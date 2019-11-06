14 Great High-Yield Stocks For A Rich Retirement

This article shows how I constructed a balanced 70/30 stock/bond portfolio with a weighted yield of 4.4% that's likely to generate close to 5% weighted long-term income growth and 10+% long-term total returns.

Albemarle, Telus, Carnival Corp., British American Tobacco, Energy Transfer, Unum Group, AbbVie, MSC Industrial Direct, Simon Property Group, Broadcom, and Brookfield Renewable Partners are 11 great dividend stocks for a retirement portfolio, and MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL are good bond ETFs.

The proper asset allocation into cash and bonds is also important to see you through impossible-to-predict but inevitable corrections and bear markets.

Building a sound retirement portfolio during all market conditions is possible if you select quality companies trading at reasonable or attractive valuations from all sectors.

With the market at all-time highs, building a retirement portfolio can seem scary right now. Fortunately, something good is always on sale.

Many people nearing retirement have a problem. The market is at all-time highs, is historically overvalued, and bond yields are near all-time lows.

Over 10 years, 90% of bond returns are determined by starting yield, so future bond returns are likely to be very low, compared to their strong returns over the past 35 years.

Similarly, 90% of long-term stock forward returns are determined by starting valuation, according to a study by Bank of America's quantitative analysts, and corroborated by research from both JPMorgan and Princeton.

While valuation only explains 10% of 12-month returns, by year five it explains nearly half of it, and that rises to as much as 90% over 30 years.

Thanks to a decade-long bull market, stocks look historically expensive on all metrics except earnings premium relative to risk-free 10-year US Treasury yields.

Thus, it's not surprising that leading asset managers expect much weaker returns from both stocks and bonds in the coming years, which spells trouble for anyone using the standard 60/40 stock/bond portfolio.

With inflation running close to the Fed's 2% target, the consensus among asset managers is that the standard 60/40 portfolio will generate about 0.7% CAGR real returns, possibly for the next decade.

A reader recently asked me to point out my 10 favorite stocks for retirees to buy today. I'll do him, and you, one better by walking you through how to construct a reasonably balanced portfolio, even now with the market at all-time highs.

A portfolio that can deliver a safe 4.4% yield, about 5% long-term income growth, and is likely to significantly outperform both the standard 60/40 balanced portfolio and quite possibly the S&P 500 itself.

11 Great Dividend Stocks For A Great Retirement Portfolio

The goal here is to find at least one above-average quality company from each of the 11 sectors that offer a superior yield to the S&P 500 and that has above-average dividend safety.

That means less than a 2% dividend cut risk during the typical recession.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

So, I turned to the Dividend Kings Master List of 258 companies (and counting) to screen for:

level 8/11 (above-average) or better dividend stocks in each sector

that had higher yields than the S&P 500

that were trading at fair value or better

Here are the 11 selections, which I'll equally weight simply for the sake of convenience, but which you can weight to your particular needs keeping in mind reasonable and prudent risk management.

These are the risk management guidelines I created after consulting with colleagues with 150 years of asset management experience cumulatively. It's what Dividend Kings uses to run all our portfolios: $1 Million Retirement, High-Yield Blue Chip, Deep Value Blue Chip, and Fortress. It's also the basis for my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings.

(Source: Dividend Kings Master List)

This is an example of the most concentrated diversified portfolio you can have: 9% in each sector and 9% in each above-average to Super SWAN quality company.

For context, the average Dividend Aristocrat and King have a quality score of 9.6 and a safety score of 4.7 and yield 2.4% and 2.3% respectively.

Company Yield Current Price 2019 Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential (Conservative) Total Return Potential (Bullish) Albemarle 2.1% $66.82 $98 32% 12% 22% Telus 4.8% $35.60 $38 6% 7% 13% Carnival Corp. 4.5% $45.01 $74 39% 18% 34% British American Tobacco 7.5% $35.92 $51 30% 18% 28% Energy Transfer 9.7% $12.40 $30 59% 22% 45% Unum Group 3.8% $29.89 $49 39% 17% 27% AbbVie 5.7% $82.09 $125 34% 12% 20% MSC Industrial Direct 3.9% $76.53 $109 30% 11% 23% Simon Property Group 5.3% $156.89 $206 24% 9% 22% Broadcom 3.5% $311.63 $366 15% 11% 27% Brookfield Renewable Partners 4.8% $42.81 $50 14% 4% 20% Average 5.1% 29% 13% 26%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

This is a simplified version of what Dividend Kings did with our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio, which is

60% invested in 18 undervalued blue chips

30% bonds (across the duration spectrum via three ETFs)

10% in five preferred stocks

Dividend Kings $1 Million Retirement Portfolio Total Returns

(Source: Sharesight)

We weighted that portfolio by sector to stay within our risk limits but deliver a portfolio with

4.7% weighted yield

4.4% weighted expected income growth (more than double the Fed's inflation target)

10+% CAGR long-term return potential

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD) is the benchmark that we can track against (the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Inst (VBIAX) isn't trackable in the software for some reason), which is a 4.1% yielding low-volatility ETF. The $1 Million Retirement Portfolio offers both superior yield and lower volatility, thanks to our asset allocation.

This 70/30 model retirement portfolio presented here is about as simple as you can get, with equal weightings in all sectors but with the equity portfolio yielding 5.1%. Even if we use just the conservative end of the total return potential ranges, it should deliver double-digit long-term returns. That could double even the most optimistic S&P 500 return expectations (7% CAGR from BlackRock).

To estimate total return potential, I generate a realistic growth range based on long-term analyst consensus from YCharts, Reuters, and FactSet, and then confirm that this is within the company's historical growth range and backed up by management's long-term plans.

I use the range of historical fair values, outside of bubbles and bear markets, to apply reasonable market-determined fair value multiples to those growth ranges. This creates a realistic total return range that I illustrated for each company below, conservative forecast first, followed by the bullish forecast.

Albemarle

Realistic growth range: 6% to 11% CAGR

Historical fair value: 15 to 17

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Telus

Realistic growth range: 4% to 7% CAGR

Historical fair value: 15 to 17 P/E

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Carnival Corp.

Realistic growth range: 5% to 14% CAGR

Historical fair value: 16 to 19 P/E

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

British American Tobacco

Realistic growth range: 4% to 9% CAGR

Historical fair value: 14 to 16

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Energy Transfer

Realistic growth range: 3% to 16.5% CAGR

Historical fair value: 4 to 5 times EBITDA/unit

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Unum Group

Realistic growth range: 5% to 10% CAGR

Historical fair value: 9 to 10 P/E

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

AbbVie

Realistic growth range: 3% to 7% CAGR

Historical fair value: 14 to 15 P/E

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

MSC Industrial Direct

Realistic growth range: 5% to 15% CAGR

Historical fair value: 17 to 18 P/E

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Simon Property Group

Realistic growth range: 3% to 9% CAGR

Historical fair value: 14.5 to 18 FFO

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Broadcom

Realistic growth range: 10% to 17% CAGR

Historical fair value: 13 to 15 P/E

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Realistic growth range: 5% to 14% CAGR

Historical fair value: 3 to 4 times EBITDA

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

But remember that no dividend stock is a bond alternative.

Can you just invest in those 11 quality dividend stocks and enjoy a safe 5.1% yield that grows about 7% CAGR over time? Sure, in theory. But unless you truly have a large enough portfolio to live off the dividends alone and ride out the kind of gut-wrenching volatility that all stocks eventually experience, you also need the correct bond allocation.

Don't Forget About Bonds

Here's Ritholtz Wealth Management's Ben Carlson explaining the role bonds play in your portfolio (hint, it has nothing to do with yield):

Bonds have always acted as a shock absorber to stock market declines but this becomes even more important when the yield is more or less taken out of the equation.



Bonds can provide dry powder to rebalance into the stock market or pay for current expenses when the stock market inevitably goes through a nasty downturn. Bonds keep you in business even if they don’t provide high returns as they have in the past."



- Ben Carlson (emphasis added)

Here are the three bond ETFs Dividend Kings uses for the 30% allocation to fixed-income/cash equivalents in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio.

ETF Ticker Yield Duration Weighting Weighted Yield Weighted Duration PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT) 2.7% 0.2 37.5% 1.0% 0.075 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) 2.8% 5.8 37.5% 1.1% 2.175 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) 2.4% 18.3 25.0% 0.6% 4.575 Average 2.6% 8.1 100.0% 2.7% 6.8

(Source: Morningstar)

When we launched our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio (in July), recession risk was rising, so we weighted that bond allocation 33% in each. That hedged our bets so that the bonds had a weighted duration of 8 and would serve their role reasonably well no matter what the economy did next.

Duration is how much the bond value will change per 1% move in long-term interest rates (10-year yield). A duration of 6.8 for the bond allocation of this portfolio means that a 1% decline in the 10-year yield would result in the bond portfolio appreciating about 7% in value, plus the 2.7% yield on cost. Moody's Analytics estimates that during a future recession, the 10-year yield could fall to as low as 1%.

For this retirement portfolio (which I'm tracking in Morningstar), I've weighted the long bonds at 25%, with 75% in intermediate-duration and cash. Why? Because according to the bond market, via the Cleveland Fed/Haver Analytics GDP growth/recession risk model, 12-month recession risk is down to 26%.

I track the economy closely each week and can confirm that, barring a complete failure of Phase 1 trade talks with China, it appears we've dodged the recession bullet this time. I'm hardly the only one who thinks so.

Barring new and worsening public policy moves, the weak manufacturing side of the economy is simply not going to be enough to overcome the solid consumer and drag the economy into recession."



- Jeff Miller

Thus the reason I'm underweighting the long bonds, which actually yield less than the shorter-duration ones. They are still there, since a retirement portfolio needs to be prepared for an eventual recession, even if it's many years from now.

Our 70/30 Balanced Portfolio

(Source: Morningstar - data as of November 5th)

Here is the total portfolio, which I've set at $250,000. It's now on autopilot and won't be touched except at annual rebalancing time in late 2020. I will do another article at that time analyzing how to reasonably and prudently rebalance a portfolio without damaging the critical risk profile that underpins your ultimately long-term success.

Our 70/30 Retirement Portfolio

Asset Allocation Yield Expected Total Return (Conservative estimate) Long-Term Expected Income Growth Weighted Yield Weighted Income Growth Weighted Expected Return Equity Portfolio 70% 5.1% 13% 7.0% 3.6% 4.9% 9.1% Bond Portfolio 30% 2.7% 2.4% 0.0% 0.8% 0.0% 0.7% Total 100% 4.4% 4.9% 9.8%

Weighted yield 4.4% (vs. most balanced ETFs/mutual funds yield of 3%)

Weighted forward P/E (equity portfolio): 10.0 vs. S&P 500 17.8 and 10.3 March 9th, 2009 low

Weighted price-to-cash flow (equity portfolio): 10.3 vs. S&P 500 12.5

Long-term expected dividend growth (per Morningstar): 7.0% CAGR vs. 6% to 6.5% historical S&P 500 and most dividend growth ETFs

Weighted income growth (including bonds): 4.9% CAGR

Conservative weighted total returns expected: 9.8% CAGR (vs. 9.1% historical S&P 500 and 8% balanced portfolio since 1982)

Notice how even in the 11th year of a bull market, I was able to build a quality dividend growth portfolio that has a weighted forward P/E below that of S&P 500 at its bear market lows. Literally, this collection of stocks is trading at financial crisis valuations, which is why the forward return potential on this equity portfolio is 13-26% CAGR.

(Source: Morningstar)

The stock portfolio is skewed to large-cap value by design. That's one of the criteria I used while stacking the deck in our favor by using the same goal-oriented approach as all the Dividend Kings portfolios use.

Over the long term, total returns = yield + long-term growth + valuations reverting to historical mean if fundamentals are similar. This is the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, which has been effective since 1956 and is used by

Each of the Dividend Kings (for years or decades)

Investment Quality Trends (best 30-year risk-adjusted total return of any US investor newsletter per Hulbert Financial Digest)

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) - the Berkshire of global hard asset managers (19% CAGR total returns since 2002)

NextEra Energy (NEE) - the king of US renewables

I've selected above-average quality companies with above-average yields, slightly faster growth rates than the broader market, and trading at an average 29% margin of safety (discount to fair value). That's how you overcome the broader market's historically elevated valuations and weak expected future returns. All while enjoying a safe portfolio yield of 4.4% that's high enough to live off the 4% rule without ever having to sell a single share.

In case of an unexpected emergency, this portfolio has $75,000 in cash and cash equivalents (the bonds). Those can be tapped without having to sell stocks, including during a future correction/bear market when the bonds will appreciate in value.

Bottom Line: No Matter How Frothy The Market Is, Building A Well-Constructed Retirement Portfolio Is Always Possible

65-70% of the time, the best time to invest for your future is now.

(Source: Vanguard)

At least that's what a Vanguard study found after studying 160 years of market data in the US, UK, and Australia. No matter what your ideal asset allocation is, great dividend stocks are always on sale, even when the broader market is at record highs.

The portfolio I've built here today, using Dividend Kings' Master List of companies worth owning at the right price, has a weighted forward P/E of 10.0. That's literally below the 10.3 P/E the S&P 500 bottomed at on March 9th, 2009. It's also why I'm confident that this retirement portfolio is going to generate generous, safe and rising income. All while achieving long-term returns that will almost certainly surpass a standard 60/40 portfolio, and likely even a pure 100% S&P 500 portfolio over the next 5+ years.

I'll be back in a year to rebalance this portfolio, walking you through a reasonable and prudent approach to recycling dangerously overvalued companies and making sure the bond allocation is appropriate for the economic conditions we'll likely be facing in 2021.

