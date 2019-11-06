Itron's Stock Could Rise On The Growth Of Smart Meters And Smart Cities

The use of smart meters and related technology is expected to grow over at least the next 4 years.

Itron (ITRI) is one of Margin of Safety Investing's sustainable growth stocks. This means that the company has disruptive technology with a secular tailwind. Itron's disruptive technology includes their smart meters, smart lighting, and other intelligent detection technology/software, which can help utilities and cities lower costs through greater efficiencies while increasing safety. The secular tailwind for the company is the growth of the smart meter market and smart cities.

The global smart meters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% to reach $12 billion by 2024. The global smart cities market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% to $717 billion by 2023. Itron has a good chance of benefiting from the growth in these markets as the company offers smart meters, intelligent street/traffic lights, and other related hardware and software.

The investment thesis for Itron is that management is positioning the company for growth as utilities and cities/municipalities increase demand for smart meters and related technology. Utilities are increasingly making the electrical grid smarter with improved detection and analysis. Cities are moving towards intelligent infrastructure such as highly efficient intelligent street lights and intelligent traffic lights that can help optimize traffic flow.

Itron has a good chance of growing earnings at an above average pace over the next 3 to 5 years with this increased demand. That can help catalyze the stock for market outperforming gains.

Itron's solutions are included in the following areas: electricity, gas, water, and smart cities. We'll take a dive into each category to see what Itron offers.

source: Itron August 2019 Investor Presentation

Itron's Electricity Solutions

Itron has various solutions for supporting a smarter electrical grid. Itron offers analytics at all points of the electrical grid to minimize outage detection times and to prevent unsafe grid conditions. This improves reliability and safety for end users. This is valuable for businesses and consumers.

The company helps to create what is known as the active grid. This is where the smart grid meets the internet of things [IoT]. Having smart meters and related devices connected to the internet enables fast, real-time detection and analysis. The end benefits of this includes enhanced public safety, greater efficiency, faster adoption, and reduced waste.

Itron was ranked #1 for electric and gas network deployments in North America. The company is established as a trusted business partner among utilities, cities, and municipalities. This will help the company grow as Itron's products are likely to see higher demand as the electric grid is built with 'smarter' technology.

source: Itron's August 2019 Investor Presentation

Itron's Natural Gas Solutions

Early in 2019, Itron was awarded with the Public Safety Solution of the Year for their Intelis Gas Meter solution. This recognition gives the company a competitive edge as utilities are more likely to employ Itron's products with this positive recognition.

The Intelis is Itron's smart gas meter system. The Intelis system has a two-way energy network that enhances safety and provides insights into natural gas distribution and usage. This replaces the standard one-way energy system. In addition to the Intelis smart meter, Itron's gas products include: temperature sensors, high-flow alarms, air detection, integrated shut-off valve, and analytic software for key insights.

Safety is increased with Intelis because the system can detect and stop excess flow automatically. This has the potential to prevent explosions since it can automatically shut-off flow due to open fuel lines or fires. The system also has air detection sensors which alerts utilities of possible tampering and theft.

Intelis has the ability to respond to 85% of gas leaks within 30 minutes. This allows emergency response teams including fire departments to be sent to gas leaks on a more timely basis. Otherwise, response times could take hours instead of minutes without advanced detection systems.

Itron's Water Solutions

Itron has water leak detection systems that can help reduce lost water for utilities. Over a third of water pumped through distribution systems is lost to leaks. Itron's Eyva system helps to solve this through their leak detection devices and analytic software. This helps water utilities maximize revenue by diagnosing and fixing leaks on a timely basis, preventing water from being wasted.

Itron solutions also enable fast service restoration following storms. One example of this is getting water back online within 4 days after Hurricane Irma in 2017 in Turks and Caicos. The water system lost significant pressure as a result of multiple catastrophic leaks. Without good detection systems and analytic software, the water system could have taken weeks to restore.

Itron's Smart Cities Solutions

Modern cities and municipalities aim to improve efficiencies through intelligent infrastructure. This is accomplished through Itron's efficient street lighting. Itron's intelligent street lights achieve energy savings of 50% to 75%. This is done with plug & play LED replacements for standard NEMA sockets. These intelligent lights also include the detection of outages. This significantly reduces costs and improves safety for pedestrians and vehicle commuters.

Example: Chicago reported having $10 million in projected annual savings from upgrading to Itron's more efficient lighting. That helps taxpayers save money.

Of course, Itron's electrical, gas, and water solutions also help make cities 'smarter'. Fast response times for leaks due to detection and analytics is a key feature that helps make cities safer.

Itron's Valuation is Lower than Peers

Itron is valued attractively as compared to their competitors. I used the 5-year PEG ratio to evaluate the companies since most of them are expected to grow earnings at strong double-digit rates over multiple years (with the exception of Honeywell (HON) with an expected single-digit growth rate). I also used the price/sales ratio to see how the companies are valued based on revenue.

Itron Badger Meter (BMI) Honeywell Hubbell (HUBB) PEG 1.05 2.4 3.3 1.98 Price/Sales 1.26 4 3.4 1.69

source: finance.yahoo.com

Itron has an attractive fair valuation as compared to their peers. The PEG is based on Itron's strong expected annual earnings growth of 25% for the next five years. It is difficult to forecast for that many years out. However, the growth of the smart grid and smart cities markets are likely to help the company achieve that growth over that time period.

The attractive valuation along with above average earnings growth has the potential to drive above average growth for Itron's stock.

Strong Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Itron's balance sheet is strong overall and looks able to withstand an economic downturn or recession. There are about 1.4x more total assets than total liabilities and 1.4x more current assets than current liabilities. The company has total stockholders' equity of $746.6 million. The weakness is that Itron has more total debt of about $1 billion as compared to just $136.6 million in total cash.

Itron has positive cash flow to effectively pay down their debt. Over the past 12 months, Itron had $171 million in operating cash flow. The company repaid $193 million in debt and issued $67 million in new debt. So, it is good to see about 2.9x more debt being repaid than issued. Itron also repurchased $25 million worth of stock. After spending $57 million in CapEx, the company had levered free cash flow of $134 million.

It looks like Itron is responsibly paying down debt and managing cash flow effectively to grow the business and add value to shareholders. The share buybacks reduce dilution for shareholders, making existing shares more valuable. The buybacks also boost earnings per share.

The Risks to the Investment Thesis

The largest risk that I see for Itron is the large amount of competition for smart meters and related technology. In addition to the companies mentioned in the valuation section, Itron also competes with large firms such as Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T) General Electric (GE), and Cisco (CSCO). Verizon, AT&T, and General Electric also offer smart utility solutions. Cisco's solutions are more related to system security.

These large companies have more resources which can enable them to grow their businesses quickly. This can eat into Itron's market share. Therefore, Itron's sales trends will have to be monitored to evaluate the health of the company's growth in the face of their competitors.

Itron's Long-Term Investment Outlook

There are many opportunities for growth as utilities and cities/municipalities shift to smarter, more efficient metering and infrastructure technology. So, multiple companies can get their piece of the pie for these markets.

Itron's future looks bright over the next 3 to 5 years as the move to smart metering & smart cities evolves. Consensus earnings estimates are strong with expectations of 21% growth for 2020. This double-digit growth rate which has a chance to last for multiple years along with a fair valuation, can allow the stock to make above average gains over the next several years.

