Healing Trauma Through Cannabis, With Fabian Henry

He joins the show on Veteran's Day to discuss why cannabis is the best medicine for trauma, the frustrating reality of legalized cannabis in Canada and the 4 pillars of treatment.

I am happy to be joined today by Fabian Henry, founder and director of Breton CannaPharms, president and founder of Global Alliance Foundation Fund, which subsidizes Veterans for Healing, a non-profit organization that Henry co-founded in 2014 with the aim of helping veterans recover from trauma. He also founded Marijuana For Trauma and was recently featured in the documentary Unprescribed, which shows veterans losing valuable benefits and sometimes their jobs by turning to cannabis to get off the cocktail of drugs prescribed by military doctors for war-related trauma. Unprescribed looks at medical marijuana as a treatment for PTSD and a means for combating veteran suicides and helping them return home from combat.

Today is Veteran's Day in the US, it's called Remembrance Day in Canada and parts of Europe, but wherever you live, or whatever you call it, and whether you yourself served in the military or know someone who has or whether you want to help that community or stand up for it in some way, take some time to listen to Fabian's story and how he's turning his own pain into a source of healing for his fellow veterans.

Topics include: