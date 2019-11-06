Teladoc Builds Momentum With UnitedHealth Deal

Teladoc price has spiked as of late and the company remains unprofitable. Another selloff could provide a better entry point for a company that has growth potential.

The UnitedHealth partnership could result in more growth opportunities for Teladoc as the UnitedHealth has nearly 50 million members across commercial and government insurance programs.

Thesis

Teladoc (TDOC) reported another quarter of solid 20%+ organic revenue growth. The company reported record subscription membership and also boosted its non-subscription membership dramatically.

The bulk of the membership increase was attributable to Teladoc's new partnership with behemoth insurer, UnitedHealth. Teladoc gains exposure to 15 million of UnitedHealth's commercial plan members. Five million of those members will be subscription per-member-per-month (PMPM) Teladoc members. The other 10 million will be non-subscription members that Teladoc can charge visit fee-only charges.

The UnitedHealth exposure dramatically boosts Teladoc's patient exposure. The company now has 35 million PMPM members, up more than 50% from a year ago. And visit fee-only membership now stands at 19 million, nearly doubling from a year ago.

Though Teladoc is one of several quality telehealth companies in the market, it has the largest patient exposure and has a lot of momentum working in its favor as more employers and insurers see the benefits of encouraging patients to use telehealth. I am long Teladoc.

Q3: UnitedHealth Adds To Teladoc's Momentum

You won't find a press release about the UnitedHealth contract on Teladoc's website. UnitedHealth issued the October announcement. In reviewing UnitedHealth's telehealth information page, the company notes that it has three telehealth providers: Teladoc, American Well, and Doctor on Demand.

Though Teladoc is not UnitedHealth's sole telehealth provider, the partnership with America's largest private insurer is another major step forward for Teladoc. Many have argued that telehealth is too competitive and that it will be impossible to pick a winner. But Teladoc has a lot of wind in its sails. It is the most widely used telehealth provider and its partnership with UnitedHealth simply fans those flames.

In the quarter, Teladoc also saw 23% organic revenue growth, a mild deceleration from Q2-19 organic growth of 24%. Organic revenue growth a year ago was 29%. While organic growth has shown signs of deceleration, the CFO on the call said she believes the company can continue to grow revenue 20-30% into 2020.

Mental health visits continue to be a primary growth driver for the company. Mental health visits in the quarter grew 50% yoy and the company says 80% of its mental health visits are from repeat users.

The positives in the quarter led to raised full year guidance for both revenue and total visits. The company expects revenue to be at least $546 million vs. the previous guidance of at least $538 million. Total visits should be at least 3.9 million vs. the previous estimate of at least 3.7 million. The company still expects to be unprofitable at year's end, with a net loss of at least $1.43 per share.

Valuation

It is difficult to pin a fair value on Teladoc. The company continues to be unprofitable and generates negative free cash flow. It's a growth stock in a fast-growing, but competitive industry.

I think the recent UnitedHealth partnership lends further credence to the company's value as a leading telehealth provider. United is the largest private health insurer in the country and it is possible that Teladoc's exposure within the UnitedHealth ecosystem could grow. UnitedHealth's most recent 10-k notes that it contains nearly 50 million members across commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, and international accounts. It's also not inconceivable that Teladoc could be acquired by UnitedHealth one day.

But what's a fair price? Teladoc is trading in the top range of its forward price/sales ratio. The stock is up 20% in just the last month and it's fair to say that Teladoc looks like anything but a value play. I bought in the $60s and continue to hold. I view Teladoc as a speculative bet on a leader in quickly emerging market. I can't recommend buying shares at $80. The stock seems to trade with the wind, and any negative news or general market selloff could punish shares to a more reasonable P/S valuation for those willing to make a long-term speculative bet on an industry leader in a growing market.

Conclusion

Teladoc continues to build momentum as a leading provider of telehealth services. It might make more sense to wait for a more reasonable valuation, but the long-term momentum appears to be favoring the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TDOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.