Skin In The Game: Family/Owner-Operated Companies Perform Better

The book explains why you should put more trust in someone that has something to lose from their actions than from someone who risks nothing.

Never ask anyone for their opinion, forecast, or recommendation. Just ask them what they have – or don’t have – in their portfolio... I find it profoundly unethical to talk without doing, without exposure to harm, without having one’s skin in the game, without having something at risk. You express your opinion; it can hurt others (who rely on it), yet you incur no liability. Is this fair? - Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Introduction

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) is a good example of an owner-operated company. Under the guidance of Warren Buffett it has served its shareholders very well. My hypothesis is that owner-operated companies perform better than their counterparts because they have "skin in the game," as explained by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. In the annual report of 2017 (starting at page 18) Buffett updated his owner-related business principles. Business principle number 2 is:

In line with Berkshire’s owner-orientation, most of our directors have a significant portion of their net worth invested in the company. We eat our own cooking.

The agency problem is well understood, yet often overlooked. The conflict is prevalent in all aspects of life and can work as a pretty useful heuristic for putting investment ideas in the NO or YES box.

In this article, I argue the case for having owner-operated companies in your portfolio, and why they usually have incentives to perform better than counterparts.

I quote from Nassim Nicholas Taleb's last book called Skin In The Game, and in addition mention Milton Friedman's four ways to spend money.

I conclude by looking at the empirical research done by Credit Suisse and others: Listed family-owned/managed companies seem to perform better than the market.

Skin In The Game

In 2018, Nassim Nicholas Taleb published his (so far) last book called Skin In The Game. It’s an extended version of the last two chapters of Antifragile (Book VII: Skin in the Game: Antifragility and Optionality at the Expense of Others), which discussed the same topic (all quotations in this article are taken from these two sources). Both books are highly recommended, as all books by Taleb.

What does “skin in the game” really mean? It simply means that you incur the risk of loss in achieving the potential gain. In other words, symmetry between gain and pain. For example, if a well-paid executive without any ownership in the business makes a fatal blunder, he risks no financial loss. Perhaps he gets fired (with a hefty compensation, of course) or weakens his reputation, but his scars are nothing compared to the owners – the real risk-takers. His risk is asymmetric, and different to the owners. Taleb writes:

Courage (risk taking), is the highest virtue. We need entrepreneurs.

The agency problem is everywhere, but most notably in business, politics and the bureaucracy. Politicians, for example, make new legislation every day without having much downside (the citizens take the costs), except perhaps being thrown out of office. In medieval times an honorable general died by his sword, and a captain went down with his ship. Not so much anymore, according to Taleb. A leader sends his soldiers into the war zone while sitting in a comfortable air-conditioned room on the other side of the planet.

As Taleb writes:

At no point in history have so many non-risk-takers, that is, those with no personal exposure, exerted so much control.

The issue is prevalent in everyday life. Just imagine yourself having a discussion with some friends about some random topics, with varying opinions about a future scenario: It’s easy to express your opinion when nothing is at stake, but as soon as you are betting money on the outcome you most likely hesitate or withdraw.

In the stock market, you listen to opinions and commentators. They express their opinions about literally everything, but of course stand to lose very little (or nothing at all) if their predictions go wrong. The risk is asymmetric. The same goes for complex decisions. Consultants and project managers will offer their insights (for a hefty fee, of course), but will of course be hard to get hold of if they screw up. You are left with the bill. According to Taleb, true honor is to not advocate for others what he is unwilling to undertake himself:

If you go to the doctor, never ask the doctor what you should do. Ask him what he would do if he were in your place.

I let Taleb continue:

Words are dangerous: postdictors, who explain things after the fact – because they are in the business of talking – always look smarter than predictors……...An academic is not designed to remember his opinions because he doesn’t have anything at risk from them………So opinion makers who were so proudly and professionally providing idle babble will eventually appear to win an argument, since they are the ones writing, and suckers who got in trouble from reading them will again look to them for future guidance, and will again get in trouble.

The power of risking something to lose, changes our behavior.

Milton Friedman's Four Ways To Spend Money

Perhaps the agency problem is better illustrated by how Milton Friedman explained how you can spend money:

Spend your own money on yourself. Spend your own money on somebody else. Spend somebody else’s money on yourself. Spend somebody else’s money on somebody else.

These four ways to spend money illustrates where most people are careful of spending and how to spend it (1 and 2) and where they are "careless" (3 and 4). Any manager with no ownership, or at least insignificant ownership, clearly fits number 3 and 4, and we immediately understand the core of the agency problem.

Family-Owned Companies

As a proxy for owner-operated companies, I look at the performance of family-owned companies. A family-owned/managed company is, as the name implies, controlled by a family, individuals or "group" (we can also call it owner-oriented/controlled/operated). This control can take the form of owning a stake that has the same rights as all other shareholders, or they exert control via shares that has more voting rights.

According to Credit Suisse, about 70% of the global listed family-owned businesses have two or more board members:

Source: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse does not go into specifics about daily management, but I believe it's safe to assume that these families in aggregate spend a great deal of time in the daily operations, although obviously it varies from company to company. As such, I use this as a proxy for the performance of an owner-operated company.

The majority of mid- and large-cap public/listed companies are run by managers that have insignificant ownership, i.e. very little skin in the game. If we look at the logic behind having skin in the game and Friedman’s four ways of spending money, we realize instantly the potential benefits of investing alongside owners and management teams that are in the same boat as outside investors. Thus, an owner-operated business has skin in the game, just like outside investors, and this should be preferable over companies where managers risk nothing.

In spite of this “fact,” I often see little analysis based on this very simple principle. A lot of time is spent on analyzing the business, but less on the management. If you invest alongside a successful management team that has skin in the game, you don’t need to have a deep understanding of the business. You invest (put your trust) in the abilities of the management team.

Why Do They Outperform?

To my knowledge, I believe there is empirical evidence in all parts of the world showing better returns in family-owned companies compared to counterparts. For example, Credit Suisse published a report in 2018 showing outperformance (however, looking briefly at their methodology I suspect the result could perhaps be a little overrated due to survivorship bias in their database):

Source: Credit Suisse. 20% ownership or control via voting rights is defined as "family"-owned.

The research by Credit Suisse concludes that listed family-owned businesses outperform due to these factors:

Faster growth.

Higher margins.

Conservative balance sheets, better durability.

Better cash flow returns.

But why and how do they perform better? The report from Credit Suisse and others I have gathered, mention some possible explanations:

Family-owned operations focus on long-term decisions, not short-term (a management on a paycheck with no skin in the game is unlikely to focus on decades). Family-owned businesses are committed to taking care of the enterprise and handing it over to the next generation in better condition than when they received it. They work for their kids and grandsons. Credit Suisse’s research shows family-owned companies spend more on R&D and CAPEX (compared to depreciation). Depreciation serves as a proxy for the cost of maintaining the current assets, while a higher CAPEX indicates they add to their plant, equipment, machinery etc. As a result, family-companies spend just half on buybacks compared to non-family companies. Furthermore, they pay less dividends because reinvesting profits is a good way to expand without diluting ownership by issuing new stock or taking on debt. Better focus on expenses, employees and customers. Perhaps they have additional goals than just making money, which, perhaps paradoxically, can help their business. Many businesses serve as a cornerstone in the local community or region, and thrive by serving their customers well, which should be a business's ultimate goal. Any business that adds value to the customer should do well in the long term. Focus is on what is best for the company and its customers, not what is best for the management. Remuneration tends to be based more on long-term financial targets. They have incentives to be conservative, avoiding binary bets, and be vigilant of ruinous sequence risk. If the river is on average four-feet deep, you still don't make it to the other side if it's ten-feet deep in just one section. Volatility matters, rare events can bankrupt a company. Research shows family companies have lower debt levels. This simply means less chances for black swans ruining the business, and a focus on longevity and durability. As an anecdotal example, look at Alleghany (Y), which I covered in this article. It has been controlled by one family and has always been run with a conservative debt level. Due to this, they are a survivor (they still have a single letter as ticker - Y). Family companies seem more robust than non-family companies as they are better prepared for shocks and volatility. Industrial know-how: The family has developed and accumulated a deep insight and understanding of their industry, perhaps superior than the hired manager working for a paycheck. 39% of board members are inside directors vs. 23% in non-family businesses, according to McKinsey. Smarter diversification: This might simply be due to their long-term commitment and prudence, or simply because they risk their own wealth. Being reasonably diversified increases survival and robustness. Furthermore, there is reason to believe they diversify smarter (because of their knowledge of the industry), often diversifying within their own industry or up or down in the supply chain. A mixed balance between tradition and change. More focus on organic growth, less on risky M&A (evidence shows “big” M&A rarely serves the owners). Deals are on average much smaller, and perhaps more value-creating than their counterparts. Cultural benefits. For example is a new CEO often planned years in advance and trained for the job. For example, Berkshire Hathaway has already thought through the succession question carefully and is well prepared.

Could the family outperformance be attributable to other factors? It seems family small-cap companies perform better than bigger ones, but this is also the case for non-family companies, and large family-owned companies still outperform their counterparts. Could it be valuation? Historically, family-owned companies have traded at a premium to the market, on average at 11%. However, in terms of "quality" family-owned companies score better, thus making this factor explain part of the outperformance. But cause and effect could be opposite: perhaps they have "quality" because they are family-owned?

There seems to be no correlation between size of stake and outperformance. The reason is probably due to the fact that the family is the biggest shareholder anyway. Likewise, the performance between control via ordinary shares (stakes) or via voting rights is negligible. However, Credit Suisse found out that companies that had control via voting rights in the US significantly outperformed ordinary owned family companies. But globally, this does not seem to be an issue. 1st and 2nd generation owners perform best, but later generations still perform better than the market.

Conclusion

If you take a long-term view in your investment decisions, I believe it makes sense to look deeply at both the management and the ownership structure. Interests should be aligned with outside investors. An outside manager gets a salary for offering his time, knowledge and effort, but we can expect a founder/owner/family to work out of inner drive, passion and longevity. The mindset is often significantly different. At the end of the day, I think it makes sense to invest alongside a successful management team that has a real skin in the game.

Of course, wide generalizations could not be representative as it's just averages, and research methodology matters. As always, do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. Please do your own due diligence and investment research or consult a financial professional. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities.