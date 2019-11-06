Macerich: One The Highest Dividend Yields Among Mid-Cap Stocks

Macerich's centers are more diverse than ever with uses and categories like restaurants, fitness, entertainment, experiential, value, and coworking - to name just a few.

Macerich's dividend yield is in excess of 10%, amongst the highest in the mid-cap category (as well as the S&P 500).

Macerich (MAC) currently trades at a dividend yield in excess of 10%, amongst the highest in the mid-cap category (and the S&P 500). I ran a quick screener using Seeking Alpha's tool, with the following conditions:

Market cap in excess of $4Bn

Dividend yield in excess of 10%

MAC made it to the 'top 15' list, along with companies predominantly in the energy space including MLPs and non-US companies like Centrica and Sinopec.

The difference is that MAC is not a distressed energy company. MAC is a real estate company, owning Class A trophy malls in the most urban locations relative to peers, with strong operating metrics (more on this below).

The graph below shows the evolution of MAC's dividend yield over the past few years. The dividend yield has skyrocketed as the share price has collapsed. I believe this will not last for too long and we are poised for significant yield compression due to share price appreciation.

With such an elevated dividend yield and low share price, one would think MAC is in severe distress. However this is not the case. MAC currently trades at a 50% discount to consensus NAV of ~$58.

Consensus NAV:

Source: MAC June 2019 presentation, slide 21

I believe the market is sleeping big time with MAC, which produced another solid set of earnings. I am sure some critics will claim that the dividend coverage is tight and MAC might be forced to cut the dividend if another wave of bankruptcies hits the sector, etc. So lets assume that MAC cuts the dividend by 35%, which is a hefty cut. MAC currently pays $3 per share in dividends, so it will be reduced to $1.95 per share. At today's share price, this implies a pro-forma dividend yield of almost 7%, which is similar to Taubman and higher than Simon, and MAC will enjoy one of the highest dividend coverage ratios in the space. Therefore, on this basis, I doubt that the share price will collapse as many bears are arguing. To be fair, in most cases, dividend cuts are not priced in. However, I have seen several exceptions in my career, and this might be one of them. That said, I do not believe that the dividend will be reduced. Below is MAC's dividend score provided by Seeking Alpha data:

Clearly, "Dividend Safety" is the key concern amongst the investment community, with a score of 3 which equates to "Poor". However, such scores do not properly take into account pro-forma figures. MAC is poised for NOI and FFO growth as a result of redevelopment projects coming online. For example, Fashion District's grand opening was on 19 September 2019 with over 1 million people visiting since then. This is a major project, both in terms of capital invested ($200-210M capital invested, at MAC's share) and anticipated NOI ($15M+ NOI upon stabilization). It is important to note the Fashion District's construction period was approximately 4 years. In other words, MAC invested $200-210M but this capital was not producing income for 4 years. First you build, then you earn. Let's not lose sight of the basics. The same applies for Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), which is the JV partner in Fashion District. Scottsdale Fashion Square is another prominent project with capital invested at MAC's share of $70-80M, with tenants including Industrious, Apple, Ocean 44, Nobu Scottsdale, Farmhouse, Equinox and Caesars Republic. Other projects include One Westside (to be leased to Google) with capital invested at MAC's share of $125-138M as well as a pipeline of former Sears redevelopments and mixed-use densification initiatives totalling $180M-215M. These initiatives will further strengthen MAC's NOI/FFO and boost dividend coverage. The projected annual NOI of the aforementioned projects alone, on a fully delivered basis, is $42.8M-53M. That is substantial, and needs to be factored into the analysis. In fact, there is more to come in terms of future NOI and this is why I am insisting that MAC needs to be primarily viewed on a pro-forma basis.

Strong Q3 2019 earnings

MAC's Q3 2019 results were solid and the thesis remains intact. Some highlights include:

mall tenant annual sales PSF increased by 13.2% to $800

to $800 re-leasing spreads increased up 8.3%

up 8.3% mall portfolio occupancy remained healthy at 93.8%

at 93.8% average rent PSF increased to $61.16 at September 30, 2019, up 3.5% from $59.09 at September 30, 2018

to $61.16 at September 30, 2019, up 3.5% from $59.09 at September 30, 2018 completed or arranged nearly $2.1bn of financings YTD at an average interest rate of 3.9% and average maturity exceeding 9.2 years, netting $576M of excess loan proceeds at MAC's share

It is important to emphasize that the portfolio continues to show strong tenant sales growth. In fact, it is MAC's 12th consecutive quarter of sales growth. Also, the leasing environment is improving with total leasing volume up 29% YTD compared to 2018.

2019 Guidance Reaffirmed

MAC reaffirmed its guidance for FFO per share-diluted of $3.50-3.58.

Source: MAC Q3 2019 earnings

The midpoint FFO guidance per share-diluted is $3.54 versus a current dividend of $3. Going forward, taking into account all growth projects (Fashion District, Scottsdale Fashion Square etc) as well as same-store NOI growth, FFO per share is anticipated to approach $4 per share, which should ease concerns on the dividend coverage on a FAD/AFFO basis as well.

The dividend remains intact

The market is clearly in depression mode with mall REITs, pricing in substantial dividend cuts. I see no evidence of this however, nor do I see any value to strategically consider such a move. As I have mentioned in the past, I am a proponent of stability. After all, REITs are income vehicles.

In Q2 2019 MAC's CEO had mentioned:

We had a few questions about our plan for the dividend given the current high dividend yield. I would like to make it very clear, we have no intention of cutting our dividend.

He doubled down on his statement during the Q2 2019 Q&A session:

And I also mentioned that given the JV transactions we are considering we probably will be generating some additional taxable income. So, we have no intention to cut the dividend and frankly if we do those JVs there is no room to cut. So, we are comfortable with where the dividend is today.

In Q3 2019, the CEO reiterated the above:

As you are probably aware, as I mentioned earlier, we just declared a dividend of $0.75 a share a quarter and our board is very comfortable with that dividend level. So as I said in last call, I mentioned here, we have no intention of cutting the dividend.

The CEO has been very clear and consistent on this front, making these statements in Q2 2019 and Q3 2019 after Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy. MAC expects the Forever 21 total impact on an annual basis of the closures and concessions to be approximately $0.08 per share.

There is not much more that I can add on the dividend front.

Conclusion

Mainstream media and analysts are not showing any love to mall REITs. I believe this has to do with the so called 'retail apocalypse' narrative. However, MAC's operating metrics remain solid. I started searching for articles in the mainstream media relating to MAC, but there is not much out there. I managed to find the following CNBC article dated 4 November citing Goldman Sachs entitled "Goldman says dividend stocks are rarely this cheap, likes Morgan Stanley and Best Buy". The opening sentence is "Stocks that pay big dividends haven’t been this cheap in at least 40 years, according to Goldman Sachs.". Whilst I agree with this assertion, Goldman's top picks are Morgan Stanley and Best Buy, which have dividend yields of ~3% and ~2.8%, respectively. My first reaction was why not focus on Simon Property Group (SPG) which has a dividend yield in excess of 5% supported by growing cash flows (and recently raised its dividend again by 5%). Or why not focus on Taubman Centers (TCO) which has a current dividend yield in excess of 7% and a stellar track record in dividends, even during the great depression. Same applies to Tanger (SKT). Or why not focus on MAC which has a current dividend yield in excess of 10%?

MAC is cheap and misunderstood. I don't believe this opportunity will last for too long. Some important points to note are:

Strong insider purchases - the CEO and other insiders have invested several millions of their own money by purchasing shares in the open market. Management is literally taking the opposite side of the shorts, and so am I.

Solid progress on financing initiatives - MAC has completed or arranged nearly $2.1bn of financings YTD (average interest rate of 3.9%, average maturity exceeding 9.2 years), netting $576M of excess loan proceeds at MAC's share

Third Avenue Management, Cohen & Steers and other notable investors are investing in MAC

Malls are morphing into mixed-use town centers, focusing on restaurants, fitness, theaters, entertainment, digital, coworking, etc as well as densification initiatives (multifamily, hotels, etc) - this 'new mall' model is more healthy compared to the legacy cookie-cutter approach of excessively focusing on apparel

Sales PSF are at record-high levels (12th consecutive quarter of sales growth), releasing spreads are strong, occupancy remains resilient, leasing volumes are robust and vacant space is leased to new and exciting lifestyle-oriented tenants that make the center even more appealing

MAC's centers have significant embedded real estate value / alternative-use potential e.g. a large part of One Westside is being repurposed to accommodate Google's new campus

The CEO has been clear that the dividend is here to stay

Lastly, I think the market has not really understood that MAC's properties are capable of unlocking significant value via refinancing. The CEO mentioned during the Q3 2019 Q&A session

I mean, historically, a good source of liquidity has been refinancing of our top 20 assets where typically by the time we're at the end of a 10-year loan term, loan-to-value is probably in the high-30s, low-40% range and we typically finance at 55% to 60%. So it's very normal for us to have excess loan proceeds as we do our refinancings every year.

In other words, you have an asset with 55-60% LTV today. After 10 years, the property value has gone up so LTV has naturally fallen to say the high 35-40%, all else constant. This means that during refinancing in 10 years time you can raise excess loan proceeds to bring the LTV back to 55-60% in a tax efficient manner (as opposed to simply selling the asset and booking a capital gain). I am confident that MAC's top trophy centers will enjoy significant capital appreciation over the next decade and beyond, even though it is hard for many to comprehend this now, given where sentiment is. I am a firm believer of the 'new mall' model, which focuses on lifestyle and entertainment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.