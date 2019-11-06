Amazon, A Growth Story With 34% Downside

Intro

Amazon's revenue came in higher than expected but missed earnings estimates. Last quarter, I outlined why the miss was more revealing than analysts reported. Thesis: Amazon's lack of operating income growth reflects its tradeoff of growth in its most profitable business unit (BU), AWS for growth in its zero-margin North American (NA) and international (INT), presenting a plethora of risks and implied share price of $1,317.12.

Earnings overview

Sales for the quarter came in at $70 billion, a 24% increase YoY, but operating income decreased 13.51% from $3.7 billion to $3.2 billion. Net income was about twice as worse, decreasing 27.59% from $2.9 billion to $2.1 billion. Bezos attributed the loss to more focus on customer convenience, with one-day shipping taking the fore. Credit where it's due, Amazon did increase its shipping and related expenses for the quarter, but it emulates the opportunity cost associated with growing its much more lucrative Amazon Web Services (AWS) BU.

One-day shipping's customer stickiness and brand appreciating benefits are great, but the gains are only increasing Amazon's least profitable and largest segments. Furthermore, the lack of free cash flow generation hinders Amazon's other ventures it's getting off the ground, such as its healthcare joint venture and Amazon Go stores. The cloud industry has grown considerably, but is still young so failure to invest rapidly will deplete Amazon's early mover advantage. Therefore, a miss to earnings because of getting products to customers faster instead of investing, heavily, in its main profit-driver should be met with investor concern.

From an AWS Lens

AWS has become the brain-child of Bezos. Since its conception, it has delivered the best margins of all Amazon's segments. However, in recent years, competition and lack of invested capital have taken a toll on AWS' sales and operating income. As rivals such as Microsoft and Google increase their respective investments in the space, Amazon is forced to trade-off slimmer margins and decreases in sales. Most recently, Microsoft has shown its dominance (lobbying at least) by beating out Amazon (and IBM, Oracle) for the coveted, $10 billion JEDI contract offered up by the Pentagon.

Figure 1: Amazon's segments (sales & YoY growth)

Figure 2: Segmented operating incomes

As you can see in figure 1, Amazon's share of AWS:rest of company is not improving the way its price implies. It is essentially the only driver of income at this point, so failure to divert investment to the section is an encumbrance to shareholders. Amazon maintained impressive YoY AWS growth but it has been dropping, considerably. Referring to figure 2, domestic growth declines and international losses are derailing any profit from AWS. AWS' margins have hit a ceiling although sales continue to accumulate, showing the trend mentioned earlier, which is leaning more towards its older, somewhat profitable BUs.

AWS' growth is absolutely essential, in the short & long term. Especially considering Amazon's bottom-line has plateaued almost completely in the past 5 quarters. Its slowing growth would not be of concern if it were not for the increase in costs and exposure to its oldest, and most well-known business unit: e-retail.

Figure 3: Amazon segment proportions (Q3, 2019)

Even though Amazon's revenue beat forecasts, it is only due to its increase in goods and services attributable to the international and North American segments. This is abundantly clear in figure 1, as AWS' growth has been on a steady decline. I included the monetary values in the pie chart to make the point that yes, AWS growth is still far above other segments, but AWS' gross sales are about 5 and 2 times smaller than the NA and INT segments, respectively. Therefore, to even catch up to international sales growth, AWS would need to more than double its sales--and this assumes sales overseas stagnate completely. Looking at the gross increases YoY:

Figure 4: Gross sales ($), (%) change & gross margin

As seen above, AWS is the star, raking in more than 10x the profit margin of NA (we can just neglect INT for now). This is why stakeholders should be harking the last earnings call much more. The consensus is to shrug off the earnings decline this quarter, and last quarter for that matter, because Amazon is just returning to growth mode. Logically, then, if Walmart were to just sell more at 0 margins while creating a small BU, would you pay more of a risk premium for it? Even then, an 80x earnings premium? It just does not rationally make sense.

*You may think that Amazon is different because it is investing in technologically-orientated growth, but remember who pioneered UPC, IT infrastructure, and the first mass-retail logistics syndicate: Walmart. Amazon's capex towards its retail segments shows AWS' vulnerability. Think, based on trade-off theory, why would you ever spend (burn) this much capital to get a product into customers' hands, when you are making 10 times more money with AWS? Because Walmart is easier to compete with than Google and Microsoft; losing the bid for the JEDI contract is testament to this.

Competition

Figure 5: Cloud competition YoY growth and margin analysis

The cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) industry is becoming saturated. Companies were picked not only because of their participation but also similar offerings. IBM is the exception, honestly only because their financials are too convoluted for a college student to dedicate his time to. The data for Google reflects its "other" segment which is primarily comprised of cloud revenue. Oracle is >80% pure player, and all other business segments are related so I used its bare revenue/margin. Microsoft's "intelligent cloud" segment is clear and concise; the transparency is pretty admirable.

Although Google's YoY growth is eclipsing Amazon, that is not the main concern for Bezos. Instead, Microsoft has been making significant investments in the space. While its growth rate does it no justice, its sheer sales make Amazon's #1 competitor much more clear.

Figure 6: Amazon and Microsoft cloud segment sales & income

Although volatile seasonally, Microsoft has managed to thrive in the cloud computing space. Winning the JEDI bid is proof of their market dominance (and lobbying power, but I stick to what I kind of know).

Figure 7: Amazon & Microsoft cloud margins

There has been a lot of buzz around AWS' profitability, yet Microsoft's earnings' margins have consistently beat out Amazon's. To be fair, both have raked in impressive profits in the industry, but the graph above makes it more than clear these competitors are strategic substitutes: One's good fortune (in cloud computing*) in gains is reflected by losses in the other. Considering the trends, a gain in profitability for Amazon is reflected as losses for Microsoft, and vice versa.

Figure 8: Microsoft investor presentation

I was harking on Amazon primarily growing its online-retail segment primarily because it has many other competitors who have a lot more capital to throw around. If we are comparing sizes, last quarter Microsoft raked in $10.4 billion in free cash flow, spent $4.8 billion on the cloud--which has remaining performance obligations of $86 billion (Microsoft, Q1 2020 slide deck (comparable to Amazon's Q3, 2019). Microsoft dwarfs Amazon's net income of $2.1 billion, which is about 5 times smaller than Microsoft's FCF (I used net income to further elaborate on the comparison). Amazon would have to double its FCF with leverage to even match Microsoft's exceedingly large investments. How are investors expecting AWS' growth and margins (which are clearly priced into its high valuation) to continue to grow, especially considering they have shown flagrant signs of maturing in at least the past year (figure 2)?

Considering Azure growth, Microsoft's specific competing BU with AWS, led the "intelligent cloud's" growth by an immense 59%, it is time to reign in the valuations on Amazon. Couple this with Microsoft's propensity to spend on cloud and Amazon is not looking good. Although Microsoft's valuation has hovered above $1 trillion for a while, its market multiples are still about half that of Amazon's. Therefore, the AWS (and ensuing FCF growth?) growth, or meaningful growth in general, argument is just wrong.

Market Multiple Valuation

Figure 9: Amazon market-multiple valuation

Considering the competitive landscape, financially superior rivals and elusive profitability (due to relatively small gains in the highly profitable AWS to offset nil profit from ecommerce) Amazon should be valuated against its peers. This market multiple calculates Amazon's implied share price by comparing its market-multiples to similar companies. I chose Google, Microsoft, Oracle and--Walmart. The intuition behind the Google and Microsoft is their cloud exposure, and growth in not only the cloud but also their top-line. Keep in mind these companies have much more lucrative main BUs than Amazon. Oracle and Walmart essentially make the proportions of Amazon, the former representing AWS whereas the latter represents Amazon's North American and International segments in industry and profitability.

The implied share price arrived at $1,197.38, representing a 33.68% decline from its 11/04/19 closing price of $1804.66. The relative power and accumulated growth of its technological rivals fortify this price target. However, with its sustained high valuation, it is a fair assumption Amazon will reach levels ~10% above (=1,317.12). Catalysts to be on the watch for include: international trade dysfunction, developments in the repo market, internal/external controversies. With a beta of around 1.5, a ten% correction will pull Amazon to these levels, without a doubt.

Closing Remarks

Figure 10: Amazon EPS revisions; source: FactSet Figure 11: Average Amazon price target; source: FactSet

Referring to figure 10, analysts have been particularly bearish on Amazon's bottom-line growth in the past year. The magnitude of downgrades has increased tremendously, but the following figure (figure 11) shows its average price target which has stayed inflated. Analysts are most likely unknowingly catering their anchoring and adjustment heuristic: they attribute Amazon's current stage to its old run-up to profitability. The issue is that it is not finally turning a profit, rather it has, and is not. As profitability wanes, price targets are slow to follow as investors write-off marginally decreasing profits as Amazon just returning to growth mode. Especially considering the growth is all organically-driven by its least profitable segments (can I get a whoop-whoop?).

Data by YCharts

Amazon's recent performance reflects its changed capital allocation strategy. It is a decent growth play, but with economic head-winds such as deteriorating manufacturing data and an earnings recession (yes, we are technically in an earnings recession), it presents too much risk. Way too much for an 80x P/E.

Appendix:

Exhibit A: FactSet earnings report

Reports Q3 : Revenue $69.98B vs FactSet $68.83B GAAP operating income $3.16B vs FS $2.94B and guidance $2.1-3.1B

: Q4 Guidance : Revenue $80.0-86.5B vs FactSet $87.39B Operating income $1.2-2.9B vs FactSet $4.19B

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.