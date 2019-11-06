IMPACT Day 2: Next Gen Compensation And Equity

Succession planning is a major concern for aging advisors.

The Financial Services industry is old, with the average age of a financial advisor hovering above 50 (there are twice as many CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS™ (CFP®) over 70 than under 30). Moreso, books of business of primarily older clients don't fetch as much in the market (due to the younger generation's desire to become independent from their parents' advisors). Exiting via selling your business to a larger firm is no longer a viable strategy.

Aligning Interests With A Firm’s Most Valuable Asset

During this session, veteran industry advisor and President of Advisor Growth Strategies John Furey discussed strategies for older advisors to locate and properly incentivize younger professionals.

"Change is constant" said Furey, describing the demands of individuals in the marketplace. The service demands from Millennial clients vary from that of Boomers and advisors must adapt by altering their models and bringing on younger talent. Throughout his presentation Furey stressed the importance of equity-based compensation for younger advisors and offered actionable strategies for principals to adopt.