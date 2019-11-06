The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

The rest of this article walks you through a reasonable and prudent method of screening quality dividend stocks for attractive valuation, so you'll always have something great to buy no matter what the economy or market is doing.

EPD, ABBV, and CL are all top-quality dividend growth names, trading at reasonable to very attractive valuations that we recommend for November, no matter what happens with the economy in the coming months.

As long as the trade uncertainty doesn't get worse, we're likely to grow at about 1.5% next year and avoid recession.

The actual economic data indicates that 12-month recession risk is 29% and steadily falling. The labor market continues to be strong, wages are rising, and consumer confidence remains stable.

Many investors fear to invest at record market highs when the economy is slowing and trade and political uncertainties are so high.

(Source: imgflip)

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watch list article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

A Slowing Economy Is No Reason To Stop Buying Quality Companies At Attractive Valuations

There is a lot of fear right now about the slowing US and global economy. Manufacturing data is pointing to an industrial recession, with the ISM manufacturing index coming in at 48.3 on Friday. Below 50 indicates a mild contraction.

US Economy Keeps Slowing

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed's real-time GDP growth model has now fallen for three consecutive weeks, to 0.8% growth in Q4. That's below the 0.9% we saw for three quarters in mid-2015 to early 2016.

However, ISM reports that 42.9 is the level associated with actual economic contractions and we're still far above that. What's more, the US jobs market is still humming along.

Consider the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

128,000 net new jobs in October vs 75,000 consensus expectations and 107,000 needed to keep up with population growth

August and September revised up 95,000

GM strike resulted in 42,000 temporary job losses (which will come back in November because the strike is over)

rolling 3-month average 176,000 vs 167,000 average in 2019

U3 unemployment 3.6%

wage growth +3.0%

non-supervisory wage growth (80% of workers): +3.5%

Basically, the US job market keeps humming along, because 75% of our economy is service-based, and 70% of GDP growth driven by consumer spending.

(Source: Ycharts)

Services are holding up well and still growing. According to ISM, 48.9 on the services PMI would be consistent with a recession.

Consumer confidence also remains relatively high, as rising wages and steady job gains cause most Americans to shrug off trade uncertainty and political theater out of DC.

(Source: MarketWatch)

I'm a huge fan of the big picture. So rather than fight a battle with economic bears over cherry-picked data let's look at all 19 leading economic indicators. The ones that have accurately predicted the last four recessions.

(Source: David Rice)

The average of all 19 indicators is 23.4% above baseline, which is up 0.1% from two weeks ago. More importantly, the average of the eight most sensitive leading indicators is 25.5% above baseline, the same as two weeks ago and those indicators are slowly improving month to month.

David Rice, creator of the BaR economic grid (the single best tool to monitor the economy in my opinion) says that 20% and 15% are the key tipping points to watch.

below 20% above historical baseline = negative sentiment feeds on itself and we keep slowing

below 15% above historical baseline, recession becomes the most likely outcome, though not for six to 12 months

Since the aggregate economic data is showing us stabilizing at levels that make recession unlikely (bond market now estimating 12-month recession risk at 29%, down from 48% six weeks ago) I'm still putting 40% of my monthly savings into weekly stock buys. The rest of my savings goes into my dry powder store, which I use for opportunistic buys via limits during pullbacks/corrections and earnings season freakouts.

(Source: Vanguard)

A study from Vanguard looked at 160 years of market data from the US, UK, and Australia. It found that 65% to 70% of the time being fully invested was the optimal strategy, resulting in 1.5% to 2.4% CAGR superior returns than sitting on the sidelines.

Of course, opportunistic buying of individual companies requires having some dry powder available, and proper asset allocation for your needs is essential.

However, as long as you have a properly constructed and risk-managed portfolio, there is nothing to fear from consistently putting new money to work in quality companies trading at reasonable to attractive valuations.

The above risk-management rules of thumb are what the Dividend Kings use to run its model portfolios, what I use for my retirement portfolio and the reason the Dividend Kings have put new money to work every single week since we launched in July.

The Dividend Kings' Approach To Valuing And Recommending Stocks

See this article for an in-depth explanation of how and why the Dividend Kings value companies and estimate realistic 5-year CAGR total return potentials.

In summary, here is what our valuation model is built on:

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average P/E ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

These metrics represent pretty much every company fundamental on which intrinsic value is based. Not every company can be usefully analyzed by each one (for example, EPS is meaningless for REITs, MLPs, yieldCos, and most LPs). But the idea is that each industry appropriate metric will give you an objective idea of what people have been willing to pay for a company.

I line up the expected and realistic growth rates of companies with time horizons of similar growth, thus minimizing the risk of "this time being different" and overestimating the intrinsic value of a company.

I maintain 9 total valuation lists, covering:

47 level 11/11 quality Super SWANs (the best dividend stocks in America which collectively have tripled the market's annual returns over the past 25 years)

All the Dividend Kings

All the Dividend Aristocrats

All safe (level 8+ quality) midstream MLPs and C-corps

All DK model portfolio holdings

Our Top Weekly Buy List

Our Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List (256 companies and counting)

It's from these lists that I present three potentially excellent long-term dividend growth opportunities you can safely buy in November, no matter what happens in the short-term with the economy or stock market.

3 Great Blue Chips You Can Buy In November...No Matter What The Economy Does Next

Due to the uncertainties facing our economy due to the ongoing US/China Trade Conflict, I'm presenting one economically sensitive and two defensive (recession-resistant) blue chips.

Each of these companies is owned in one or more of the Dividend Kings' model portfolios (High-Yield Blue Chip, Deep Value Blue Chip, Fortress and our $1 Million retirement portfolio).

Company Ticker Quality Score (Out Of 11) Yield Historical Fair Value (in 2019) Current Price Discount To 2019 Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) (EPD) 11 (Super SWAN) 6.8% $33 $26 21% 10-26% AbbVie (ABBV) 9 (blue chip)- dividend aristocrat 5.8% $125 $81 33% 15-21% Colgate (CL) 11 (Super SWAN) -dividend king 2.6% $66 $67 -1% 1-9%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, Dividend Kings Master Valuation List, management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Enterprise Products Partners just reported earnings and, as usual, they were excellent.

4% growth in operating cash flow

5% growth in DCF

6% growth in adjusted EBITDA

1.7 distribution coverage (1.2 or higher is safe for self-funding midstreams)

$2.8 billion in annualized retained cash flow (vs $3 to $4 billion long-term growth capex guidance in 2020)

3.5 debt/adjusted EBITDA (4.3 is industry average and 5.0 or less is safe according to credit rating agencies)

BBB+ stable credit rating (from all agencies) - tied for the highest in the industry

$9.1 billion in growth projects through 2023

$3.6 billion in growth projects added in Q3

$6.2 billion in liquidity

4.5% average borrowing cost on fixed-rate debt with a weighted maturity of 19 years

Enterprise is hands down the safest payout in midstream, with the highest quality asset base, managed with long-term prudence in the name of ultra-safe, generous and steadily rising income.

With our upcoming distribution payment in November, we began our 22nd year of consecutive distribution growth. We continue to get closer to the 25-year Dividend Aristocrat benchmark, which is a select group of stocks with over 25 years of consecutive dividend increases, sort of, the best of the best of dividend growth -- in best of the best of dividend growth stocks... Over this time, we have increased our quarterly distribution rate 71 times through numerous business cycles, including the financial crisis in the last commodity cycle for energy. We manage Enterprise to provide the financial stability and growing distributions. " - CEO Jim Teague Q3 conference call

EPD's strong balance sheet and large backlog (which gets restocked frequently from its shadow backlog) is expected to keep generating steady cash flow growth.

Factset long-term growth consensus: 4.0% CAGR

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 10.9% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR

historical growth rates: 0% to 25 CAGR

realistic growth range: 3% to 11% CAGR

historical fair value range: 9 to 12 times EBITDA/unit

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even if EPD grows slower than expected and trades at the low end of historical fair value, this 6.8% yielding MLP is likely to deliver double-digit total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If EPD finds enough new growth projects to grow as fast as Reuters' expects, then it could more than triple your investment over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The Dividend Kings' base case for EPD is 4% growth (FactSet consensus) and a mid-range 11.5 P/EBITDA. That delivers more than the 15% CAGR that our Deep Value Blue Chip portfolio is after which is why EPD is the newest addition to that portfolio. We also own it in our Fortress Portfolio, made up entirely of 11/11 quality Super SWANs.

AbbVie's earnings were a powerhouse, with the company beating and raising guidance for the 15th quarter out of 27 since it was spun out of Abbott Labs (ABT) in 2013.

3% revenue growth (vs 2% expected)

9% EPS growth (vs 8% expected)

raised 2019 EPS growth guidance by 0.6% (to 12.6% growth)

dividend increased 10.3% maintaining the dividend aristocrat ABBV inherited from ABT and fulfilling management's promise to deliver safe and "robust" dividend growth

Wall Street has finally woken up to the fact that management's six-year plan for dealing with Humira biosimilar competition is working.

AbbVie Is A Wall Street Darling Once More

(Source: Ycharts)

But the company remains 33% undervalued and is expected to grow 6%, 10% and 10% in 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Remember that AbbVie is famous for beating expectations and the Allergan (AGN) merger next year is expected to boost EPS 10% all on its own. $2.5 billion in cost synergies over three years might cause AbbVie to deliver nine consecutive years of double-digit growth (through 2022).

With a 50% FCF payout ratio policy, that could mean 10% dividend hikes might be coming over the next three years as well.

Factset long-term growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR (up from 4% in recent months)

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 4.6% CAGR (up from 2% in recent months)

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR (up from 5% in recent months)

historical growth rates: 14% to 41% CAGR

realistic growth range: 4% to 7% CAGR

historical fair value: 14 to 15 times earnings

AbbVie's long-term growth rates take into account that in 2023 9 Humira biosimilars will hit the market. These are smoothed out estimates.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even if AbbVie grows only at 4%, and trades at the low end of historical fair value (and below Ben Graham's 15 fair value PE for most slow- to-modestly growing companies) it could still deliver 100% total returns over the next five years. That's even after a 32% rally off its mid-August lows.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If AbbVie beats expectations by 1% over time and merely trades at the upper end of its historical fair value, it could still deliver 20% CAGR, more than double the market's historical 9.1% CAGR returns.

Colgate is the classic "wonderful company at a fair price". It's a way to earn potentially market-beating returns, with a 0.7% higher yield, courtesy of a steady but slow-growing Super SWAN dividend king (56-year dividend growth streak).

The company is also highly defensive, courtesy of its recession-resistant consumer staples business model (people still buy toothpaste in recessions) and low volatility (long-term beta 0.55)

Colgate's earnings may have disappointed Wall Street (gross margins declined 20 bp due to higher input costs), but what matters is the constant current organic sales growth of 4.5%. Managment revised up organic revenue growth guidance for the year from 2% to 4% to 3% to 4%.

Consumer staples giants that can grow revenue modestly will be able to cost cut and share buyback their way to slow but steady EPS and FCF/share growth that sustains steady dividend growth.

This year is expected to see EPS fall 5%, but in 2020, 2021 and 2022 the FactSet consensus is for 6% growth. And looking at the longer-term picture, the overall growth outlook for

Factset long-term growth consensus: 5.0% CAGR

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 1.2% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 5.0% CAGR

historical growth rates: 0% to 8% CAGR

realistic growth range: 1% to 6% CAGR

historical fair value: 21 to 22 PE

Reuters' expects very slow growth to continue, but given the medium-term outlook of 6% growth over the next three years, backed up by decent organic sales growth, I think 5% to 6% long-term growth is more likely than 1%.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If CL only grows at 1% then a 21 PE (low end of historical fair value) would result in disappointing 1% returns.

Applying the mid-range fair value PE of 21.5 to the consensus growth rate of 5% results in decent 7% long-term returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Colgate's best realistic case scenario is maintaining 6% growth over time and returning to the upper range of fair value, a 22 PE.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Why would anyone potentially want to buy Colgate at fair value if high-single-digit total returns are the best you can realistically expect?

Because the S&P 500 is likely to deliver 2% to 7% CAGR long-term returns per the leading asset managers in the world.

If you can realistically lock-in a very safe and steadily growing dividend that yields 0.7% more than the broader market and likely returns that will match or exceed those of the S&P 500, and with less volatility to boot? Well, that's an attractive proposition to a lot of conservative income investors.

What if none of these companies are right for your needs? That's where the rest of this article comes in. So let's walk you through a reasonable and prudent way to screen quality blue chips for attractive valuations, so you can always know what's worth buying, no matter what the economy or broader market is doing.

Morningstar Is A Good (But Not Perfect) Place To Start Looking For Good Ideas

Morningstar is typically (though not always) a good starting location for blue-chip income investing ideas. That's because they are 100% focused on long-term fundamentals, rather than 12-month price targets like most sell-side analysts (the ones that issue "Buy, Sell, Hold" recommendations). Most of their fair value estimates are reasonable (though not always - more on this in a moment). So, here are all my blue-chip watch list stocks that Morningstar estimates are at least 20% undervalued.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of November 1st)

Even with the market near all-time highs, you can see that, at least, according to Morningstar, there are plenty of quality names available at bargain prices. Dividend Kings disagrees with some of these valuations (CBS is 37% undervalued, not 52%), but for the most part, these are quality companies trading at attractive valuations.

But you can't just look at any one analyst's fair value estimate and know if it's a good buy. That's because every company has its own risk profile, and differing business models mean that a 20% discount to fair value of a highly cyclical company (like commodity producers) isn't the same for one with very stable and recession-resistant cash flow (like a consumer staples company).

This is where looking at Morningstar's star ratings is a good next step. These ratings, which correspond to a reasonable buy, good Buy, and Very Strong Buy recommendations, factor in a company's risk profile, industry trends, management quality, and Morningstar's definition of "Moatiness" (which I sometimes disagree with but are for the most part on the money when it comes to corporations).

Morningstar's moat definition is based on their belief that a company can maintain returns on invested capital above its weighted cost of capital (using their assumptions plugged into the CAPM model) for 20 years or longer (wide moat) and 10 years or more (narrow moat). I look for competitive advantages that allow returns on invested capital above the industry norm and above the cash cost of capital (which matters more to the ability to grow dividends over time).

Here are my watch list companies that Morningstar considers 4- or 5-star Buys and Strong Buys.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of November 1st) "q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

You'll note that there are a lot more 4- and 5-star stocks than ones trading 20% or below Morningstar's estimated fair value. That's because Morningstar is adjusting for quality, safety, and overall cash flow stability (via their uncertainty ratings).

This is why Super SWAN BlackRock (BLK), despite being just 8% undervalued per Morningstar's estimate (4% undervalued according to Dividend Kings' model) is a four-star stock. I consider BlackRock to be a good buy as well based on my own approach in which the quality of a company determines how undervalued it is before I call it a good, strong or very strong buy.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount 7 (average quality) AT&T, IBM 20% 30% 40% 8 above-average quality Walgreens, CVS 15% 25% 35% 9 blue chip quality Altria, AbbVie 10% 20% 30% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality Pepsi, Dominion Energy 5% 15% 25% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street 3M, JNJ, CAT, MSFT, LOW 0% 10% 20%

To me, a Super SWAN dividend king like 3M (NYSE:MMM) is more attractive 20% undervalued than a lower quality company like IBM (NYSE:IBM) that's 35% undervalued. But at the right price, even an average quality company that has a safe dividend that's likely to grow at all is a potentially attractive investment, at least for some people's needs.

However, while a 4- or 5-star Morningstar stock is usually a good long-term investment, it's important to remember that some of its recommendations can be far off the mark. Dividend Kings uses a 100% pure F.A.S.T. Graphs-powered historical valuation method that only looks at historical and objective data and sometimes disagrees with Morningstar.

Typically, these disagreements are minor. Sometimes, they are not. For example:

(Sources: Morningstar, Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential lists)

Morningstar usually has similar estimates as us for most sectors, but for popular momentum stocks (like many tech names), they often appear to try to justify rich valuations. For example, here are the PE multiples they use to determine fair value for Super SWANs Nike, Microsoft and UnitedHealth.

Nike: 36 pe = Morningstar fair value (historical PE range 22 to 26)

Microsoft: 29 PE = Morningstar fair value (historical PE range 16 to 20)

UnitedHealth: 21 PE = Morningstar fair value (historical PE range 14 to 18)

Apple's (AAPL) $220 fair value estimate from morningstar has a high uncertainty rating, which is common for the tech industry.

We are raising our fair value estimate to $220 per share from $200 per share. We note our updated fair value estimate implies a forward GAAP P/E ratio of 16.5 times." - Morningstar

16.5 times GAAP EPS doesn't sound outlandish, however, during the last six years, when growth has been 13% CAGR, roughly what most analysts expect in the future, the market has actually valued Apple at 14.5 times diluted earnings.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Apple has rarely 16.5 of higher diluted earnings without falling into a correction relatively soon after. And GAAP EPS is just one of many metrics investor use to determine valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

EBITDA is my fellow Dividend Kings' and F.A.S.T Graph founder Chuck Carnevale's favorite intrinsic value metric to use. $220 fair value on Apple is 14.5 times 2019's consensus EBITDA/share, which I've shown with the purple line. During the modern post-Jobs service-oriented growth period Wall Street has NOT been willing to pay 14.5 times EBITDA for Apple, except at the top of bubbles that were soon followed by bear markets.

Apple hit Morningstar's fair value EBITDA multiple in August 2018, and then fell 31% by December 2018, when it became reasonably valued. It then proceeded to fall even lower in the January iPhone/China trade war freakout and bottomed at 9.4 times EBITDA, vs a historical 9.8.

Patient investors were able to scoop up Apple shares at a 15% discount to 2019 fair value (a good buy) and then this happened.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Buffett in his prime returns as the market went from loving Apple, to hating it, and then loving it again. Stock sentiment is fickle and can turn on a dime. You don't have to buy the next Amazon (AMZN) or Apple in order to enjoy great returns over time.

You can literally buy Amazon or Apple (or most popular tech blue chips) when the market has soured on them, the fundamental thesis remains intact, and they return to reasonable valuations.

Apple bottomed at just 15% undervalued in January 2019. That's not a screaming bargain by any means (my very strong buy price is 30% undervalued). I bought Apple at $173 in late 2018, hardly near the bottom. I'm up 47% due to the fact that I recognized a quality blue chip and that its future growth would not likely be permanently damaged by a trade conflict that won't last forever.

How can you tell whether Morningstar's fair value estimates are reasonable or just plain crazy? By looking at objective metrics, like P/E ratios.

Price-To-Earnings Vs. Historical Norm

Price-To-Earnings Vs. Historical Norm

While no single valuation method is perfect (which is why DK uses 10 of them), a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company. That's the same rule of thumb that Ben Graham, the father of value investing, considered a reasonable multiple to pay for a quality company.

This is because P/E ratios are the most commonly used valuation metric on Wall Street, and 15.0 P/E being a reasonable price for quality companies is based on Mr. Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management valuing companies. He bases that on an earnings yield of 6.7% (inverse of a 15 P/E) being roughly equal to the 200-year return of the stock market.

Chuck also considers 15 times cash flow to be prudent for most companies, as do all the founding Dividend Kings.

Here are dozens of blue-chip companies with very low forward P/Es and their five-year average P/Es. Note that some industries are naturally prone to lower multiples (such as financials) due to more cyclical earnings. Which is why you want to compare their current P/Es to their historical norms. (Morningstar offers 5-year average P/Es, but 10 years is better for factoring in industry/sector downturns.)

(Source: Morningstar) data as of November 1st

Don't forget that P/E ratios for MLPs, REITs, and yieldCos are not a good indication of value since high depreciation results in lower EPS. Price/cash flow is the better approach with such pass-through stocks.

Historical P/E and a 15.0 rule of thumb are not perfect. 5-year average P/Es can give a false reading if something extreme happened, like a bubble or industry crash, causing the energy P/E ratio averages to become absurd.

Take refiner Valero Energy (VLO) for example. At 10 times earnings, VLO might look very undervalued. But when we compare it to the five-year average PE of 10.6 it doesn't look nearly as attractive. Morningstar estimates it's just 6% undervalued and Dividend Kings considers it 56% overvalued.

Why? Because we consider more than just the PE ratio. We consider up to 10 historical valuation metrics including EBITDA, and EV/EBITDA (acquirer's multiple used by private equity).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

VLO is currently expected to grow by about 9% over time, which is the same growth rate as the last 16 years. During that time, when fundamentals and growth rates were similar, real investors risking real money only paid 4.25 times EBITDA for VLO. Today it trades at 7.4 times EBITDA indicating that it's highly overvalued.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

EBIT is pre-tax profits and a Valero growing at about 9% is worth 5.5 times EBIT. That's not my opinion it's 16 years of market reality.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the last 16 years, a Valero growth at 9% has been valued at 5.3 times operating cash flow. The market bakes in all its strengths and weaknesses (risk profile and competitive advantages) and has concluded that based on 2019's expected operating cash flow that VLO is worth just over five times operating cash flow. Today the stock trades at 8.6 times cash flow.

This brings me to another important metric to check: price-to-cash flow, which replaces the P/E ratio for REITs, yieldCos, MLPs/midstreams, and many LPs.

Price-to-Cash Flow Vs. Historical Norm

While earnings are usually what Wall Street obsesses over, it's actually cash flow that companies run on and use to pay a dividend, repurchase shares, and pay down debt. Thus, the price-to-cash flow ratio can be considered a similar metric to the P/E ratio but a more accurate representation of a company's value. Chuck Carnevale also considers a 15.0 or smaller price-to-cash flow ratio to be a good rule of thumb for buying quality companies at a fair price. Buying a quality company at a modest-to-great cash flow multiple is a very high-probability long-term strategy.

Again, comparing a company's price-to-cash flow against its historical norm can tell you whether it's actually undervalued. Dividend Kings uses 10-year average cash flows, and Morningstar only offers 5-year averages. For cyclical companies, sometimes, that can cause skewed results (which is why we use longer time periods and as many of our 10 valuation metrics as are industry-appropriate).

Here are the companies on my watch list with the lowest price-to-cash flows.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of November 1st)

Again, historical price-to-cash flow estimates are not perfect. TerraForm Power (TERP), a level 8/11 quality yieldCo, was run into the ground and nearly bankrupted by its former sponsor SunEdison (which did go bankrupt). Brookfield Asset Management rescued it and turned it into a great high-yield dividend growth stock, which justifies a much higher valuation (though it is about 7% overvalued today).

Similarly, Pennsylvania gas utility UGI (UGI) might appear attractively valued, with below-average PE and price to cash flow multiples. Actually UGI is about 21% overvalued when you consider other important fundamental valuation metrics.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

When looking at EBITDA, this level 9/11 blue chip utility doesn't look attractively priced, it's actually worth $32 in 2019.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Looking at what real investors have paid for UGI's pre-tax profits it looks wildly overvalued. The point is you want to use several valuation metrics in concert to ensure that any false signals are eliminated (which is why DK uses up to 10) so you can get a reasonable estimate of what a company is actually worth today.

PE/Growth Ratio (Growth At A Reasonable Price) And Putting It All Together

According to Chuck Carnevale and Ben Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of value investing, a 15 P/E is prudent for most companies, even slow-growing ones. But if a company is able to grow especially fast (over 15% over time), it deserves a higher multiple. That's because the compounding power of time means a company that grows at a faster rate can generate many times greater wealth and income for you.

How Much Your Money Will Grow Based On Company Growth Rate And Time Period

Long-Term Growth Rate 10 Years 20 Years 30 Years 40 Years 50 Years 5% 1.6 2.7 4.3 7.0 11.5 10% 2.6 6.7 17.5 45.3 117.4 15% 4.0 16.4 66.2 267.9 1,084 20% 6.2 38.3 237.4 1,470 9,100 25% 9.3 86.7 807.8 7,523 70,065 30% 13.8 190.0 2,620 36,119 497,929 35% 20.1 404.3 8,129 163,437 3,286,158 40% 28.9 836.7 24,201 70,038 20,248,916 45% 41.1 1,688 69,349 2,849,181 117,057,734 50% 57.7 3,326 191,751 11,057,332 637,621,500

Note that this table is simply meant to illustrate a point. It's not actually possible for any company to grow 50% annually for 50 years, which would mean earnings and cash flow growing nearly 1 billion-fold (it would have to literally take over the world).

Most investors, depending on their needs (and ideal asset allocation), can likely achieve 5-10% returns over time. Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors in history, with about 21% CAGR returns over 54 years.

Since 2000, the S&P 500's earnings growth has been about 6.5% CAGR, which is why a company that can realistically grow much faster may be worth a higher-than-normal P/E (or price-to-cash flow). This is where the PE/Growth or PEG ratio comes in.

While this method is limited by what growth assumptions you use, it's a quick and dirty way to screen for potentially attractive dividend growth investments when used in conjunction with other methods. The S&P 500's PEG ratio is currently 2.7 (depending on the growth estimates you use). A PEG of 1.0 or less is generally excellent.

Here are my watch list stocks with PEGs of close to one, as estimated by Morningstar's forward growth forecast (some of those growth estimates are likely to be proven wrong).

(Source: Morningstar, data as of November 1st)

FedEx (FDX)is a great company, trading at a nice discount, which is why Dividend Kings Deep Value portfolio bought it. But it's PEG is not 0.4, which implies about 30% long-term growth (6% to 14% is realistic, depending on if we get a recession). Based on the analyst consensus of 13% per FactSet Research, and the 2019 consensus PE of 10.8, FDX's PEG is 0.83, which is still incredibly low and makes it a fast-growing bargain worth considering.

PEG is a good way to strive for "growth at a reasonable price", or GARP. However, the obvious flaw is that it's based on forward projections that can be wrong All valuation metrics have their limitations, which is why you shouldn't rely on just one.

Screening a company via all of these approaches can minimize the chances of overpaying for a quality name (make sure to check that earnings and cash flow are growing, so you don't buy a value trap by mistake).

For example, AbbVie passes most value screens.

Dividend Kings Historical Discount To Fair Value: 33% (Strong Buy)

Morningstar's estimated discount to fair value: 22% (4 stars)

2019 PE: 9.1 (vs. 14.5 six-year average)

Price of operating cash flow: 10.5 vs 13.4 historical norm

Price-to-free cash flow: 9.6 vs 14.3 historical norm

P/EBITDA (Chuck Carnevale's favorite intrinsic value metric): 7.3 vs 10.9 historical norm

PEG: 1.5 (based on FactSet 6% long-term consensus growth)

PEG (based on EBITDA): 1.2

First, you need to know what companies are worth owning (Dividend Kings motto is "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always). That's where a good watchlist is useful. Next, you need to know what a company's worth today. That involves looking at several fundamental valuation metrics such as dividends, earnings, and cash flow.

When you find a company that is both above-average quality and trading at a below-average valuation, then you have truly found a powerful tool to achieving your long-term financial goals.

Quality Stocks At 52-Week Lows Are Great Screening Candidates

(Source: Google Sheets, data as of November 1st) Bolded companies are within 5% of 52-week lows

Note that, like any valuation screening tool, 52-week lows are not sufficient but a place to begin your research.

I maintain a master list that takes every company I track for Dividend Kings and applies an 11-point quality score based on dividend safety, the business model, and management quality.

7: average quality, seek 20% discount to fair value and limit to 2.5% of invested capital or less

8: above-average quality company, seek 15% discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital

9: blue-chip company, limit to 5-10% of invested capital and seek 10% discount to fair value

10: SWAN stock, buy with confidence at 5% or greater discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital

11: Super SWAN (as close to an ideal dividend stock as you can find on Wall Street), fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of your invested capital

A score of 7 is average quality, which means a 2% or smaller probability of a dividend cut during a recession, based on how much S&P 500 dividends have been cut in past economic downturns (2% was the highest average cut during the 1990 recession, all other recessions were less).

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

I've programmed that watch list to track prices and use the 52-week low as a means of knowing when a blue-chip or SWAN stock is within 5% of its 52-week low and, potentially, a Buffett-style "fat pitch" investment. This means a quality company is:

Trading near its 52-week (or often multi-year) low

Undervalued per other valuation methods

Offers a high probability of achieving significant multiple expansion within 5-10 years, and thus delivering double-digit long-term total returns over this time period

Another method you can use is to target blue chips trading in protracted bear markets, such as sharp discounts to their 5-year highs. Buying a company at multi-year lows is another way to reduce the risk of overpaying and boost long-term total return potential.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October November 1st)

In the above table, I've set it up to show all the methods we've discussed today. You can thus see that most of the above companies are potentially fantastic long-term buys, based on many important valuation metrics, including Morningstar's qualitative ratings (of management quality, moat, and margin of safety).

This is what I mean by "fat pitch" investing - buying them when they are at their least popular ("Be greedy when others are fearful"). It doesn't mean buying some speculative, small company with an untested business model in hopes it becomes the next Amazon.

The goal is to buy quality blue chips whose fundamentals are firmly intact, and whose valuations are so ridiculously low that modest long-term growth can deliver 15-25% CAGR total returns as the market realizes its mistake.

Mind you, it can take a long time for coiled springs like these deep value blue chips to pop (sometimes 5-10 years), but as long as their business models remain intact and they keep growing cash flow and dividends, they eventually will, which is why seven of the nine best investors in history have been value investors.

Bottom Line: The Economy Is Just Slowing, Not Falling Off A Cliff So It's Still A Good Time To Be Buying Quality Companies At Reasonable To Attractive Valuations

Investing at record highs might not feel good, in fact it may feel dangerous. But since 1945 the US stock market has traded within 10% of all-time highs 66% of the time.

(Source: UBS Bear Market Report)

In fact, since 1982 8% of all trading days have seen new all-time highs. Had you avoided buying stocks whenever new highs were reached you would have been sat out a 37 year period in which the stock market rose 2700%.

That doesn't mean that stocks will rise in a straight line. Since 1945 we've averaged a 5% to 19.9% pullback/correction every six months. That's exactly what we've seen during the longest bull market in US history, 5 corrections and 15 pullbacks over 10 years.

(Source: Jill Mislinksi)

Proper risk management is how you profit from dividend stocks, the best performing asset class in history while sleeping well at night in all economic and market conditions.

Enterprise Products Partners, AbbVie, and Colgate-Palmolive are all great safe choices for conservative income investors to buy in November. They are all top quality companies, with recession-resistant cash flow backing up generous, safe and steadily rising dividends.

Each is run by competent and trustworthy management and has a corporate culture devoted to sustainable payouts, no matter what the economy or market is doing.

If you don't like those three, then feel free to find your own alternatives. The Dividend Kings Master List of 256 companies (all which are attractive long-term investments at the right price) currently shows

125 companies trading at fair value or better

6 dividend kings trading at fair value or better

18 dividend aristocrats at fair value or better

14 Super SWANs at fair value or better

No matter what the market is doing, even in a slowing economy, there are plenty of quality companies you can entrust with your hard-earned money that will generate generous, safe and steadily rising income, as well as deliver strong long-term total returns that can help you achieve your financial goals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our valuation/total return potential lists. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

over 24 exclusive articles per month

Our Weekly Podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

exclusive access to two preferred stock portfolios

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, ABBV, AAPL, BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.