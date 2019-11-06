Cognex: Upside Once Macro Improves

Though some customer segments remain challenging, the logistics space is expected to be a strong driver of growth for the foreseeable future.

However, the long-term investment case for Cognex looks promising. The company has been a stellar growth story that is prone to lumpy revenue.

Still, the company beat muted expectations. Revenue will contract this year for the first time since 2011.

Thesis

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) continues to face revenue growth challenges due to market conditions. Continued deterioration in demand for its products from both the consumer electronics and automotive industries resulted in revenue contraction of 21% in the quarter.

Going into Q4, the company expects continued revenue contraction. The outlook for the year will be the company's first full year of revenue contraction since 2011. While this appears to be a bearish sign on the surface, I think the tide could shift once economic conditions facing both consumer electronics and automotive turns around.

Cognex does have a recurring revenue stream for the products it sells. Demand ebbs and flows. However, the long-term thesis for the company appears to be solid. Over the last decade, revenue growth has increased by a factor of four. The company continues to invest in new technology and continues to make acquisitions that will benefit its sales efforts long term.

Recent Weakness

Cognex is a machine vision company. It creates tools that are used to automate tasks, largely in manufacturing, that have traditionally been performed by people. Cognex sells its machine vision tools primarily to three industries: consumer electronics manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and logistics.

Revenue growth has been gutted this year largely due to severely reduced demand by both consumer electronics clients and automotive clients. Logistics, on the other hand, has seen revenue jump 50% this year and the company believes that logistics will remain a strong source of growth for the foreseeable future. The company went as far as to say that it believes logistics will actually grow revenue 50% over the long term.

As for consumer electronics and automotive, the company is uncertain when the tide will shift to aggressive growth again. In the past, the company has seen fortunes quickly shift to the positive. But much of the weakness today is attributable to uncertainty revolving around the trade war with China. This is affecting Cognex sales in both the U.S. and China. Given the unusual circumstances of a trade war that could last longer than many could have predicted, the consequences of that reality could continue to hamper Cognex's growth prospects. It just remains to be seen how the trade situation shakes out.

Long-term, the company believes it operates in markets that can support long-term revenue growth of 20% compounded annual growth. The company has traditionally had strong margins and believes it can sustainably produce 70% gross margins and 30% operating margins.

History Of Strong Growth

I've followed Cognex for a while and bought in the low $40s. I believe the company has a bright future given its unique product, limited competition, and commitment to innovation. In 2009, the company generated $180 million in revenue. When 2019 ends, we'll be looking at ~$710 in revenue.

The Cash Pile Grows

Despite Cognex's revenue growth weakness in 2019, the company's cash and investments pile is close to $1 billion. Cognex has no debt. The company itself is worth just under $9 billion. Despite the recent sales weakness, the company is in solid financial shape and recently approved a 10% increase to its dividend.

Valuation

The growth outlook for now remains muted. Revenue can be lumpy for Cognex because it sells devices. There is no subscription model and recurring services revenue is a minor aspect of the company's sales. Cognex has been generating strong free cash flow in the teens over the last decade. EPS has grown at a CAGR of 15% for nearly a decade before this year. If we return to that EPS growth rate, the share price today is trading at just over 32 times 2020 sales for a company that is expecting long-term revenue growth that could compound at a 20% CAGR.

I suspect the stock has largely traded sideways this year despite a sharp reduction in revenue because the market understands the long-term potential of the business once the international trade tensions are resolved. I view Cognex as a buy and a long-term hold. It's possible shares could dip back into the $40s, but with the bar so low going into Q4, the company will probably beat expectations as was the case in Q3. Continued international tension could be the reason shares dive again.

Conclusion

Cognex is a great company whose core client base is facing economic uncertainty due to trade tensions. Given the push to automation in manufacturing, a position in a well-run company like Cognex could be worthwhile for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.