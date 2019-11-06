Parets: Technology Stocks Will Benefit From 5G Transition

From a risk-reward standpoint, he wants to be long Keysight if it climbs above $97 a share, and the next target is $144.

Companies like Uber (NYSE:UBER) and mobile payment companies benefitted from the 4G transition, and there's a huge group of stocks that could benefit from the switch to 5G, J.C. Parets, CMT of All Star Charts told Real Vision’s Technical Trader.

The stock that he’s looking at is Keysight (KEYS), which is a company that handles the testing of the new networks. Comparing Keysight to the technology sector, Parets sees 5G stocks in an uptrend and Keysight outperforming its competitors.

“If we're above 97 bucks, KEYS is the stock we want to own with a target of 144. From a risk-reward standpoint, this is the name that we want to own because if we get it wrong, that's fine. It's a very defined risk,” he said. “We have to make sure that we're managing risk accordingly. If we're below 97, there's no reason to be in this name.”

The Trade

J.C. is bullish on technology stocks that can benefit from the transition to 5G. He likes Keysight and says you want to own it if we’re above $97 with a target of $144.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.