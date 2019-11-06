Dividend Increases: October 28-November 1, 2019

I like monitoring dividend increases because I consider stocks with regular dividend increases to be candidates for further analysis.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly and sustainably if they grow earnings sufficiently.

The Dividend Champions List [CCC list] is my primary watch list. Previously, I applied several screens to reduce the number of stocks under consideration, but now I monitor the entire list.

Last week, 19 companies in the CCC list announced dividend increases, including two of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The following table provides a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in yellow. Companies with market caps below $1B and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.

CDW (CDW)

Founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois, CDW provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. CDW offers discrete hardware and software products and integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

On Oct. 31, CDW declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share.

This is a 28.8% increase from the prior dividend of 29.5¢.

Payable Dec. 10, to shareholders of record Nov. 25; ex-div: Nov. 22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BAH provides management and technology, consulting, and engineering services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company assists clients in designing cloud architecture solutions, selecting the data suitable for storage in the cloud, and developing analytical solutions to gain insights from large data, as well as for developing small and large scale information technology applications, embedded systems, and mobile applications.

On Nov. 1, BAH declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share.

This is a 17.4% increase from the prior dividend of 23¢.

Payable Dec. 2, to shareholders of record Nov. 14; ex-div: Nov 13.

Selective Insurance (SIGI)

SIGI provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals. SIGI was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

On Oct. 30, SIGI declared a quarterly dividend of 23¢ per share.

This is a 15.0% increase from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Dec. 2, to shareholders of record Nov. 15; ex-div: Nov. 14.

Starbucks (SBUX)

SBUX is a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee. The company roasts and sells coffee, and other beverages and fresh food items through company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels. SBUX was founded in 1985 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

On Oct. 30, SBUX declared a quarterly dividend of 41¢ per share.

This is a 13.9% increase from the prior dividend of 36¢.

Payable Nov. 29, to shareholders of record Nov. 13; ex-div: Nov. 12

Estee Lauder (EL)

EL manufactures and markets skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers its products under numerous brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Origins, and La Mer. EL was founded in 1946 and is based in New York, New York.

On Oct. 31, EL declared a quarterly dividend of 48¢ per share.

This is an 11.6% increase from the prior dividend of 43¢.

Payable Dec. 16, to shareholders of record Nov. 28; ex-div: Nov. 27.

Oshkosh (OSK)

Founded in 1917 and based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, OSK designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company operates four segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. OSK was founded in 1917 and is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

On Oct. 30, OSK declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an 11.1% increase from the prior dividend of 27¢.

Payable Dec. 2, to shareholders of record Nov. 18; ex-div: Nov. 15.

AbbVie (ABBV)

ABBV is a world-wide, research-based biopharmaceutical company that develops and markets products to treat conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and Crohn's disease; hepatitis C; human immunodeficiency virus; endometriosis; thyroid disease; Parkinson's disease; and chronic kidney disease and cystic fibrosis. ABBV was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

On Nov. 1, ABBV declared a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share.

This is a 10.3% increase from the prior dividend of $1.07.

Payable Feb. 14, 2020, to shareholders of record Jan. 15, 2020; ex-div: Jan. 14, 2020.

Lincoln National (LNC)

LNC operates insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. LNC was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

On Oct. 30, LNC declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an 8.1% increase from the prior dividend of 37¢.

Payable on Feb. 1, 2020, to shareholders of record Jan. 10, 2020; ex-div: Jan. 9, 2020.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia, SHEN provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. SHEN provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands.

On Oct. 29, SHEN declared an annual dividend of 29¢ per share.

This is a 7.4% increase from the prior dividend of 27¢.

Payable Dec. 2, to shareholders of record Nov. 14; ex-div: Nov. 13.

DTE Energy (DTE)

Founded in 1995, DTE is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. DTE’s non-utility energy businesses are focused on natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, power and industrial projects, and energy marketing and trading.

On Oct. 28, DTE declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0125 per share.

This is a 7.1% increase from the prior dividend of 94.5¢.

Payable Jan. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record Dec. 16; ex-div: Dec. 13.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

CHDN operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, 7 casinos, 3 hotels, and an online wagering business. CHDN was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

On Oct. 30, CHDN declared an annual dividend of 58.1¢ per share.

This is a 6.9% increase from the prior dividend of 54.33¢.

Payable Jan. 3, 2020, to shareholders of record Dec. 6; ex-div: Dec. 5.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Founded in 1903 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ROK provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide under brand names such as Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Software. The company operates in two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. ROK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Oct. 30, ROK declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share.

This is a 5.2% increase from the prior dividend of 97¢.

Payable Dec. 10, to shareholders of record Nov. 11; ex-div: Nov. 8.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

ABR invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. ABR was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

On Nov. 1, ABR declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is a 3.5% increase from the prior dividend of 29¢.

Payable Dec. 2, to shareholders of record Nov. 15; ex-div: No. 14.

Brixmor Property (BRX)

BRX is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The company owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. It also owns several such shopping centers through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. BRX was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

On Oct. 28, BRX declared a quarterly dividend of 28.5¢ per share.

This is a 1.8% increase from the prior dividend of 28¢.

Payable Jan. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record Jan. 6, 2020; ex-div: Jan. 3, 2020.

Enviva Partners (EVA)

EVA produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. The company serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. EVA was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

On Oct. 30, EVA declared a quarterly distribution of 67¢ per unit.

This is a 1.5% increase from the prior distribution of 66¢.

Payable Nov. 29, to unitholders of record Nov. 15; ex-div: Nov. 14.

Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

WLKP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. WLKP was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On Oct. 30, WLKP declared a quarterly distribution of 46.46¢ per unit.

This is a 1.5% increase from the prior distribution of 45.79¢.

Payable Nov. 26, to unitholders of record Nov. 11; ex-div: Nov. 8.

Iron Mountain (IRM)

IRM, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. Its customer base includes commercial, legal, banking, healthcare, accounting, insurance, entertainment, and government organizations. IRM was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Oct. 31, IRM declared a quarterly dividend of 61.85¢ per share.

This is a 1.2% increase from the prior dividend of 61.1¢.

Payable Jan. 2, 2020, to shareholders of record Dec. 16; ex-div: Dec. 13.

PBF Logistics (PBFX)

PBFX owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. PBFX was founded in 2012 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

On Oct. 31, PBFX declared a quarterly dividend of 52¢ per share.

This is a 1.0% increase from the prior dividend of 51.5¢.

Payable Nov. 26, to shareholders of record Nov. 14; ex-div: Nov. 13.

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

CHCT is a self-managed, fully-integrated healthcare real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The company has investment properties in about 30 states.

On Oct. 31, CHCT declared a quarterly dividend of 41.5¢ per share.

This is a 0.6% increase from the prior dividend of 41.24¢.

Payable Nov. 29, to shareholders of record Nov. 15; ex-div: Nov. 14.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, SIGI, EL, and DTE.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

SIGI's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) but below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in SIGI in January 2010 would have returned 16.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

EL's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in EL in July 2010 would have returned 23.0% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

DTE's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in DTE in January 2010 would have returned 14.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: November 5-18, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Apple AAPL 1.20% $257.13 8 10.80% 0.77 11/07 11/14 Arbor Realty Trust ABR 8.38% $14.32 8 14.40% 0.3 11/14 12/02 American Campus Communities ACC 3.86% $48.65 7 5.10% 0.47 11/07 11/22 American Electric Power AEP 3.06% $91.40 10 5.30% 0.7 11/07 12/10 AGCO AGCO 0.81% $79.36 7 8.40% 0.16 11/14 12/16 Applied Industrial Technologies AIT 1.96% $63.13 10 5.50% 0.31 11/14 11/29 Apartment Investment and Management AIV 2.91% $53.63 9 9.60% 0.39 11/14 11/29 Allete ALE 2.80% $83.82 9 3.30% 0.5875 11/14 12/01 Amgen AMGN 2.70% $215.08 9 22.90% 1.45 11/14 12/06 Artesian Resources ARTNA 2.67% $37.37 27 3.00% 0.2496 11/07 11/22 American States Water AWR 1.35% $90.49 65 6.90% 0.305 11/14 12/02 Boeing BA 2.30% $358.29 8 28.70% 2.06 11/07 12/06 Booz Allen Hamilton BAH 1.52% $71.23 8 14.30% 0.27 11/13 12/02 BB&T BBT 3.25% $55.36 9 10.50% 0.45 11/07 12/02 Brunswick BC 1.59% $60.48 7 50.80% 0.24 11/18 12/13 BankFinancial BFIN 2.96% $13.50 5 56.00% 0.1 11/12 11/29 Bunge BG 3.60% $55.59 18 11.00% 0.5 11/15 12/02 Bar Harbor Bankshares BHB 3.39% $25.99 16 7.20% 0.22 11/12 12/13 Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB 2.82% $32.64 5 4.10% 0.23 11/13 11/27 Boston Private Financial BPFH 4.14% $11.59 6 14.90% 0.12 11/07 11/22 Brown & Brown BRO 0.92% $37.09 26 10.50% 0.085 11/07 11/20 Bassett Furniture Industries BSET 2.99% $16.73 8 16.40% 0.125 11/14 11/29 Bankwell Financial BWFG 1.81% $28.80 5 N/A 0.13 11/14 11/25 Cambridge Bancorp OTC:CATC 2.52% $80.94 21 4.30% 0.51 11/06 11/21 Community Healthcare Trust CHCT 3.61% $46.03 5 N/A 0.415 11/14 11/29 Church & Dwight CHD 1.35% $67.27 23 9.30% 0.2275 11/14 12/02 Chemed CHE 0.31% $410.95 11 8.80% 0.32 11/07 12/02 Cummins CMI 2.91% $179.93 14 14.60% 1.311 11/13 12/02 Columbia Banking System COLB 2.78% $40.29 9 19.50% 0.28 11/05 11/20 Consolidated-Tomoka Land CTO 0.81% $64.55 7 35.10% 0.13 11/08 11/29 Calavo Growers CVGW 1.28% $86.09 8 7.40% 1.1 11/14 12/06 Chevron CVX 3.90% $121.94 32 2.80% 1.19 11/15 12/10 Community West Bancshares CWBC 2.14% $10.27 6 N/A 0.055 11/13 11/29 California Water Service CWT 1.47% $53.56 52 3.30% 0.1975 11/07 11/22 Duke Energy DUK 4.06% $93.15 15 3.30% 0.945 11/14 12/16 Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT 1.98% $19.24 20 4.80% 0.095 11/14 12/06 Enterprise Bancorp EBTC 2.07% $30.99 25 4.70% 0.16 11/07 12/02 Consolidated Edison ED 3.35% $88.32 45 3.10% 0.74 11/12 12/16 Entergy ETR 3.19% $116.58 5 1.50% 0.93 11/06 12/02 Enviva Partners EVA 7.68% $34.88 5 N/A 0.67 11/14 11/29 First Defiance Financial FDEF 2.80% $31.44 9 26.20% 0.22 11/14 11/22 First Interstate BancSystem FIBK 2.86% $43.42 10 15.70% 0.31 11/07 11/19 Comfort Systems USA FIX 0.78% $51.32 7 9.50% 0.1 11/07 11/22 German American Bancorp GABC 2.01% $33.85 7 8.40% 0.17 11/07 11/20 Greenbrier GBX 3.09% $32.41 5 N/A 0.25 11/12 12/04 Gildan Activewear GIL 2.00% $26.84 9 20.00% 0.134 11/13 12/09 GasLog Partners GLOP 10.93% $20.12 6 N/A 0.55 11/07 11/13 Corning GLW 2.66% $30.05 9 13.00% 0.2 11/14 12/13 Gorman-Rupp GRC 1.55% $37.44 47 9.10% 0.145 11/14 12/10 Great Western Bancorp GWB 3.35% $35.80 5 N/A 0.3 11/14 11/29 W.W. Grainger GWW 1.79% $322.47 48 8.30% 1.44 11/07 12/01 Heritage Financial HFWA 2.63% $28.86 9 17.60% 0.19 11/06 11/21 Hennessy Advisors HNNA 4.40% $12.50 6 37.50% 0.1375 11/08 12/03 Home Bancshares HOMB 2.72% $19.09 9 26.00% 0.13 11/12 12/04 Honeywell International HON 1.99% $180.68 9 12.70% 0.9 11/14 12/06 Helmerich & Payne HP 6.85% $41.49 46 16.80% 0.71 11/07 12/02 Hawkins HWKN 2.05% $44.83 15 4.90% 0.23 11/14 11/29 Independent Bank Corp. IBCP 3.13% $23.04 6 N/A 0.18 11/05 11/15 Intel INTC 2.19% $57.55 5 5.90% 0.315 11/06 12/01 International Paper IP 4.53% $45.24 10 9.30% 0.5125 11/14 12/16 Investors Bancorp ISBC 3.59% $12.27 7 37.10% 0.11 11/07 11/25 Invesco IVZ 6.84% $18.12 10 7.00% 0.31 11/08 12/02 J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT 0.87% $119.89 16 9.90% 0.26 11/07 11/22 Kroger KR 2.30% $27.83 14 11.50% 0.16 11/14 12/01 Lithia Motors LAD 0.75% $160.15 10 18.40% 0.3 11/07 11/22 Gladstone Land LAND 4.44% $12.06 5 -18.60% 0.0446 11/18 11/29 Lazard LAZ 4.85% $38.79 12 12.70% 0.47 11/07 11/22 Eli Lilly LLY 2.32% $111.25 5 2.80% 0.645 11/14 12/10 Lindsay LNN 1.30% $95.12 16 20.00% 0.31 11/14 11/29 Macerich MAC 10.34% $29.00 9 4.70% 0.75 11/07 12/03 Matson MATX 2.19% $40.12 8 5.80% 0.22 11/06 12/05 Moelis MC 5.56% $35.94 6 N/A 0.5 11/07 12/13 Macatawa Bank MCBC 2.58% $10.86 5 N/A 0.07 11/08 11/27 Mobile Mini MINI 2.85% $38.60 6 N/A 0.275 11/12 11/27 MarketAxess MKTX 0.59% $343.73 11 26.40% 0.51 11/05 11/20 Magellan Midstream Partners MMP 6.57% $62.09 19 12.60% 1.02 11/06 11/14 Mid Penn Bancorp MPB 2.78% $25.86 6 24.60% 0.18 11/05 11/25 Marine Products MPX 3.41% $14.07 5 27.20% 0.12 11/07 12/10 MSA Safety MSA 1.37% $122.90 48 4.80% 0.42 11/06 12/10 MSCI MSCI 1.14% $238.47 6 N/A 0.68 11/14 11/27 Middlesex Water MSEX 1.62% $63.17 47 3.90% 0.2562 11/14 12/02 MSC Industrial Direct MSM 3.92% $76.60 17 14.00% 0.75 11/08 11/26 Materion MTRN 0.74% $59.45 7 5.70% 0.11 11/07 12/04 National Instruments NATI 2.31% $43.28 6 10.40% 0.25 11/07 12/02 NextEra Energy Partners NEP 4.02% $51.50 6 N/A 0.5175 11/05 11/14 Northfield Bancorp NFBK 2.59% $17.02 7 10.80% 0.11 11/05 11/20 Neenah Paper NP 2.67% $67.37 9 18.60% 0.45 11/14 12/03 Nexstar Media NXST 1.86% $97.02 7 25.60% 0.45 11/07 11/22 Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC 2.66% $37.62 17 4.90% 0.25 11/14 11/29 ONE Gas OGS 2.25% $88.80 6 N/A 0.5 11/08 12/02 Oshkosh OSK 1.34% $89.71 7 45.90% 0.3 11/15 12/02 Penske Automotive PAG 3.12% $52.51 9 18.00% 0.41 11/07 12/03 PBF Logistics PBFX 9.72% $21.41 6 N/A 0.52 11/13 11/26 Paccar PCAR 1.61% $79.67 9 6.40% 0.32 11/08 12/03 Pfizer PFE 3.84% $37.48 9 7.20% 0.36 11/07 12/02 Provident Financial Services PFS 3.63% $25.37 9 7.90% 0.23 11/14 11/29 Parker-Hannifin PH 1.77% $198.66 63 10.60% 0.88 11/07 12/06 Pool POOL 1.10% $199.53 9 18.70% 0.55 11/13 11/27 PPG Industries PPG 1.58% $128.89 48 9.00% 0.51 11/08 12/12 Phillips 66 PSX 3.03% $118.92 8 18.50% 0.9 11/15 12/02 Ryder System R 4.15% $53.94 15 10.30% 0.56 11/15 12/20 Resources Connection RECN 3.73% $15.01 10 14.00% 0.14 11/08 12/10 Regency Centers REG 3.51% $66.75 6 3.70% 0.585 11/08 11/22 Reinsurance Group of America RGA 1.70% $165.17 11 15.30% 0.7 11/08 12/03 Re/Max RMAX 2.27% $36.95 6 N/A 0.21 11/12 11/27 ResMed RMD 1.08% $144.38 8 11.40% 0.39 11/06 12/12 Rockwell Automation ROK 2.24% $181.87 10 11.80% 1.02 11/08 12/10 Rollins ROL 1.09% $38.68 17 18.50% 0.105 11/07 12/10 Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS 1.86% $118.57 9 9.70% 0.55 11/14 12/06 Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR 3.36% $35.74 9 11.40% 0.3 11/12 11/20 SB Financial SBFG 2.24% $16.96 7 21.70% 0.095 11/07 11/20 Starbucks SBUX 2.00% $81.89 10 24.30% 0.41 11/12 11/29 Sound Financial Bancorp SFBC 1.59% $35.26 6 29.20% 0.14 11/06 11/21 Superior Group of Companies SGC 2.50% $15.99 5 42.00% 0.1 11/12 11/27 Shenandoah Telecommunications SHEN 0.73% $39.66 6 8.40% 0.29 11/13 12/02 Sherwin-Williams SHW 0.80% $564.91 41 11.50% 1.13 11/14 12/06 Selective Insurance SIGI 1.34% $68.90 5 7.30% 0.23 11/14 12/02 J.M. Smucker SJM 3.28% $107.44 22 8.20% 0.88 11/14 12/02 SJW SJW 1.69% $71.17 52 8.90% 0.3 11/07 12/02 Southern Missouri Bancorp SMBC 1.64% $36.55 8 9.10% 0.15 11/14 11/29 Standard Motor Products SMP 1.72% $53.52 10 13.80% 0.23 11/14 12/02 Southern SO 4.04% $61.36 19 3.40% 0.62 11/15 12/06 Sonoco Products SON 2.95% $58.28 37 5.70% 0.43 11/07 12/10 Simon Property SPG 5.24% $156.41 10 12.60% 2.05 11/14 11/29 South State SSB 2.24% $82.22 8 13.30% 0.46 11/07 11/15 S&T Bancorp STBA 2.89% $38.74 7 10.20% 0.28 11/06 11/21 SunTrust Banks STI 3.14% $71.42 9 38.80% 0.56 11/07 11/18 Constellation Brands STZ 1.56% $191.72 5 N/A 0.75 11/07 11/22 Southwest Gas SWX 2.57% $84.94 13 9.80% 0.545 11/14 12/02 Standex International SXI 1.12% $78.56 9 16.80% 0.22 11/08 11/26 Territorial Bancorp TBNK 3.00% $30.70 10 10.10% 0.23 11/06 11/21 Terex TEX 1.53% $28.84 7 51.60% 0.11 11/07 12/19 TJX TJX 1.55% $59.22 23 21.90% 0.23 11/13 12/05 Two River Bancorp TRCB 1.32% $21.20 7 28.50% 0.07 11/05 11/29 Unitil UTL 2.42% $61.19 5 1.10% 0.37 11/12 11/27 United Technologies UTX 1.99% $147.85 25 5.30% 0.735 11/14 12/10 Visa V 0.68% $176.37 12 20.40% 0.3 11/14 12/03 Vulcan Materials VMC 0.88% $141.03 6 94.70% 0.31 11/18 12/05 VSE VSEC 0.90% $40.17 16 12.00% 0.09 11/05 11/20 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 2.99% $61.21 44 7.30% 0.4575 11/15 12/12 WEC Energy WEC 2.59% $91.00 16 8.90% 0.59 11/13 12/01 Wells Fargo WFC 3.83% $53.30 9 7.40% 0.51 11/07 12/01 Whirlpool WHR 3.04% $157.77 9 13.90% 1.2 11/14 12/15 Winmark WINA 0.56% $179.41 10 24.10% 0.25 11/05 12/02 Westlake Chemical Partners WLKP 7.92% $23.46 6 N/A 0.4646 11/08 11/26 WSFS Financial WSFS 1.09% $43.95 6 21.30% 0.12 11/06 11/21 West Bancorporation WTBA 3.49% $24.10 9 13.20% 0.21 11/05 11/20 Wintrust Financial WTFC 1.46% $68.34 6 33.40% 0.25 11/06 11/21 Aqua America WTR 2.12% $44.30 27 7.70% 0.2343 11/14 12/01 Woodward WWD 0.60% $109.13 5 12.20% 0.1625 11/15 12/02 Xilinx XLNX 1.55% $95.40 17 8.10% 0.37 11/08 12/03 Exxon Mobil XOM 4.76% $73.09 37 5.60% 0.87 11/08 12/10 Zions Bancorporation ZION 2.68% $50.71 7 51.60% 0.34 11/13 11/21

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.