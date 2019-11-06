ECH: Recent Protests Signal Alarm For The Chilean Peso

The fund's weighted average P/E valuations may fall from 14X to 7X or lower (akin to those in Argentina) if long-term rates continue to climb.

The Chilean government has limited ability to stop the decline, as it has limited FX reserves and an indebted private sector that cannot stomach rate hikes.

If the people lose faith in their government, fiat currency can fall until it is no longer worth the paper it is printed on.

Chile was one of my favorite investments, but due to the currency impact of recent protests, it is now among my least favorite.

(Source: Pexels/Alvaro Matzumura) - A Pharmacy in Santiago

In June, I wrote an article titled "Chile: The Safest Corner Of The Global With Growth Potential" that described Chile's strong growth potential backed by pro-business economic policy and superior positioning in the U.S-China trade war. Based on high expected growth and high diversification value, the iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF (ECH) looked like a great deal.

Well, recent events that are rocking the country both politically and economically are proving the thesis wrong - dead wrong. In fact, the exact reasons I liked Chile (i.e., strong rule of law, pro-business/growth mentality, low political unrest) appear to be the cause of its own economic and political demise. The Chilean people are unhappy with the pro-business agenda pursued by the government and are taking their complaints to the streets en masse.

Historically speaking, investing in South American nations is deadly if the will of the people is not behind capitalism. Two weeks in and protestors are calling for the removal of the center-right President Sebastián Piñera, about a third of the country has declared a state of emergency, and the death toll is rising at an alarming rate.

Without a doubt, it is now an awful time to invest in Chile. Months ago, I viewed Latin America (ex. Venezuela) as a potential haven, as it had generally avoided growing global populist fervor, but today, the opposite appears to be true. Beyond Chile, Argentina has moved back toward Peronism, and Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, and Ecuador have all seen an uptick in protests. Quite frankly, Brazil appears to be the final peg, and Bolsonaro's polls are slipping.

The People Control the Currency

As an investor, the problem is not necessarily one of the underlying equity markets, it's the currency. Fundamentally, Chilean equities have high growth, low prices, and excellent long-run potential. That said, if the people lose faith in their government, the currency will collapse. This is what happened in Venezuela, and has been occurring in Argentina with its 53% inflation rate.

The problem is that no interest rate hike can stop this form of inflation. Hiking rates usually halt spending growth, which lowers aggregate demand and boosts the savings rate. But when that inflation is caused by a loss in faith, a rate hike will likely only serve to squeeze indebted consumers and businesses.

Chile has a household debt to GDP of 45%, which is high for an EM. Even more alarming, it has a staggering total private debt-to-GDP of 190%, which is the highest among EMs outside of Asia. The only "pro-people" solution the Chilean government has to alleviate this burden is to devalue the Chilean peso and ideally boost exports and inflation. Of course, the Chilean government also has about US$200 billion (around 60% of GDP) in external debt. Currency devaluations that do not increase tax revenue only serve to make this high figure even higher in real terms. Thus, there is no solution where the government, investors, and citizens will all win.

If the Chilean people were on board with working to expand the economy, this debt would not be a problem and serve to increase the country's growth rate. However, as attested to in recent protests, they are not on board with that path.

Importantly, the value of a currency not backed by any physical commodity is ultimately at the will of the people who use it. If the Chilean people continue to lose confidence, the peso will fall. Remember, in monetary crises, fiat currencies often fall until they are no longer worth the paper they're printed on.

In the case of emerging market equities, the direction of the currency is far more important than the direction of the underlying equities. To illustrate, take a look at the Chilean peso to USD exchange rate vs. the price of ECH:

(Source: Trading View)

As you can see, the value of the Chilean peso is the primary driver of the ETF's price. If you look closely, you can also see that the peso has just broken below its 2016 bottom. As support falls through, much more downside is likely. If a self-fulfilling prophecy occurs wherein Chileans scramble for foreign currency, gold, and goods (which will only make the peso fall further), the currency could collapse from hyperinflation.

The country's spiking 10-year bond yield's extreme recent upward momentum is certainly ringing that alarm bell:

(Source: Trading Economics)

ECH Has Extra Currency Exposure

If the currency was falling and ECH was full of energy, materials, or other commodity-driven and exporting companies, I would not be too alarmed. While a drop in the value of currency directly harms the dollar-denominated value of the ETF, it would boost the earnings of such companies and the currency drop would be largely offset by improved fundamentals.

However, ECH's main sector exposure is companies that will be hurt most by the drop: Utilities, Financials, and Consumer Staples. Take a look at the ETF's sector exposure breakdown below:

(Source: BlackRock)

As you know, consumer staples and utilities are known as "bond proxies". They cannot raise prices very quickly, and generally pay high, stable dividends, much like a long-term government bond. Accordingly, if Chile's government bond rates continue to rise to offset currency risk, the fair valuation of these two sectors will decline in inverse proportion. This makes the falling currency a "double whammy" negative for the ETF.

Even more, banks tend to have higher exposure to their home country's currency. If people lose faith in the currency, they may race to withdraw and/or exchange it and directly lower the bank's equity. Even more, most emerging market banks have been borrowing foreign currency from developed markets due to low rates, and a drop in the home currency will make these debts more difficult to repay.

Bottom Line

Given these growing negative pressures, the equities in the fund ought to have a lower valuation. The current weighted average P/E ratio of the ETF is 14.2X. In the past, I considered this cheap, as the peso appeared to be bottoming and the country's government seemed stable and pro-growth. Now, Chile's stability is quickly converging toward that of Argentina (ARGT) or Turkey (TUR), which have typically P/E ratios around 7X.

While Chile's currency is still more stable than those two, I have a feeling that an inflationary spike is around the corner. The currency has already declined by about 8%, and the Chilean government only has $39 billion in FX reserves to stop the damage. If this gets out of hand, it will be difficult to stop.

Overall, ECH and most Latin American countries appear to be selling opportunities today. Mexico's economic and political stability seems to be rising and could be a good alternative to ECH, but in today's era, such stability is prone to evaporation.

I have initiated a short position in ECH, which still has an acceptable borrowing rate of 2.9%.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ECH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.