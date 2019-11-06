Seagate: Shrinking Margins Could Become An Issue If They Persist

There are some question marks hanging over Seagate’s future prospects, even if the company is trying to adapt to a changing world.

A multitude of factors conspired to lower margins by 4.4%, although Seagate is looking to improve those numbers.

Seagate achieved some progress in certain areas, but also encountered a few setbacks in the preceding months.

Revenue and net income declined by 13.8% and 45.9% in FQ1, but Seagate expects results to get better in the months ahead.

Seagate (STX) released its FQ1 2020 earnings report on November 1. While the report contained a mix of good and bad, management’s outlook for the rest of FY 2020 calls for improvement. But there is a potential problem lurking beneath the surface. What that issue is will be covered next.

FQ1 2020 earnings

Revenue declined by 13.8% to $2.58B in FQ1. Net income declined by 45.9% to $278M. Both numbers did beat estimates for the quarter and they increased on a sequential basis. But margins dropped by 4.4%. The table below lists the numbers for FQ1 2020 and compares them to a year ago.

(non-GAAP) FQ1 2019 FQ1 2020 YoY Revenue $2992M $2578M (13.8%) Gross margins 31.1% 26.7% (4.4%) Net income $514M $278M (45.9%) EPS $1.76 $1.03 (41.5%)

Source: Seagate

Tough comps are Seagate’s explanation for the sizable decline in revenue and net income. While demand for storage is recovering, it’s not quite at the same level it was a year ago. Management explains in the FQ1 earnings call:

So what I would say is that demand is not as strong as it was 18 months ago, to your point. The peak at the last cycle, Q4, Q1 a year ago, demand was quite strong then. So it's not been a strong, but we think it's the strength of building, and that's what we've been talking about, and then having the right products in the market that we feel comfortable to ramp and high volume against that, that's what gives us the confidence.

A transcript of the earnings call can be found here.

On the other hand, Seagate is expecting demand to improve in the coming quarters.

So demand is definitely picking up. That's why -- one of the reasons why we're confident. The strength of the demand will go through the back half of this fiscal year, I think and potentially even further than that. So we feel like calendar year 2020 is very -- is a lot stronger than calendar 2019.

Calendar year 2020 will be a lot stronger than 2019, according to management.

Category Share Mass capacity storage 47% Legacy market 46% Non-HDD business 7%

The quarterly report also reveals a fundamental shift in end users. The mass capacity category consist of nearline, video and image applications and NAS. It’s a growing market that requires high-capacity, low-cost storage for data-centric applications. Mass capacity now accounts for the majority of all revenue at 47%, a 12% increase over the last two years. The legacy market, which includes desktop and notebook applications, has been reduced to 46%.

Seagate is making progress in some areas

In addition to the quarterly numbers, Seagate reported progress in several areas. For instance, Seagate is now mass producing 16-terabyte HDDs, the only company to do so. Seagate has high expectations for these HDDs as the company explains in the earnings call:

Our 16-terabyte drives was a fastest growing nearline product, both in terms of revenue and exabyte. We anticipate strong demand for these products across cloud, hyperscale and OEM partners, and expect 16-terabyte to be our highest enterprise revenue product in fiscal Q2 and our largest company revenue contributor in fiscal Q3, ahead of our prior expectation to meet these milestones in the fiscal Q4 time frame.

Furthermore, HAMR and MACH.2 dual-actuator technology will enable higher capacity drives in the future. From the FQ1 earnings call:

We are preparing to ship 18-terabyte drives in the first half of calendar year 2020 to maintain our industry capacity leadership. We are also driving areal density leadership with our revolutionary HAMR technology, which enables Seagate to achieve at least 20% areal density CAGR over the next decade. We remain on track to ship 20-terabyte HAMR drives in late calendar year 2020.

These new drives should facilitate further increases in exabyte shipments. Shipments reached 98 exabyte in FQ1, a 16% increase QoQ. Nearline products were primarily responsible for this growth.

Some potential trouble spots

Seagate sees surveillance as a growth opportunity because it utilizes high-definition video and image processing. Yet it is this application that is being confronted with some headwinds. From the FQ1 earnings call:

Revenue from video and image applications declined in the September quarter following an unusually strong June period. Geopolitical tensions and regulatory hurdles continued to disrupt customers typical buying patterns across multiple markets, including surveillance. We expect some demand volatility to persist over the near term.

Among the customers sourcing surveillance products from Seagate are a number of providers of video surveillance equipment from China. For example, Dahua Technology and Hikvision, the latter reportedly the world’s largest maker of video surveillance gear.

However, both companies were placed on the Entity List by the U.S. government on October 9, which means that Seagate cannot supply either company unless it receives permission from the government. The inability to supply certain customers in China could further pressure revenue from surveillance, which had already decreased due to some surveillance customers accelerating demand into the June quarter.

Shrinking margins are a problem if they persist

As mentioned previously, gross margins declined by 4.4% to 26.7% in Q1. Such margins are down from where they should be at this point if we go by past cycles. Seagate did not specify the exact reason for this decline, except to mention that a combination of factors were at work. From the FQ1 earnings call:

But first just let me say that in our business, to your point, gross margin is a function of supply and demand, very specific to the demand for the products that you have. And for the last few quarters, exabyte demand was relatively weak.

Seagate sees lower demand as contributing to lower margins. Another factor are costs associated with ramping up production.

On top of the challenging industry conditions we discussed over the last few quarters, we incurred higher-than-expected costs associated with the initial ramp of our new products, which impacted gross margin by approximately 50 basis points. Looking ahead, we expect margins to improve as production scale and 16-terabyte drives become a more meaningful part of our total revenues.

Nevertheless, management is looking for margins to improve starting in FQ2.

When we ramp so fast, sometimes you have additional costs, a little bit lower yield, a little bit of additional scrap. We had a little bit of those impacts in F Q1. We don't expect that to happen again in F Q2 and after that. So we expect margins in general, so gross margin and operating margin to improve starting F Q2.

Lower margins are acceptable if they turn out to be temporary. But if lower margins turn out to be structural for whatever reason, then there’s cause for concern.

How viable is HAMR in the long run?

The manufacture of HDDs requires a fairly large number of small parts, some of which have to move at very high speeds. Such a configuration is not conductive to reliability from an engineering point of view, which explains why HDDs are known to be fragile. HAMR goes one step further by adding the element of heat, which can be regarded as the enemy of semiconductors and electronics in general. This combination of tiny parts, high speed and heat is why quite a few people are skeptical of HAMR, even though Seagate is betting heavily on the technology.

It’s possible that new advances being introduced, such as HAMR and dual-actuator technology, are just more complex and thus more expensive to manufacture in comparison to older technology. Yields may also not be as good as they were with older drives. If that’s the case, earnings will be affected as lower margins could become more of a structural issue. It’s too early to tell, but it’s something worth keeping an eye on.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Seagate represents somewhat of a conundrum. On the one hand, Seagate targets a storage market that is thriving due to the secular growth in data. Data keeps on increasing and all that data needs to be stored somewhere. Emerging industries such as 5G and AI will only increase the growth of data. The long-term prospects for storage solutions remain strong, which works in favor of Seagate.

On the other hand, Seagate’s main products are HDDs. But HDDs are increasingly being replaced by SSDs in many applications, especially in traditional ones such as desktops and notebooks. HDDs are retreating into the data-centric market where their low cost remains a plus. Still, HDDs are in an arms race with SSDs since the latter are becoming cheaper all the time with NAND chips falling in price. The long-term prospects of HDDs are iffy at best, which goes against Seagate.

The challenge for Seagate is to stay ahead of SSDs with low-cost, high-capacity HDDs since the former are improving at such a rapid pace. SSD remain the more expensive option, but it’s not certain that will always be the case. That is why it’s crucial that Seagate continues to innovate with new technologies such as HAMR to stay ahead in the cost curve. HAMR has to deliver and not experience any hiccups or the consequences could be severe for Seagate.

The drop in margins is unsettling from that standpoint. As Seagate continues to push the envelope in areal density, manufacturing will likely become more complex. Increased complexity tends to push up costs, but costs need to be kept under control if HDDs are to remain cheaper than SSDs. The day SSDs close the gap in cost is the day that HDDs become obsolete.

Seagate knows that the market has changed and is trying to evolve and adapt to a new environment. It is focusing on applications which need the greatest amount of storage for the least amount of money. But one has to wonder if that strategy can only delay the inevitable, but not fundamentally alter the course the company is on. Magnetic storage can only go so far with its inherent limitations.

Seagate says that margins will improve and they deserve the benefit of the doubt. However, one could also argue that it’s not a matter of if, but when SSDs overtake HDDs. Taking into account the company’s weak position in the market for solid state drives, it’s probably best to be neutral on Seagate. The stock could do well in the short term, but it’s not a good choice if someone is interested in a long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.