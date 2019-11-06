HEXO: Emerging Signs Of Price Compression In Canada

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

HEXO (HEXO) has been its fortune reversed in the last several months as the company announced a series of setbacks. The company gave a grim outlook for the next quarter, and capex will remain elevated as it builds out the Belleville facility. We think HEXO shares will remain under pressure until management can regain investor confidence.

(All amounts in C$)

F2019 Q4 Review

HEXO reported fiscal 2019 Q4 results for the three months ended on July 31, 2019. The company saw revenue growing 18% driven by higher volume throughput, which is offset by a large reduction in average realized pricing. The company reported a meaningful reduction in gross profit largely due to a new return provision (margin would have been 45% without it).

Also worth mentioning is that the Newstrike acquisition closed during the quarter, which means that results could have been worse without the partial contribution of Newstrike. This explains the negative reaction from investors after the quarterly results. Newstrike contributed $2.8 million of sales this quarter, which means that comparable revenue was only $12.6 million.

It is worth noting that HEXO has seen its sales declining for two quarters in a row despite growth in the overall Canadian market. HEXO is losing market share as other LPs increase production and its financials indicated a near-term stagnation of its performance. For a young company like HEXO, the last two quarters have been very bad given its valuation multiples of 11x EV/Sales, which is extremely high compared to traditional industries.

HEXO doesn't have a strong medical business because the company is a new player in the cannabis market. Compared to Canopy and Aurora, HEXO doesn't have the benefit of established operations and a strong medical brand, which means the recreational market is especially important for it.

Price Compression Is Here

There were two observations from HEXO's latest results that serve as the latest signs that pricing pressure is coming to the Canadian market. First of all, HEXO recorded an inventory impairment of $16.9 million in Q4, citing pricing pressure in the market. HEXO purchased external cannabis volumes during the fiscal year to meet certain contract demand, but it is expecting to sell these inventory at prices lower than the price it paid initially. Not ideal.

Secondly, what is striking for us is the significantly lower pricing that HEXO had realized in this quarter. Prices dropped across the board including an 8% reduction for medical, a 10% reduction for recreational, and a shocking $0.56 per gram realized prices for wholesale. The reduction in pricing was partially due to a return provision introduced last quarter but the pricing for its wholesale volumes is truly concerning. Based on the Q4 earnings release, management expects wholesale business to go away in the future as the market rationalizes and oversupply becomes more evident.

Guiding For A Tough 2020

HEXO had a few setbacks recently which reflects the aggressive stance management had taken. The company retracted its fiscal 2020 guidance and told investors that revenue next quarter will be between $14 to $18 million. It also expects revenue to increase significantly starting in Q2 which will help its goal of achieving positive EBITDA. In reality, Q1 has already finished and management's guidance should be very close to reality. But their claim of revenue to increase in a stepwise fashion in Q2 has little credibility given this team's track record. Overall, we think 2020 will start with a tough quarter before things could potentially look better. We remain cautious until we see concrete signs of improvements in the coming quarters.

The company is taking steps to cut costs including firing 200 employees and shutting down the Niagara facility, which was acquired from Newstrike. It also scaled back its flagship cultivation facility in Gatineau, Quebec, by 200,000 sq ft. HEXO also recently launched a new product line pricing at the rock bottom of the market pricing. HEXO is really trying to move its volume through lower prices, which could lead to a pricing war in the race to the bottom.

The company recently raised $70 million via unsecured convertible dentures given its capex needs to complete its flagship Belleville production facility. The company guided another $100-$110 million of expenditures required in 2020, which means that HEXO's cash balance of $113 million at the end of July is no longer adequate. We think the capital raise is necessary and was done at relatively attractive terms given the current adverse market conditions.

Looking Ahead

We think HEXO's recent stumbles indicate the malaise facing the Canadian LPs. As a company that operates solely in Canada, HEXO doesn't deserve a premium multiple compared to its global competitors such as Canopy, Aurora, and Cronos. Furthermore, as a company that has no operating history and no medical cannabis operation, we think HEXO should be valued at a discount to its top-tier competitors in Canada such as Aphria and OrganiGram. Therefore, despite our previous praises for HEXO's leadership position in Quebec and a clean corporate track record, we view the recent share price decline as warranted. The Quebec cannabis market has seen more entrants as the province diversifies its vendor list and invited more LPs to the market. HEXO's recent retraction of 2020 guidance hurt management credibility and it is imperative for the company to show stabilization in the coming quarters. We are neutral on HEXO until at least Q2 2020 given management's disappointing guidance for next quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.