keep growing its earnings at such a high rate is likely dependent on it finding more acquisitions in the future to help boost that growth.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Roper's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $3.78 per year, and that amount would grow at +13.85% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $182.61, and that translates to a +6.21% 10-year CAGR.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: Market Sentiment or Business/Shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, Roper will produce a -1.30% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +6.21% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +4.91%. This is slightly above the 4% threshold I use for a "Sell" rating, so Roper is currently a "Hold" based on the earnings yield. Based on free cash flow, it would be a sell. I'm going to be conservative with issuing a sell rating here, though, and go ahead and call it a hold for now. But, if the price were to rise to $365, it would then be a sell. I'll keep an eye on it and include it in my sentiment cycle series as a 'sell' if it crosses that threshold in the near future.

Some further thoughts on Roper

This isn't the first time I've written about Roper. I wrote an article about Roper last fall as well. In that article, I explored how one might go about taking a position in a stock like Roper that never seemed to get cheap enough to be a good value. This is a topic that I studied for a good part of last year and into the early part of 2019 as well, developing what I think is a reasonably good way to analyze less-cyclical stocks. I actually ended up buying Roper during the December correction when it fell down below a 23 P/E. At some point this spring, I decided to move away from stocks that relied on continued acquisitions for earnings growth and I had a very healthy profit, so I sold my Roper stock on those grounds. I'm interested to see what happens to this company and the stock in the future, and whether my sale was a wise move or not over the medium and long term.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.