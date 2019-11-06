Lam Research: Not Impressed By Guidance

Significant headwinds remain at the macro level with the China trade/technology embargo, which is negatively impacting global economies.

Memory chip spending will be lackluster in 2020, further minimizing any tailwinds Lam may be anticipating.

While the company is gaining market share against Applied Materials, it is facing strong competition from Japanese competitors.

Lam Research's stock price in 2019 has been phenomenal at a time when revenues are down 17% YTD from the previous year.

Lam Research (LRCX) stock rose 15.5% following the company FYQ1 2020 earnings. The company beat by $0.16 while revenues were inline, decreasing 6.9% YoY.

In his prepared remarks, CEO Tim Archer noted:

"Looking at our year-to-date performance, we have made tremendous progress against our objectives of expanding our SAM, increasing our market share, and building our installed base business. Importantly, 2019 has been a year where Lam has strengthened its position in the foundry and logic segment."

That's all well and good. LRCX is gaining against competitors, primarily Applied Materials (AMAT). I've noted in numerous Seeking Alpha articles that market share among competitors in a sector in extremely important, because it means a company has a "best of breed" product, and when it comes time to purchase more equipment, a semiconductor customer will most likely buy from its existing supplier.

In fact, I pointed out LRCX's market share increases two weeks earlier in an October 10, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials Vs. Lam Research: Making A Choice Amid Headwinds."

Archer provided some guidance in his prepared remarks:

"Also, with early indications of improving NAND demand and positive catalyst on the horizon for DRAM, we are increasingly optimistic the calendar year 2020 is setting up to be a year of outperformance for Lam as spending mix moves back in our favor."

And in the Q&A portion, he remarked:

"..we've continued to see strengthening in foundry and logic. So that is a portion of it. The - some very early indications of NAND spending increase as we have now guided for December quarter. And finally, continuing strengthening in the China WFE as we've, kind of, seen increased strength throughout the year. So a combination of all those things, lead to our upward revision in WFE."

This guidance is not very convincing in my opinion. I already discussed exactly these issues in a September 27, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials And Lam Research Will Be Impacted By Muted Equipment Market In 2020," which I will detail further in this article

CEO Archer's positive signs he reported in his guidance are reiterated as: (1) strengthening in foundry and logic; (2) early indications of NAND spending increase; (3) strengthening in the China WFE.

This article presents a deeper dive into items (2) and (3), giving readers an empirical understanding of the memory and WFE (wafer front end) sectors and how Archer expects they will impact growth at LRCX. These same issues affecting LRCX could also affect competitors and the rest of the capital equipment industry.

WFE Analysis

I noted in the above articles that global equipment revenues will:

Decrease 17% in 2019, which I first said back in March and now everyone else is in agreement

Increase 5% in 2020

I wrote that LRCX has been gaining in share of the WFE market and AMAT has been dropping, as shown in Chart 1 in the 2007-2018 time frame.

Chart 1

Chart 2 shows how LRCX has fared through three quarters of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Data show that LRCX is down 16.6% YoY, second to competitor Tokyo Electron in deposition and etch, which has dropped 21.1% YoY. LRCX also competes against Hitachi High Technologies (OTC:HICTF), which is down 9.7%.

Also shown in Chart 2 is growth of ASML (ASML), Screen Semiconductor, and KLA (KLAC), which don't compete head on with LRCX. I charted KLA's revenue based on revenues that pre-merger Orbotech, showing organic growth of +1.0%, and post-merger, showing growth of 12.2%.

Chart 2

In an April 12, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers: Head To China In 2019," I noted that

"In 2019, Chinese purchases will grow the greatest, driven by central and local governments with 1,940 "government guidance funds" to finance technology investment."

According to The Information Network's report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts," semiconductor equipment sales to Mainland China increased 42.4% QoQ while decreasing 11.3% YoY. Data for China and other countries are shown in Chart 3.

Chart 3

Tying together WFE and memory spending (section below), I've calculated Korean semiconductor exports (to anywhere) and total (all products) exports to China. Korean semiconductor exports have declined for 11 consecutive months, further deteriorating -32.1% YoY in October from -31.5% in September. This is tied to the drop in shipments of memory chips (the largest component of semiconductor exports) made in Korea, primarily by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Chart 4 shows the trend in Korea's semiconductor exports. It also shows total exports (not just semiconductors) to China, illustrating that much of the problems in the slowdown of semiconductor exports is attributed to trade with China. exports to the US, Japan, ASEAN, and the Euro area have all decelerated to -8.4% YoY, -13.8%, -8.3%, and -21.2% from -2.2%, -6.0%, -0.6%, and 10.6% in September.

Chart 4

Memory Analysis

I also forecast memory capex spend would decrease 5% in 2020. I expect memory capex spend, which grew 28% to $53 billion in 2018, will drop 28% in 2019 to $38 billion, and another drop of 5% to $36 billion in 2020.

In the past week, we had reports from three companies in the memory space: Western Digital (WDC), Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL).

WDC

WDC reported FYQ1 2020 earnings on October 30, also coinciding with the announcement that its CEO is retiring. The stock dropped 17% the next day.

CEO Steve Milligan, concurring with LRCX, noted in the company's earning call that "We are seeing improving trends across our flash product portfolio and continue to believe that the flash industry has passed a cyclical trough."

WDC completed its $800 million cost cutting program, expecting $25-30 million of additional OpEx savings in Q1 2020, some of which might be reinvested.

Samsung

Samsung announced Q3 earnings on October 31. The company noted:

DRAM: Shipments went up to address rising demand, mainly from mobile and server applications

NAND: Sales to data centers expanded for high-density SSD

Capex investment YoY in 2020 at Samsung will likely be +10% for DRAM and +25% for NAND. Most of the DRAM investment in 2020 is likely to concentrate on the second fab at Pyeongtaek, where mass-production is slated to commence around end-2020.

SK Hynix

SK Hynix announced on October 24. The company noted:

DRAM: Bit volume grew 22.6% because of stockpiling demand from China and a recovery in server DRAM demand.

NAND: Bit growth was -1% in 3Q19

Capex investment YoY in 2020 at SK Hynix will likely be -40% for DRAM and -30% for NAND. SK Hynix's newly expanded C2F fab in Wuxi, China and M15 fab in Cheongju, Korea have both opened and are operating on schedule, with the M16 fab in Icheon scheduled to open in the second half of next year.

Micron

Micron (MU) will announce FY Q4 earnings next month. In the previous quarter, MU reported:

DRAM revenue was down 19% QoQ and 45% YoY. ASPs were down nearly 20% QoQ, and shipment quantities were relatively flat.

NAND revenue dropped 18% QoQ and 25% YoY. ASPs were down in the mid-teens percentage range Q/Q, and shipments down mid-single digits.

Capex investment YoY in 2020 at Micron will likely be flat for DRAM and -25% for NAND.

Total Memory Capex

The decrease in equipment revenues in 2019 of 17% I forecast is attributed to a decrease in capital expenditures (capex) by memory chip companies, which are expected to decrease 28% for the full year compared to 2018 and drop another 5% in 2020.

The memory market has been in a period of oversupply throughout most of 2019. Further, chip prices started dropping, and memory manufacturers such as Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix curtailed investments in processing equipment and plant construction. As days of inventory have dropped for memory chip companies, as chip prices have stopped dropping, and as demand from 5G and cloud server companies resumes, we expect memory capex spend to drop just 5% in 2020.

LRCX has the highest market share in NAND with 100% share in critical 3D NAND applications. Its exposure to NAND spending is greater than competitors, but all capital equipment companies should be impacted. Chart 5 below shows the relationship between memory capex and semiconductor equipment for the period 2014-2020.

Chart 5

Investor Analysis

Economic stimuli, along with 5G-related investment growth, should lift China's smartphone sales, which would benefit memory companies and LRCX, provided demand is sufficient enough for companies to expand capex in light of high inventory overhang. However, KLA (KLAC) CEO Rick Wallace, in the company's recent earnings call, pointed out that China revenues would not be a tailwind, but would be flat in 2020.

I suspect that the U.S, government will very shortly lift a ban for companies selling to China's Huawei, which will benefit LRCX and MU, as well as the rest of the semiconductor industry. Micron's CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in the company's earnings call in September:

"We have applied for licenses with the Department of Commerce that would allow us to ship additional products, but there have been no decisions on licenses to date. We see ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S. China trade negotiations. If the Entity List restrictions against Huawei continue and we are unable to get licenses, we could see a worsening decline in our sales to Huawei over the coming quarters."

As far as its competitive posture in the WFE market, Lam's performance year to date has not been impressive. Chart 2 above shows 9mos 2018 vs 9mos 2019 data. Since Applied Materials will not report until next month and isn't included in the chart, I present Chart 6, which includes HoH data that includes AMAT. For specifics on how AMAT manipulated revenue shown in Chart 6, you can read details in my Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials: It Was Worse Than It Appears."

Chart 6

At this point in time, there are too many uncertainties on a macro level that are impacting the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment markets. The major factor is the China trade/technology war, which has impacted most countries to the point that many in Asia and Europe are close to a recession. It will take time for these regions to recover and citizens begin spending on products that use semiconductors.

It will also take time before memory companies begin spending on new equipment, when there is a significant overhang in inventory, and when prices of memory chips are just starting to increase after precipitous drops since Q1 2018 for NAND and Q3 2018 for DRAMs.

