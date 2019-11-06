Bank Of America Continues To Perform

The company will continue to outperform most other banks and deserves a premium for doing so.

Bank of America (BAC) just reported yet another strong quarter. The company continues to deliver results and return capital to shareholders. While interest rates have fallen, the bank has been able to leverage its diversified operations to continue to drive earnings growth. As a long-term Bank of America shareholder, I believe continuing to hold shares at these levels makes sense. Strong fundamentals and a continued economic expansion should provide positive share price appreciation.

Performance

Bank of America reported third quarter results, which were well-received.

The company beat on the top and bottom line and showed positive revenue growth. While growing the top line is certainly important to ensure long term earnings growth, the company is still improving operating metrics as well. These operating metrics allow the company to grow net income while it awaits a more positive banking environment to drive faster revenue growth. These are pretty attractive results for a company with a mega $286 billion market cap. While revenue was up year over year, it was slightly lower than the $23.2 billion reported in the second quarter.

The company continues to drive earnings per share and pretax income higher, while lowering operating leverage and shares outstanding.

The fact that Bank of America reduced shares outstanding 8% year over year is quite impressive and should deserve investor attention. As a shareholder, I am pleased to see such a positive reduction, as I now have become a bigger owner of the company. The improving operating leverage signifies the company is able to drive more profit with less revenue. Always a positive.

Below are brief highlights from the operating divisions within Bank of America.

As we can see, there were numerous positives and no negatives for the quarter. As the company continues to leverage its digital presence, further earnings growth should be had due to the low cost of the transaction. With further consumer adoption, the bank can continue to reduce overall physical presence and thus reduce costs.

Digital deposit transactions exceeded transactions in physical financial centers by quite a bit. With 28.7 million mobile banking users, up over 10% from last year and digital sales growing to 26% of all consumer banking sales, the company is becoming highly efficient. Unlike smaller regional banks, Bank of America can continue to make strong investments to be the best in technological offerings. Also attractive was the 80.8 million person-to-person payments through Zelle, which was helped by user growth that now stands at 8.9 million. All of this helped the consumer banking division lower its efficiency ratio to 45%. Quite impressive growth for one year. Below we see some highlights of what is increasing sales on the digital platforms.

The company continues to grow its loans and leases, driven by strong business lending.

The growth in loans has become more profitable and should benefit future quarters as the total yield is rising year over year and quarter over quarter.

The company continues to see improved financials due to its strong performance.

With both book value and tangible book value rising, this should bring shareholders a safety net in valuation. Trading at 1.18x book value, the shares do not seem to be too expensive for the strong fundamentals it delivers.

The company continues to win awards for its mobile platforms and technology investments, which should allow it to drive new customer wins.

New customers mean long term relationships that drive revenue. Bank of America's continued investments into items such as branch renovations, ATM upgrades, and new financial advisers has proven to help grow revenue and improve operating costs.

Continued strong growth in all divisions should propel the stock price higher. This year the stock has moved higher, however, this was due to the sell off in December more than strong performance in general. Due to a flattening yield curve, we have so far seen the banking sector under pressure, which is odd considering the already low valuations.

Valuation

Continued strong growth in all divisions should propel the stock price higher. This year, however, due to a flattening yield curve, the stock price was under pressure for most of the year. However, the company proved itself two quarters in a row in a falling interest rate environment. This has made investors more confident in profit-generating capabilities.

Even with the recent rise in share price, the shares still offer a lower than average market multiple for forward P/E and P/TBV.

In fact, if we look at the 5 year average trading ranges for the stock, we see shares are trading below their average despite stronger results.

The company trades below its average P/E, earnings yield and forward P/E. This offers investors an opportunity to purchase shares at a lower valuation than they normally would be able to. It also hints that shares could have upside in them as they reach a normalized level.

Capital Return

The latest results of the CCAR tests showed Bank of America was well positioned to return capital to shareholders. Bank of America allocated $30 billion for share repurchases. In addition, BAC announced a 20% boost to the dividend to $0.72 annually. The new buyback would reduce shares outstanding by over 10%. The company managed to utilize most of this program as it gets ready for a new round of CCAR that will allow it to raise the dividend and renew its share repurchase program again. Luckily, the fall in share price during the first quarter gave the bank some time to buy shares at attractive levels. The share repurchases have led to what will be a total of 13% of the shares outstanding being reduced in 2 years which is no small feat.

The buybacks are important as shareholders were diluted many times in the last decade. Further dilution came after the conversion of preferred shares to common shares for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). With shares trading at a recent book value of $26.96, the dilution from the conversion has been recovered.

The more attractive situation is the company being able to repurchase shares at effectively less than 1.2x book value. This is why management chose to purchase more stock instead of raising the dividend even further. This is often better for investors for a few reasons. It allows shareholders to become a larger owner of the company, it helps increase earnings per share, and it will reduce dividend obligations in the future, allowing for further increases in the dividend payout. Over time, Bank of America should truly become a dividend growth stock. Additionally, I don't believe the dividend will be at risk of being cut in the future, as the stress tests prove that the bank can withstand a significant negative financial event.

With strong earnings growth, improving operating efficiency, and a reduced number of shares, yield on cost will continue to grow. What's not to like?

Attractive Fundamentals

Next we review Bank of America to its largest peers.

As we discussed, the forward P/E is attractive, but it is not the lowest. On a TTM basis the dividend is also the lowest, but this may change in the coming months due to the ability of the company to produce outstanding CCAR results. This will allow it to further enhance shareholder returns. As it has been one of the most aggressive to buy back stock, in the long run the picture for dividend hikes becomes better. Less shares outstanding will enable the company to deliver more profit in the form of dividends. I presume management will find a level in which it will normalize buybacks to a regular level around $10 billion per year. The rest will be allocated toward dividends which will effectively make the stock more of a utility like holding.

Conclusion

Bank of America is of great value at this time. Even after the run up in share price in the past 2 years, I believe that at around 11x 2020 earnings estimates, the shares are under-priced. I believe that in a stable economic expansion like we are experiencing, the shares should trade about in line with the S&P 500 at 15-16x forward earnings. Even applying a slight discount of 14x earnings for 2019, this would give us a share price of around $42 a share. I am okay with continuing to hold my shares, waiting for the share price to appreciate further. The company has been returning large amounts of profit to shareholders and should continue to do so. The dividend will continue to experience double-digit growth. Since the bank is limited in what it can do with its large profits, returning it to shareholders is the most obvious option. For any new investor, I would recommend looking to start a position at anything under $30 a share.

