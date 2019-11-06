Expected Dividend Increases in November 2019

MKC's stock has had a great year, up over 15% YTD. So let's see if that translates into a strong dividend increase.

It is time for the next installment of our "Expected Dividend Increases" monthly series. Each month, we predict the companies that are expected to announce a dividend increase in the coming month. Let's review the expected dividend increase in November 2019!

Before we jump into the companies, we should explain the why? WHY are we so passionate about dividend increases? The name of the game on our website is Financial Freedom. To help achieve this, over the years, we have been working our tails off to invest every possible dollar we can into dividend growth stocks. By finding undervalued dividend growth stocks that have a history of INCREASING their dividend using our Dividend Stock Screener, we are building a growing income stream of dividend income.

The impact of dividend increases is real. Lanny talks about it quarterly. Dividend increases added over $333 to his forward dividend income. The proof is in the pudding, that's all we are going to say.

We're both building the foundations we need, one day and one step at a time. See the foundations here:

Our Dividend Stock Portfolios showing each individual holding and the dividend income each produces. Our Dividend Income page showing each monthly dividend income total.

Actual Dividend Increases in October 2019

Before we look ahead to November, we like to look review the previous month's expected dividend increases. After all, we report what's expected, so why not make sure these companies delivered as anticipated. And plus, we even have two bonus dividend increases that we did not include in last month's article.

Company #1: V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) - Last month, I speculated that there was a chance that VFC wouldn't increase their dividend due to the stock split. For VFC shareholders' sake, I couldn't be happier to be wrong. The company increased their dividend 11.6%. Not bad for the Dividend Aristocrat! VFC just reported earnings and their stock price fell accordingly. The yield is still a little too low for my liking; however, I will watch this price closely to see if something changes in the future.

Expected Dividend Increases in November 2019

The bonus dividend increases were a nice surprise last month. Still, the fourth quarter continues to prove fruitful for dividend increases. With October behind us, let's look ahead to our expected dividend increases in November.

Company #1: Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) - SYY isn't the most exciting company out there. The company just dominates in their sector. The funny thing is, I can guarantee that you have driven past the company's silver trucks on the highway. They are everywhere. SYY is a Dividend Aristocrat with a mid-single-digit five-year average dividend growth rate. Consistency seems to by key with this company, so I am projecting a dividend increase somewhere between 6% and 8%.

What companies are you expecting to announce dividend increases in November? Did you receive any dividend increases in October that were not summarized in this article? What do you think about the current dividend growth environment? Have you noticed a slowdown as well?

