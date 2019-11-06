IMPACT Day 2: The Empirical Strikes Back

The key to finding the proper balance of active and passive is determining each client's needs.

Theodore Enders of Goldman Sachs addressed the issue of active and passive in your portfolio, with the main takeaway from the presentation being that ETFs and Mutual funds (i.e. passive vs. active) both have a place in investors' portfolios.

Active And Passive In Your Portfolio

The key for picking the right allocation ratio is determining what the investor's needs are - an older ultra-high net worth individual will have different requirements versus a young person opening their first 401K - and selecting the appropriate vehicle for the appropriate asset class.

Enders opened up the discussion by discussing typical asset classes that can be found in most investor portfolios (e.g. large-cap equities, taxable fixed income) as well as less common choices (EM debt, MLPs). He then illustrated that for certain assets/strategies, like a Large-Cap blend focus, choosing ETFs is more efficient and historically led to higher returns. However, ETFs are often limited in their scope, availability, and performance when looking at more complex strategies and non-traditional asset classes.

He showed that for a long-only, tax-exempt model (a typical investment portfolio), using a majority of relevant ETFs in the portfolio would provide a better opportunity for greater returns. Conversely, a greater allocation of mutual funds would be preferable when constructing a taxable model incorporating alternative assets and seeking income (just as an example).

So, ultimately, Enders emphasized that investors and their advisors need to look beyond just the fee factor when choosing ETFs or mutual funds. Depending on the investor's objectives and tax needs (such as in the examples given above), the blend of ETFs and mutual funds in an investor's portfolio should be accordingly adjusted.