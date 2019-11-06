Free Cash Flow Is King: The TrimTabs ETF Approach (Podcast)

While we're on the topic of free cash flow, we get into an extended discussion about Netflix, which has never produced FCF, and whether the shoe is about to drop.

Janet manages two funds - TTAC and TTAI - adding her unique insights on top of the "heavy lifting" done by TrimTabs' unique, quant-driven security screening methodology.

Janet Flanders Johnston explains why free cash flow is the hardest financial metric to manipulate - and how it's been leading to outperformance in the ETFs she manages.

By Jonathan Liss

TrimTabs portfolio manager Janet Flanders Johnston joins Let's Talk ETFs to discuss why her focus on free cash flow, balance sheet quality and share float size has led to outperformance in the two funds she manages, the US All-Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (TTAC) and the International All-Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (TTAI).

In this wide-ranging conversation, we go under the hood of the TrimTabs' approach - a combination of computer-heavy quant screening meant to filter out companies engaging in the "accounting wizardry" often inherent in EPS reporting, coupled with an active human overlay that is acutely aware of macro trends that are difficult to account for in a data-driven screening process. We then delve much deeper into the holdings of the firm's two ETFs, discussing current favorites like animal pharmaceutical giant Zoetis (ZTS) and global entertainment behemoth Disney (DIS) - particularly why the about-to-launch Disney+ (slated for November 12, 2019) could produce serious cracks in the Netflix (NFLX) story (Netflix has never produced positive free cash flow - and is expected to show negative $3.4B in FCF in FY2019).

Topics covered:

2:00 - Background: How did Janet first get into a career as a professional fund manager?

4:45 - Understanding TrimTabs' approach to stock selection: It's all about free cash flow

6:30 - Balance sheet quality, reduced share count as factors

9:00 - How does active management overlay with TrimTabs' data-driven screening system?

15:45 - Description of fund management process: The case of top holding Zoetis (ZTS)

19:30 - Tax management with regard to the funds

22:30 - Discussion of Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS): The perfect short opportunity?

28:00 - Development of TTAI

29:15 - Why is an ETF (EWY), vs. individual holdings in that ETF, a top holding of TTAI?

31:00 - What's your approach to U.K. equities with regard to Brexit?

33:45 - What is driving TTAI's outperformance this year?

36:00 - Can TrimTabs' approach be used as a predictor on a macroeconomic scale?

37:00 - Assessment of the trend of smaller share floats

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTAC, TTAI, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Janet Flanders Johnston is long TTAC, TTAI and AMZN. You can get a full list of holdings for TTAC and TTAI, updated daily, on TrimTabs website (https://trimtabsfunds.com/).



Jonathan Liss doesn't have positions in any of the stocks or funds mentioned on today's show