EWZ: Can Brazil Avoid The 'Latin American Spring?'

If Brazil can achieve "economic haven" status in the region, the bearish facts regarding Brazil could become bullish.

The popular iShares Brazil ETF EWZ is much more of a function of the Brazilian Real exchange rate than the Brazilian equity market.

With the country's high public debt and deficits, the Brazilian Real could dive if such protests occur to the expense of foreign investors.

So far, Brazil is one of the only major Latin American nations to avoid large-scale protests.

Source: Pexels/Kaique Rocha

Until recently, I have been generally bullish on Latin American nations. Most (ex. Venezuela and Cuba) had stable centrist leadership that was focused on weeding out entrenched corruption and improving global investor confidence via pro-business reforms.

Its economies were rapidly growing and income inequality was falling. For a brief moment, it seemed that Latin America was immune to the rise in global populism.

Unfortunately, this has dramatically changed over about three months. Argentina went from a center-right pro-growth plan under Macri back to the pro-deficit nationalistic Peronist platform. When it became clear that Macri would likely lose, the Argentina ETF (ARGT) lost nearly a third of its value overnight and has since continued lower.

Take a look at a chart of the performance of major single-country South American ETFs since 2016:

Source: Trading View

Note, ECH - Chile, ICOL - Colombia, EPU - Peru, ARGT - Argentina, and EWZ - Brazil.

As you can see, they have all been highly correlated, but Brazil's EWZ has been the winner by a long-shot with 124% net gains. Interestingly, the two highest income countries in South America, Chile and (until recently) Argentina have had the worst performance and seemingly are currently undergoing the most prominent anti-capitalist/establishment movements.

The 'Latin American Spring?'

Since the beginning of October, a rapid rise in (often violent) anti-capitalist populism appears to be occurring in Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, and Bolivia. Bolivia's uncertain run-off election situation is particularly alarming considering it could boil into an armed conflict.

To date, the notable exception to the increase in instability is Brazil. The Brazillian government is concerned and its leader Jair Bolsonaro recently alerted its Defense Ministry to be on alert and Bolsonaro's son Eduardo recently suggested the country adopt dictatorial tactics to stop potential protests. Yet, protests in Brazil have largely been isolated and limited.

There are a few potential logical reasons for this. Chiefly, the main grievance of the Latin American protests seems to surround 'pro-establishment' centrist agendas that yield power to private businesses and aim to limit fiscal deficits. Brazil's leader Jair Bolsonaro, who assumed office in January, is far from that. He is a right-wing populist who was elected largely due to the extreme unpopularity of the previous administration.

While other Latin American countries seem to be moving toward the left, Brazil seems to be moving toward the right. That said, the country is still largely dependent on government subsidies. In 2018, the government budget deficit was a staggering 7% of GDP and the country's debt to GDP has risen to 77% making it one of the most indebted major emerging market nations. This could force Bolsonaro to pursue further austerity measures. As recent history has told us time and time again, anti-government protests are often initially caused by subsidy cuts.

Such protests have caused rapid currency devaluations in most Latin American countries that have directly harmed the value of equities for international investors. With the Brazillian Real at a long-term support level with a high risk of dropping lower, it may be a good time to sell Brazillian equity ETFs such as EWZ and EWZS.

That said, if Brazil can somehow continue to stave-off protests, the Real could become a safe-haven currency for its neighbors who are struggling with currency weakness. If so, Brazillian ETFs may be a solid long-term play.

A Quick Look At The iShares Brazil ETF EWZ

Before I attempt to draw economic conclusions for Brazil, let's look closely at the ETF most U.S investors use to gain exposure to the country. The iShares Brazil ETF (EWZ) is among the most popular emerging market funds with over $9B in AUM. It pays a slightly higher dividend yield than is typical in developed market stocks at 2.5% and has a lower weighted average "P/E" valuation at 15.4X.

While having high AUM is usually a positive, it can be a risk as it implies extra selling pressure is likely if the Brazilian Real weakens. To illustrate, take a look at the chart below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the Brazilian Real has continually declined since 2010 and has lost more than half of its peak value. Initially, this had a severely negative impact on the fund and its AUM as the figure fell from $12B in 2011 to under $2B in 2016. The currency has continued to decline since 2017, but the equity market has been so strong that is has offset the decline.

If possible, it is key to look at the performance of these funds priced in local currency. I find it funny when people perform technical analysis on foreign equities priced in U.S dollars (as unhedged single-country ETFs and ADRs are) because most movements are due to exchange rate impacts.

Here is a chart of EWZ priced in Reals with dividends included:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Brazilian stocks never actually fell from 2010 to 2016 if you live in Brazil. They were stuck in a range and have more than doubled since 2016. This meteoric rise is partially due to an inflationary spike that lasted from 2015 to 2017 but is since backed by economic growth.

However, I do worry that it is becoming a bit of a bubble. While a 15.4X weighted average "P/E" ratio seems cheap for U.S investors, it is higher than that of all other EMs. A Brazillian 10Y government bond also currently pays 6.4% which is akin to the earnings yield of EWZ of (1/15.4) or 6.5%. Put simply, a government bond should never have the same yield as a stock since a government bond is far less risky. For example, the U.S 10Y is 1.8% while the S&P 500 earnings yield is 4.4% which is reasonable.

So, either equity in Brazil are grossly overvalued by at least 30% or sovereign default/print risk is incredibly high (making Brazil gov bonds riskier than Brazillian stocks). Since the latter would cause a currency crash, either scenario is bad for EWZ. Frankly, the economic and political picture in Brazil does look incredibly bearish for the Real so the latter may actually be true.

Bolsonaro Faced With Insolvency Or Protests

As I mentioned earlier, Brazil has a major government debt and spending problem that poses a risk to the Real. The country currently has a -7% of GDP fiscal deficit and a slightly negative current account deficit. To make matters worse, its external debt (foreign currency debt) to GDP is currently around a high and an unemployment rate of nearly 12%.

Now, the country's economy is strong and, as long as it remains so, these factors are of little importance. Brazil has generally been a benefactor of the U.S-China trade war and, unlike most on Wall Street, I do not believe that conflict is over.

While the country's interest rates are high, they are low by historical standards and will likely continue to keep manufacturing PMI from falling:

Source: Trading Economics

Still, the country's economy is walking on a very thin rope. If the government continues to lower rates to stimulate the economy, the currency could slide much lower at the expense of foreign investors (i.e EWZ). This could easily get out of hand as in Argentina, Venezuela (though likely not that bad), or Chile (very recently).

On the other hand, if the government stops lowering rates then it could save the currency. However, it could slow the economy and spark protests which have historically caused currency crises and citizens to lose faith in their government and its ability to repay its debt.

The bottom line is that no situation looks good for the struggling Brazillian Real that EWZ investors depend on. The only bullish scenario I imagine is one where people in Argentina and others' demand for Reals rise due to a collapsing currency at home. It is a long shot, but it could be very bullish as Brazil would be able to buy foreign assets at a heavy discount and economically dominate South America. From what I understand, this is likely part of the long-run goal of Bolsonaro and his party.

Still, until it is clear that Brazil will stay out of the uprising, it seems best to take profits on EWZ and other Brazilian Real-backed assets. It is difficult if not impossible to predict social unrest, but considering just about all of the country's neighbors are struggling with it, it seems likely Brazil will too. Its equity market is richly valued and may have run a bit too far (when priced in local currency).

Overall, I give EWZ a "sell" rating but would change my opinion if valuations contract or political stability returns to Latin America. We live in volatile times. Often, unrest comes from the countries we least expect. But, if you can stay ahead of such risks, great opportunities are available.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I am/we are short ECH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.