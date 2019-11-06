Ceragon's Recovery Will Only Happen In H2 2020

So, it looks like dead money for a while. But the shares are cheap, and new orders - which are likely - might still move the needle.

As a result, revenues came in very soft, and a meaningful recovery isn't expected before H2.

The company is supposed to be a big beneficiary from the 5G network build-out, but this is happening much slower than hoped, especially in its largest market, India.

We had bought 2000 shares in Ceragon Networks (CRNT) in June this year at $2.82, as the shares had already fallen a lot from the highs:

But as you see, trying to find a bottom is a risky business, and after a disappointing Q3, the shares are much lower still. We are well aware that shares in small caps are volatile and risky, and that was demonstrated once again.

In situations like this, one has to investigate whether the supposed growth story hasn't changed in a fundamental way. That supposed growth story revolves around the build-out of 5G networks.

We're pretty sure that this will still be happening, even in India, which is the most important market for the company. But things have slowed down considerably in India due to local factors:

All but one mobile telecom carriers operate at a loss.

A recent Supreme Court decision will likely add an additional $13 billion to that.

The pace of investment is suffering as a result, both in 4G densification as well as 5G build-out.

Even the profitable company (Reliance Jio) will slow spending, despite it not being affected by the Supreme Court decision.

What does this mean for the company? Simple, the company's annual run rate from the Indian market will be cut in half, from the roughly $100 million a year in the years 2014-2018 to $50 million in 2019 and 2020. From the earnings deck:

So, what should have been a growth bonanza due to the 5G build-out turns out to be a dud, the exact opposite. Rather than growth, there is contraction, with earnings suffering. There is some compensation though:

Company management argues it isn't losing market share in India and might even be strengthening its relative position.

Other regions provide some upside with recent design wins, but this will be skewed towards H2 2020.

With respect to Ceragon's relative position in India (from the Q3CC, our emphasis):

Specifically, we believe, we will be selling to Vodafone ID next year in addition to continuing with Bharti and Reliance Jio. We have been working very hard to find a way to sell to Vodafone in India with an acceptable level of risk and we believe we are closer to finding such a mechanism. This feeds into the reason we now expect business in India to stabilize at around the 2019 level during the transition period, the operators are going between the 4G build-out and the evolution to 5G. Regardless of the financial woes, these operators need to support more coverage in the rural market, which requires compact low-cost solution of the type, we already deliver. Meanwhile, Indian operators will also have to address growing data demand in the urban markets, using high capacity links, which is also an area, where we excel by providing compact all-outdoor solutions.

Other regions were up and down:

Africa shares some of the same problems of India and the issue of customers paying late.

In the US, orders slowed down considerably because of a pause in the merger between T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S), but management still expects growth next year.

In Latin America there is still more 4G build-out, and there was a delay in the Peruvian Orocom project. But that's temporary, and the company has a substantial backlog in Latin America.

Europe was steady to slightly higher (compared to 2018).

APAC is growing nicely.

Here is a nice overview from the earnings deck:

Basically, management expects the developed regions (APAC, US, EU) to grow on the basis of new wins, while the developing regions (India, Africa, Latin America) are not expediting the build-out of 5G networks.

It's new contract wins that provide the main clues for investors to assess whether growth will resume. There was a significant contract win in APAC in October with additional $20 million+ orders by the biggest telecom company of the region.

Q3 results

From the earnings deck:

The revenue miss was particularly large with $12.5 million, but earnings also missed by $0.03 to produce $0.01 for the quarter.

Guidance

Q4 revenue range of $70-$75 million.

A small loss due to severance pay of some executives leaving who were hired for strategic opportunities that didn't materialize.

Jump in cash flow to positive, allowing the outstanding loan to be significantly reduced.

2020 quarterly revenue run rate of $75, although lower in H1 and higher in H2.

OpEx quarterly run rate $21-22 million.

Here is what management had to say (from the Q3CC):

Since our overall growth next year is coming mainly for new business we won recently or expect to win soon, the timing of the revenue recognition is likely to be skewed more to the second half of the year... We expect at least stability and in some cases revenue growth for most regions due to ongoing 4G project as well as new 5G design wins in APAC, Europe and North America.

Gross margins will also move up a notch (to 34% for the year, while it came in at 32.2% in Q3) with more of the revenue coming from developed markets and with increased ability to sell some software as well.

Cash

From the earnings deck:

This doesn't look particularly good, with operational cash flow becoming rather negative. However, management expects Q4 to produce quite a turnaround on a cash flow basis, as payments are coming in Q4, apparently so strong that (from the Q3CC):

We expect cash flow to turn around in Q4. Since we expect to generate strong positive cash flow next quarter, we are aiming to pay most of our outstanding balance under our revolving credit agreement.

Still, as one can see, DSO is really quite high, which is due to a shift towards customers with extended payment terms (from the earnings deck):

Valuation

Data by YCharts

It's not a surprise the valuation multiples are rather modest. Analyst expect an EPS of $0.13 this year, rising to $0.18 in 2020.

Conclusion

It looks like Ceragon might be dead money for a while for investors, but there are still two reasons investors could take an interest:

New contract wins remain likely, even though it remains to be seen how much that will move the needle for investors.

Valuation is really quite cheap and while that 5G build-out is arriving slower than hoped, it will arrive and the company remains well-positioned to take advantage of it.

It could require considerable patience though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.