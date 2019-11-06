Zendesk: Customer Experience Angle Is Paying Off

Overview

As of October 30th, Zendesk (ZEN) shares have increased by 14.2% YTD, which pales in comparison with the S&P 500’s ~21.3% YTD’s gain. In recent times, we have learned how some sales execution issues and soft macro outlook in EMEA served as headwinds for the company. We continue to be bullish on the stock, as the fundamentals of the company remain strong as of to date. In particular, we believe that the strategic shift from customer service software into a customer experience platform will be the key growth driver. Ultimately, it will allow the company to land more enterprise deals faster with a more complete offering, while maintaining a flexible pricing structure.

As of Q3, the company is on track to reach an $800 million annual revenue run rate with over 150,000 paid accounts. Sunshine and Suite, Zendesk’s CRM and omnichannel customer support platforms respectively, appear to continue to drive overall growth across the board.

Financials

Zendesk continues its strong outperformance by beating its both revenue and EPS estimates despite the challenging macro outlook in EMEA and APAC. Both regions delivered good revenue growth of 29% and 27% respectively in Q3, which were below the overall growth rate across all segments. Deferred revenue growth also increased by 30% YoY. The company posted Q3 revenue of $210.48 million, which represents ~36% YoY growth and a beat by $2.9 million. The Q3 non-GAAP EPS is $0.12, which beats the estimate by $0.06. The company also beat the margin guidance by posting a 76% gross margin, which is higher than the consensus of 74.5%.

The other promising factors we notice are improvements and strong maintenance in current operating metrics, such as net expansion rate and enterprise market penetration. Net expansion rate was 116%, while enterprise business as a percentage of ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) has increased by 2 PPS in Q3. In general, the strong Q3 results have boosted our confidence in the company’s execution ability and plan to reach $1 billion revenue in 2020.

Sunshine and Suite Adoptions are Driving Zendesk's Transformation

From the product standpoint, Zendesk has been evolving from being a cloud customer service to a customer experience platform. The recent introduction of the Sunshine CRM platform and Suite omnichannel platform have strengthened the company’s direction towards such a goal. Sunshine CRM allows businesses to gain insights from all their customer data, while enabling their developers to build and deliver custom apps and services through seamless API integrations. In that sense, the platform will be quite flexible to deploy and have a different positioning versus the traditional sales CRM software that focuses more on deal pipeline management functionalities.

Zendesk's vision is to fulfill the end-to-end customer support demands across various channels, such as chats, messaging, and social media. To accomplish that, it has been acquiring smaller companies building various customer support solutions to supplement its core product. The company has also recently structured all of its offerings under Zendesk Suite. The strategic move will allow the company to position itself as a customer experience platform with an integrated CRM functionality. We believe that the new positioning will enable Zendesk to have a more flexible pricing structure that will shorten its sales cycle and expand its margins going forward.

(Source: Zendesk's Q3 earnings call slide)

Going into Q4, Zendesk's path is not without headwinds. We expect that the challenging macro outlook in EMEA and APAC will not change in the near term, despite the overall solid growth and product development outlook. Since the start of the year, we have seen how the slowdown in both regions has adversely affected the company's net expansion rate. Consequently, there is a potential risk of the trend continuing in Q4, where the number may further drop to its lowest level in two years.

Valuation

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Zendesk shares dropped by -3.6% upon the Q3 earnings call, though they jumped ~5% to reach a 5-day high of ~$70 per share on the first trading day of October 30th. Further, Zendesk stabilized to ~$69 per share. Compared to HubSpot (HUBS), Zendesk is a more interesting buy given its higher YoY growth of 38.36% and lower TTM P/S of 9.57. The expected revenue of $1.06 billion by December 2020 will set the company on track to reach our price target of ~$86 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.