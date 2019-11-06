Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund: Sell At Extreme Premium To NAV

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) is a closed end fund that invests in fixed income securities of emerging market sovereigns along with corporate bonds and related derivatives. The fund currently has $150 million in total assets and seeks to maximize total returns with a high level of income and capital appreciation. EDF currently yields 15.7% which is achieved based on the use of recurring return of capital distributions. The fund's record has been mixed with EDF outperforming its benchmarks in recent years although much of those returns is simply based on a widening premium to the fund's net asset value. This article highlights the current premium to NAV as reaching an extremely high 50% exposing investors to a high level of risk and large capital losses should the share price converge lower.

Source: FinViz.com

Thesis

We recommend selling shares of EDF as the fund is trading at an unjustifiably wide premium to NAV in the context that the underlying investment portfolio has underperformed the funds' benchmarks in recent years. Stone Harbor's managers have not been able to consistently deliver excess returns since inception and also showed questionable judgement by being aggressively bullish on Argentina's sovereign debt through the country's economic crisis and collapse of its currency this year. The fund's premium exposes investors to a high level of risk and capital losses should the price converge lower towards the net asset value.

Fund Background

Sovereign bonds are issued by foreign governments and reflect a country's obligation to repay debt either in local or a foreign currency depending on the issuance. Based on the latest disclosed holdings, EDF includes exposure to a number of emerging market sovereigns between Argentina representing 9.1% of the portfolio, Mexico at 8.7%, Indonesia at 7.1%, and even countries that can also be considered "frontier economies" like Angola and Iraq which are a development classification below emerging.

Source: Stone Harbor

One of the positive aspects about EDF is that it provides investors exposure to a number of sovereign credits within a diversified portfolio not typically available for trading by retail investors. It's important to recognize that the country level weightings are different from the fund's currency exposure since EDF invests in a number of bonds that are either denominated in the local currency or issued in a foreign currency, typically U.S. Dollar or Euro. Local currency bonds naturally include foreign exchange risk while U.S. dollar-denominated bonds trade based on interest rate changes and credit spreads There is an added complexity here as EDF trades a number of derivatives including short-term hedges suggesting the underlying exposure may differ from the stated gross weighting amounts.

Source: Stone Harbor

EDF's composition includes a 55% weighting in sovereign external, which refers to government debt issued in foreign "non-local" currencies, and 34% in sovereign local currency bonds, along with 11% in corporate bonds. Some of the corporate bonds may include quasi-sovereign entities which are essentially state-controlled enterprises that oftentimes face a similar credit risk profiles to the government.

The fund is heavily invested in non-investment grade sovereigns which have a corresponding high level of yield and risk. Emerging market sovereign credit risk typically benefits from strong economic growth, low inflation, improving fiscal and external account dynamics, along with broader emerging market sentiment.

Performance

The table below highlights EDF's official performance for recent periods through the end of the last quarter on September 30th on an average annual basis for 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, YTD, 3 years, 5 years, and since inception. The last column shows the fund NAV has returned 22.62% and 62.54% by market value since the inception date back in December of 2010. Importantly, the fund performance here is on a total return basis net of fees and assumes all distributions were reinvested.

Source: Stone Harbor

EDF considers three separate benchmarks including the JPMorgan CEMBI Broad Diversified Index, JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified Index TR, and JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index TR. EMBI refers to "emerging markets bond index," CEMBI considering only "corporate EM" bonds, and the GBI-EM based on "EM government bonds" issued in local currencies.

Based on EDF's composition including 55% in sovereign external, 35% in sovereign local bonds, and about 10% in emerging market corporate bonds. It's fair to say that a combination of the above benchmarks is needed to accurately assess the fund's performance as none are directly comparable. Even as EDF has outperformed the GBI-EM index since inception at the NAV level, we believe a blend between the EMBI and GBI more closely matches the current strategy. In this regard, the underperformance to the EMBI index is more disappointing.

Favorably, EDF has outperformed all three benchmarks by market value over the past 5-years up, returning 7.93% on average annually compared to 5.21% for the JPMorgan CEMBI, 5.74% for JPMorgan EMBI and 0.55% from the JPMorgan GBI-EM. Indeed, any investor holding over these periods and reinvesting all distributions don't have much to complain about. Still, it's more concerning that the NAV-based returns have trailed all benchmarks over the last three years and particularly in recent months.

Betting on Argentina

It's worth mentioning that the fund's official NAV performance over the last 3 months through September 30th was negative 4.55%, a significant underperformance to all three benchmarks. We believe this is related to EDF's large exposure to Argentina which has undergone an economic crisis in recent months including a collapse of its currency following political developments in the country. From the last semi-annual report dated May 31st, 2019, management was bullish on the country based on the following statements:

We believe the odds favor a continuation of current policies, or an acceptable version of them, and anticipate a rebound in Argentina’s bond markets. As a result, the Fund continues to hold Argentina bonds.

Keep in mind this was prior to the events in August 2019 as the election primaries results that month showed the left-wing opposition government took a commanding polling lead ahead of October's election victory by Alberto Fernandez. When considering an emerging market fund manager, we believe these types of historical events like the Argentine crisis serve as a good litmus test for fund quality and risk management policies. It's a weakness in the performance history of EDF that Stone Harbor was on the wrong side of this monumental trade and furthers our bearish view of EDF that the fund does not appear to generate consist of excess returns to its benchmarks. We look forward to the next annual report for the period through November 30th expected sometime in December to read management's comments on these issues.

Premium to NAV

As a reminder, the NAV returns are based on the performance of the underlying investment portfolio holdings, while the market price is simply a reflection of supply and demand dynamics for the shares of EDF. The large spread between the market price returns and NAV returns implies here that the fund has traded at an ever-increasing premium which is evident based on the chart below. The premium to NAV of EDF has surged over the past year to reach 48.92%.

Data by YCharts

There is no single reason that explains why or how the premium to NAV has reached such a level. We have some theories but, in our view, nothing justifies investors paying such a premium, and particularly not for this fund.

One explanation is that EDF utilizes varying levels of leverage which had been reduced to effectively zero as recently as the last semi-annual report back in May. The latest fund fact sheet, shows leverage has climbed to a relatively modest 7.74% as of September 30th while this level has historically reached as high as 33% including to end 2018. Within the context of the current market environment where interest rates are trending lower, we believe the market is assigning EDF a higher premium in part with the expectation that the fund will add leverage going forward at a favorable cost basis and thereby boosting returns for investors. The current low interest rate environment along with more positive sentiment towards emerging markets in recent months, beyond Argentina, has been positive for EDF.

Source: Stone Harbor

Another theory we propose that is often cited with CEFs in general exhibiting large premiums to NAV may be related to long-term investors holding the fund with large unrealized gains at a low-adjusted cost basis. This is a result of the fund's recurring return of capital distributions which reduce the holding basis of the shares, implying a significant tax implication from selling. In this case, existing long-term shareholders have an incentive to simply hold. While this may be true in some cases, it likely does not describe the situation for every shareholder. Our take is simply that at some point, investors will need to move on.

Recognizing that the premium can persist at the current level for an extended period of time or even potentially climb higher, the question becomes what such catalyst could drive a reversion of the premium lower to converge with NAV? We think in the near term the market will begin to push back on this dynamic as a 50% premium to NAV is typically a major red flag type of threshold. Longer term, we expect a distribution rate cut and or a rights offering in the next few years.

Distributions

EDF currently pays a $0.18 per share monthly distribution which has been held constant since its inception. The annualized amount of $2.18 or 24% of the current NAV. In other words, the distribution represents a cash payout to shareholders of about $35 million per year compared to $150 million in the net asset value of the fund. By this measure, the current distribution rate is likely not sustainable over a long period and we expect either a cut to the monthly distribution rate or a rights offering within the next 2 to 3 years for the fund to continue operations.

Data by YCharts

Such a scenario of a distribution rate cut or rights offering would be detrimental to current shareholders and likely force a rapid adjustment lower of the fund's premium. The current set-up represents a high-risk situation for investors that are exposed to large capital losses by continuing to hold EDF over a long time horizon.

Alternatives to EDF

We highlight three CEF alternatives for exposure to emerging market debt including:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:EMD)

(NYSE:EMD) Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD)

(NYSE:MSD) Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI)

Keep in mind that these funds are not directly comparable as each feature different investment strategies and various exposures to different sovereigns and corporate credits. Still, highlighting that each are currently trading at a discount to NAV they present a more favorable investment profile and deserve a closer look.

Data by YCharts

Among exchange traded funds, also take a look at the iShares JP Morgan USD EM Mkts Bond ETF (EMB) for Dollar denominated emerging market debt and the VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) for foreign currency denominated emerging market debt. A combination of these two is our recommendation for long-term exposure to the debt segment.

Takeaway

A CEF trading at a premium to NAV approaching 50% is a rare occurrence and should serve as a warning sign to investors of the extremely high risk and speculative nature of the fund. We rate EDF as a strong sell and warn shareholders of the potential large capital losses should the premium revert lower.

It's a disappointment that the fund's pricing dynamics has reached such a level because the core investment strategy serves a unique purpose by providing investors exposure to an important segment of debt markets. The premium to NAV is not necessarily the fault of the fund manager and simply a dynamic of the market which unfortunately has now made EDF uninvestable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.