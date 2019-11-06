Pembina Pipeline: The Growth Thesis Expands

On Friday, November 1, 2019, Canadian pipeline and midstream giant Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) announced its third quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed as the company beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of bottom-line earnings but failed to meet their revenue expectations. However, a closer look at the actual report shows that there was certainly a lot to like here as the company did continue to execute on its forward growth ambitions, although it does perhaps do it with a bit less alacrity than what we saw in some previous quarters. Overall though, we are continuing to see a very solid Canadian midstream play here, which is certainly something that anyone who is invested in the company should like to see.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pembina Pipeline's third quarter 2019 earnings report:

Pembina Pipeline reported total revenues of CAD$1.700 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 16.87% decline over the CAD$2.045 billion that it brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported a gross profit of CAD$613 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the CAD$585 million that it reported in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Pembina Pipeline achieved an average throughput volume of 3.436 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the current quarter. This represents a slight decline over the 3.465 million barrels of oil equivalents per day that it achieved in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of CAD$535 million in the period. This represents a 11.23% increase over the CAD$481 million that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Pembina Pipeline reported a net income of CAD$370 million in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 10.78% improvement over the CAD$334 million that the company earned in the third quarter of 2018.

The decline in top-line revenues that we see here seems somewhat out of line with the remainder of the company's financial results, all of which showed a year-over-year increase. However, the reported revenue figure is somewhat misleading due to the company's fairly extensive use of take-or-pay contracts in the conduct of its midstream operations. Basically, what the company does is purchase the resources at one end of its infrastructure network and then sell them to an already contracted buyer at the other end. As both the purchase and the sale price are dependent on commodity prices, this is one of the few areas in which Pembina Pipeline's financial statements are affected by the sometimes volatile commodity markets. As both of Pembina Pipeline's counterparties to this trade are under contract, we can be confident that it will be guaranteed to have both a buyer and a seller of these goods. Thus, we are most concerned with is the difference between its purchase and sale price (spread) as this represents the money that is actually available to flow down through the remainder of the income statement. This figure is essentially what the company terms "net revenues" in its financial reports and it slightly increased year-over-year, going from CAD$742 million in the third quarter of 2018 to CAD$751 million in the most recent quarter. Thus, we can see that the company actually had slightly more money coming in during this quarter that could be passed down through the remainder of the company's income and cash flow statements. This is more in-line with the company's other reported numbers.

As I have discussed in quite a few articles over the past week or two, one of the defining characteristics of the energy markets in the third quarter of 2019 was that the price of both oil and natural gas was significantly lower than in the year-ago quarter. This was the primary reason for Pembina Pipeline's reported decline in revenues over the period since the company was forced to sell its products for a lesser amount than it realized in the year-ago period (it also paid less to acquire them in the first place). The fact that all of the company's other financial figures held up so well in the face of this shows us just how well insulated against commodity prices this company truly is. This could certainly help to endear it to conservative investors that do not want to take on this risk.

The one thing that we see here that might weaken the growth story in the eyes of some readers was the slight decline in transported volumes as noted in the highlights. This decline came entirely from the company's pipelines and facilities divisions, which each saw 1% year-over-year volume declines. Unfortunately, the company was rather reticent about the cause of the decline across its pipelines unit as it only states that take-or-pay transported volumes were lower than in the year-ago quarter. This might be due to the glut of natural gas currently sitting in North America's various storage facilities, but the company did not state this. The company was somewhat more forthcoming about the causes of the decline in facilities volumes as these were driven by an outage upstream of the Younger NGL Extraction facility and scheduled maintenance at the Kakwa River processing facility. It is unlikely that either of these will be a problem for the company in the coming quarters. Overall, I see little reason for concern here, particularly as the scale of the decline was negligible, but I would have appreciated a little more transparency here.

In my last article on Pembina Pipeline, I discussed how the company continues to work on expanding its Peace Pipeline system as one source of forward growth. Earlier this year, the company announced the commissioning of Phase VIII of the expansion program as upstream customers operating in the BC Montney shale continue to sign contracts with the company requiring ever greater amounts of transportation capacity. This continued during the third quarter as producers operating in that shale play contracted for more takeaway capacity to satisfy their own growth plans. This has prompted the company to commission Phase IX of the expansion program, which will add additional capacity in the northwest Alberta to Gordondale, Alberta corridor. The company also states that these projects will also largely complete the product segregation across the system that the company has been pursuing for a while now. This project is estimated to cost about CAD$100 million, bringing the total estimated costs of the Peace Pipeline expansions that the company is currently working on up to CAD$1.8 billion.

One of the nicest things about this is that just like the other phases of the Peace Pipeline expansion program, Pembina Pipeline secured contracts for this new capacity before it commissioned the project to construct it. In this case, there are ten-year contracts with what the company states are investment-grade counterparties. The reason why this is such a nice thing is that it represents essentially guaranteed growth since the company already has ensured that the infrastructure will be used once construction is complete. It is, therefore, essentially guaranteed to generate a positive return on the money that it is investing in these expansion projects as long as its counterparties remain solvent. As these are investment-grade counterparties, this seems likely.

One of the biggest developments this quarter for Pembina Pipeline was the news that it will acquire Kinder Morgan Canada (KMI) and the U.S. portion of the Cochin Pipeline system in a CAD$4.35 billion deal. Unlike what some may expect though, this does not refer to the troubled Trans Mountain Pipeline that I discussed in a previous article and which Kinder Morgan was induced to sell to the Canadian government last year. Instead, this is referring to Kinder Morgan's storage and terminalling operation in the northern nation. This operation has been something of a drag on Kinder Morgan's operations for a little while now, so this sale does make some sense from its perspective. Pembina's management seems to think that these operations will integrate well with its current operations and they do certainly expand the company's footprint in Canada, particularly in west British Columbia and in Alberta. The Cochin Pipeline transports about 95,000 barrels of condensate per day into Alberta for use in diluting heavy crude, so this improves the company's ability to service its customers in that market. The company has already stated that it will increase its monthly dividend by CAD$0.01 per share once the transaction closes, so let us hope that management is correct about the scale of the increase that the acquisition will impart to its EBITDA. In most cases though, a company's management is usually optimistic heading into an acquisition and they rarely pan out as well as expected. It does seem likely that this deal will grow Pembina Pipeline's cash flow though.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Pembina Pipeline and we do continue to see our growth thesis for the company play out. The firm even added to this story during the quarter, which should result in the story getting a bit stronger. The acquisition of Kinder Morgan Canada is certainly an interesting development and it will be interesting to see how this, ultimately, plays out. Overall, the company continues to look like a good way to play the Canadian energy sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.