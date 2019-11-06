Buy-And-Hold Vs. Rotational Strategy: Tracking Sentiment Strategy Results (October 2019)

But if the price gets high enough relative to expected future returns, even the stocks of the best businesses should be sold.

Source

Introduction

This article is a follow-up to a series of articles I recently wrote about how to avoid losses and profit from sentiment cycles. Part one of the series "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk" explained what sentiment cycles are, and how even the stocks of high-quality companies can become overvalued enough to sell. I also shared a working theory of the factors that I think contribute to the formation of a sentiment cycle with any particular stock. In part two of the series, I shared a long-only investment strategy than can help investors avoid some of the losses associated with a sentiment cycle by rotating out of the overvalued stock and into a more defensive position, then, when the price of the overvalued stock comes down, rotating back into the stock and being able to own more shares than when you sold it without spending any extra money.

For example, let's say one owns the stock of company XYZ and it trades at $100. The business is a great business, but the price has become so expensive that the implied future returns if someone bought the stock at that price are so low that it makes sense to sell it. Now, let's say there is a defensive ETF like the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) which also trades at $100, but is likely to trade with much less volatility than the market, and unlikely to fall as far and as fast as an overpriced stock.

Let's say someone sells XYZ and rotates into SPLV while both are priced at $100. Then, over the course of the next several months, the price of XYZ comes down to earth and falls to $80, while SPLV stays at $100. If one owned 100 shares of XYZ initially, they can now sell their SPLV shares and buy 125 shares of XYZ because the price is cheaper. This results in a 25% 'free share gain' compared to if one had just held the stock of their great business throughout this entire period.

That's a basic explanation of how free share gains and a long-only rotational strategy work. Back in 2018, I wrote a long-running series about how to do this with highly cyclical stocks, and I continue to update that series each quarter. This new series is going to be about the stocks of businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical. These businesses will all have earnings with low-to-medium earnings cyclicality, but they will be stocks that have become overpriced mostly due to the sentiment changes of the market.

Simple Rotational Approach

In the last explanatory article of this series "When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again," I explained several different levels of sophistication an investor can take while using a long-only rotational strategy. If you would like more details on the strategy, give that article a read.

For this series, I am sharing what I call the "simple mixed rotational strategy." The main goal, other than warning investors that their high-quality stocks will probably not produce great returns if they are held at high prices, is to demonstrate the usefulness and effectiveness of the rotational strategy in real-time rather than using a backtesting approach. Backtests can be useful, but not nearly as useful as watching how a strategy works in real-time.

Now let's outline how the strategy works.

The first step is identifying a high-quality business with a great long-term history of consistent and steady earnings growth. All of the stocks I write about in this series are stocks that I am at least interested in owning for the next ten years. These are not low-quality short-selling candidates. Occasionally, I eventually find something I don't like about the business and hold off buying it even after the price falls, but initially, all the stocks in this series appeared high enough quality to interest a potential purchase from me. I don't own any of the stocks in this series personally, yet, but my primary audience when I share the articles are investors who already own the stocks. My goal is to let them know if their stock is overvalued enough to sell, with the ultimate goal of buying it back at a lower price and increasing the number of shares they previously owned for free.

The second step is to identify if the stock is expensive enough to sell. In April of 2019, I started specifically examining stocks that look overvalued on the surface to see if they were sell-worthy based on their expected 10-year forward returns. I call these articles "10-year, Full-Cycle Analyses." About 2/3rds of the stocks that I examined did turn out to be 'sells' after closer examination, and these are the stocks you'll find in this series. (I continue to add more each week as I find them.)

My current standard to declare a stock a 'sell' is that if the 10-year forward return expectations are lower than a 4% CAGR. All of the stocks in this article will have had a 10-year CAGR expectation of less than 4% at the time I wrote about them. You can find links to the original articles on my profile page here. (Type the ticker symbol into the "filter by ticker" box and it will pull up the articles I've written on that ticker. You will need a SA Premium subscription to read many of them, but you can check the publication dates if you'd like to double-check my work or see my sentiment rating at the time.)

The third step after one sells is to decide what to do with the proceeds of the sale. I call this one's 'default position', which is the place money sits while it is waiting to be invested in individual stocks. It is often assumed that a cash equivalent is the default position, but I actually prefer to stay invested unless it is clear we are headed into a recession very soon. I don't think a recession is imminent, but I do think we are late in the business cycle, so my suggestion is to use two 'defensive' positions as one's default positions right now.

From April, when I started covering the stocks in this series, until a few months ago, my suggestion for a defensive default position was a 50/50 mix of Invesco S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF, and Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV), so that will be the assumed default position for most of the stocks I cover in this series. A few weeks ago I changed XMLV to an S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). In an actual portfolio, one would have sold whatever XMLV position they had and bought RSP, but since that's too hard for me to track changes like that with standard SA articles, you will notice that a few of the more recent 'sell' articles I've written suggest RSP instead. So, for tracking purposes, I'll track whatever the original suggestion was without changes along the way.

Alright, now we identified a quality business, sold the stock because it was expensive, and put our money in either a 50/50 mix of SPLV/XMLV or SPLV/RSP. The next step is rotating back into the target stock and gaining free shares. For the simple mixed approach, there are two ways we go about buying back the original stock. The first way is to rotate back in whenever a 20-25% free share gain presents itself. And the second way is to rotate back in whenever the expected 10-year forward CAGR expectation reaches 8%, which I consider the long-term market average. I'm going to use a mix of both ways in this series as a way to demonstrate how they work.

Now let's examine how this strategy is working so far through the end of the month of October. I'll begin by examining the free-share-gain winners and any additions we had during the past month. Then I'll examine any of the CAGR-expectation winners. After that, I'll examine a variety of different free-share-gain categories before aggregating the data and returns at the end.

Free Share Gain Winners

As of the end of last month, we had three successful free-share-gain winners: Rollins (ROL), CSX (CSX), and Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO). This month we add two more: Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NSC).

In early October, I wrote an article titled "Revisiting My Union Pacific Sell Ratings" in which I shared the following performance of Union Pacific versus my default positions of SPLV and XMLV. Data by YCharts

An investor who rotated out of UNP after my 'sell' article and into the default positions, by October 3rd, could have rotated the SPLV portion of the money back into UNP and gained +25% more shares for free than they had when they sold it.

In early October, I also wrote an article titled "Revisiting My Norfolk Southern Sell Rating" in which I shared the following performance of Norfolk Southern versus my "default positions" of SPLV and XMLV. Data by YCharts

An investor who rotated out of NSC and into SPLV back when my original sell article was published, on October 4th, when my follow-up article was published could have rotated back into NSC and owned +20.80% more shares for free.

With that rotation, NSC and UNP joined the other three successful rotational trades we've had so far:

Ticker Free Share Gains ROL 41% CSX 21% FICO 23% UNP 25% NSC 21%

So, through the end of October, for the free-share-gain part of our simple mixed rotational strategy in which we aim to rotate back into the target stock after a 20-25% free-share-gain, we have had five successful rotations.

Now let's examine the other part of the rotational strategy of using a fair value 10-year CAGR expectation as a trigger to rotate back into the target stocks.

10-Year CAGR Expectation Winners

During the September update, we hadn't yet had any of the target stocks' prices fall far enough to get their 10-Year CAGR expectation up to 8%, which is our trigger to rotate the other half of our money back into the target stocks. In October, we had our first rotation, with Union Pacific, which, with a 7.88% 10-Year CAGR expectation, was close enough to go ahead and rotate back into. Here is the result I shared in my follow-up UNP article in early October:

Data by YCharts This is the same chart from earlier in the article. I reposted it so readers wouldn't have to scroll back up. This time instead of focusing on the relationship between the SPLV (orange line) portion and UNP, I want readers to focus on the XMLV (red line) and its returns relative to UNP. XMLV has returned +2.40% compared to a -13.78% return for those who held UNP since my last sell article. Investors who now rotated back into UNP from XMLV would gain about +18.77% worth of free shares.

Now, for Union Pacific, we have a full rotation and a good example of how this strategy can help long-term investors outperform a simple buy-and-hold strategy. Using the free-share-gain goal approach, rotation out of UNP and putting half of the money in SPLV, then rotating back into UNP after the price had dropped would have produced a +25% free share gain. Rotating out of UNP when the price was expensive and into XMLV, and then rotating back in when UNP was trading near fair value on an expected 10-year future return basis would have produced a +18.77% free share gain. Putting the two together, one would have achieved a +21.89% free share gain for the entire trade.

That means for dividend investors, you just got a +21.89% permanent dividend raise for as long as you own the stock. For total return investors, it means when you eventually sell, you will be +21.89% richer than you would have if you bought and held. And for those who intend to hold until they die, it means whoever you leave your holdings to will be +21.89% richer than they otherwise would have been.

At this point, I almost always get questions about taxes. Assuming we are dealing with long-term gains, the most expensive rate is 20%. An investor would still be making money and the cost basis would be stepped up. Unless someone expects to die in the near future and avoid the tax, or they have very big short-term gains, then I think the math will usually work when it comes to taxes, but this is something investors can sit down and do the math on themselves for their unique situations. My intention was to aim for big enough share gains that it would cover most long-term gain tax situations and also have a very high probability of success. (Keeping in mind there are more aggressive strategies that can result in larger free-share-gains, which we practice in the Cyclical Investor's Club.)

Stocks that are close to rotation (greater than +10% share gain)

We have three of these stocks in which we have rotated 1/2 of the position already and are looking to rotate the other half. Let's take a look at those, three first.

Rollins 4/22/19

Data by YCharts

Rollins is still trading at 50+ P/E ratio, so I'm not going to examine it closer until it gets down under a 30 P/E. The stock has risen over the past couple of months when we rotated the first half back into the stock using the free share gain goal approach but is still trading lower than when I wrote about it.

CSX 6/13/19

Data by YCharts

Probably the most notable thing here is that S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is outperforming the XMLV position a little bit. It should be noted that an even more basic strategy is to use SPY as the default position rather than my choices of SPLV and XMLV (that's why I'm including it as a reference in these charts). I examined CSX more closely last month and it wasn't cheap enough to rotate back in at that time, and the price has risen since then, so no need for a deeper analysis on this one yet.

Fair Isaac Corporation 8/7/19

Data by YCharts

Again, not much happening here. FICO's P/E is still very high, so I'm waiting for it to come down before I examine it more closely.

So far, the three stocks above already fell into this category last month, but we have three new stocks that are joining their ranks this month.

McDonald's (MCD) 7/16/19

Data by YCharts

McDonald's stock took a tumble this past month. Currently, if one rotated the XMLV portion of the default positions, they could achieve about a +13.5% share gain in MCD. We are aiming for 20-25%, so we are still waiting, but we are over halfway to that goal. (This chart does not include any price action post the announcement of their CEO being fired.)

Intuit (INTU) 9/5/19

Data by YCharts

Intuit continues its steady decline. Currently, if one rotated out of XMLV and into Intuit, they could achieve about a +16.66% free share gain. This is one that could hit our 20-25% goal this month relatively easily.

Estee Lauder (EL) 8/19/19 (original 4/30/19)

Data by YCharts

Even though the default positions have underperformed the S&P 500, one could still now achieve a +11.52% free share gain from the XMLV position and over a +10% free share gain from the SPLV position. This is a good example of why you want to wait until it is very clear a stock is overvalued before rotating out of it. When I first examined Estee Lauder back in April, the stock wasn't cheap, but it wasn't expensive enough to have an extremely high probability of success using the rotational strategy. I noted in the article if Estee Lauder was to rise another 15%, then it would be a 'sell'. In mid-August, it did that, and that is when this chart begins.

Stocks that have a +5% to +10% share gain

Our first stock in this category actually had half of the rotation completed already, but the stock price has risen enough between now and then to move the remaining position into a different category.

Norfolk Southern 6/12/19

Data by YCharts

This stock has had a solid bounce since we rotated in the first half, and XMLV has underperformed SPY a little bit so far as well.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 4/25/19

Data by YCharts

ADP stock has traded flat since I first suggested it was a sell, but notice that the default positions have outperformed the stock by quite a bit and in this case have outperformed the S&P 500 index as well. This highlights how there are many ways to win using the rotational strategy. Sometimes the target stock doesn't have a big down move and can just go sideways for an extended period of time while the default positions move higher.

Paychex (PAYX) 6/22/19

Data by YCharts

The spread with Paychex hasn't been huge, just a little over 5%, but the general trend that was expected is in place.

Hershey (HSY) 9/11/19

Data by YCharts

Hershey seems to have started some pretty solid downward momentum here versus the default positions.

Starbucks (SBUX) 9/13/19

Data by YCharts

Starbucks is right on the line of crossing that 10% free share gain threshold and move up a category. It feels like it wants to go lower, but we'll see.

Stocks that aren't doing much (-5% to +5% share gain)

I'm not going to give much commentary on these guys since they haven't made a big move one way or the other yet.

Teleflex (TFX) 10/16/19

Data by YCharts

Half of the Teleflex idea fell in this category and the other half will fall into the next category because SPLV has underperformed quite a bit since the publication of the Teleflex article. Teleflex got a good bump from earnings a few days ago.

McCormick (MKC) 8/26/19

Data by YCharts

A little bit of underperformance from McCormick, but nothing too drastic.

Lowe's (LOW) 7/15/19

Data by YCharts

Lowe's had a huge bump back in late August and now it's beating the default positions by a little bit, but not much.

Expedia (EXPE) 7/31/19

Data by YCharts

Expedia is basically even with the default positions.

CGI (GIB) 8/28/19

Data by YCharts

CGI is kind of interesting because everything is underperforming the S&P 500. This is why having a large sample size to study is nice. It helps give a view of all of the possible outcomes of the strategy.

Accenture (ACN) 9/12/19

Data by YCharts

A couple of weeks ago ACN would have been in the previous category but the stock has rallied quite a bit since then.

Nike (NKE) 9/18/19

Data by YCharts

After getting an initial pop soon after I wrote about it, Nike stock has started to reverse and is now about even with the default positions.

Medtronic (MDT) 9/26/19

Data by YCharts

Medtronic is currently right in the middle of the default positions. None of them have done much.

Stryker (SYK) 10/17/19

Data by YCharts

We're starting to maybe see a little bit of weakness with Stryker here, but not much has happened, yet.

Mastercard (MA) 10/9/19

Data by YCharts

After taking a little dive, Mastercard is right back in between the default positions.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) 10/23/19

Data by YCharts

It's only been about a week, so not much to say about Northrop, yet.

Stocks that are -5% to -10% share gain

Teleflex

Data by YCharts

This is the second half of the Teleflex idea which fell into a different category because SPLV has underperformed, which is trailing by about -6% or so.

ResMed (RMD) (9/23/19)

Data by YCharts

ResMed was drifting down until earnings, which, the market obviously liked a lot. It'll be interesting to see how this one trends the next couple of months, but right now it's up a little bit on the default positions.

Stocks that might have been misjudged: (currently -10% share gain or more)

Cintas (CTAS) 5/16/19

Data by YCharts

Cintas is the only stock that has been significantly outperforming the default positions since publication. On a positive note, the default positions have produced decent returns of about 7% or so.

There are no target stocks that are more than 20% higher than the default positions through the month of October.

Compiling ongoing results

There are several things I am attempting to test in this series. The first is whether one can successfully determine a good time to sell a high-quality stock. The second is whether one can find successfully a suitable alternative for that money. And the third is whether one can successfully determine a good time to purchase the stock back. My hypothesis is that it is possible to consistently do this with certain high-quality stocks and gain 20-25% worth of free shares in the process.

Right now we have 25 stocks we are tracking and each one of those was divided into two, so we have 50 total positions. I'm going to keep adding to this list as long as I can find high-quality, yet expensive, large-cap stocks to write 'sell' articles on. I want as many data points as I can find. Usually, there are a few outliers that have something good or bad happen to them and I want to capture those in the series if I can so that we can get a full look at the range of possibilities.

If I were to have randomly picked these stocks, we might expect to see a bell-shaped curve in the graph above. And since these are all fairly high-quality stocks that have been publicly traded since at least 2007, one might actually expect that it would be skewed to the right, which would mean that the individual stocks were outperforming my alternative ETFs. That is not what we see so far, though. So far, we see the results skewing to the left, toward that 20% share gain goal. This implies, at least at these early stages, that the strategy may be successful. My expectation is that as time goes on, we'll see more and more skewing to the left.

For investors who are used to more traditional return measures, so far, the 'default positions' have returned about +3.16% on average versus the target stocks' return of -1.74%. The S&P 500 index has actually done a little better than the default choices so far, returning +4.21% if purchased at the same time. Considering I didn't start writing this style of 'sell' article until April of this year, and given the number of stocks we are tracking, that's a pretty big spread to open up, but I expect it will grow over time.

Conclusion

So far, this series is off to a great start. We've had six successful rotations and a few more are getting close. I plan to add more stocks to the series this month, in an effort to warn as many owners of these stocks as possible about the dangers of low future returns, and to get as large of a sample size as possible for this real-time experiment. If you would like to follow along, make sure to click the orange 'follow' button at the top of the page to be notified when I publish new articles.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV, RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.