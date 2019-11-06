Another Stellar Quarter At Intelligent Systems

The company sprouts an unprecedented 44% operating margin, even when it's hiring and laying the foundations to accommodate more big customers.

The company is going from strength to strength, raking up another impressive quarter.

Intelligent Systems (INS) is a small card processing company. Its processing software is very versatile, it can be used for basically anything: credit cards, debit cards, virtual cards, prepaid cards, loyalty cards, loans, stock trading, insurance, etc.

The company shot to fame when it landed the Apple (AAPL) and Goldman Sachs (GS) credit card account. They actually didn't make that public, but this is as close to a fact as possible, at least everybody treats it as such. The company is on a steep growth path and already well into black figures:

Data by YCharts

This, not surprisingly, has done wonders for its share price:

Needless to say, this was a very big deal for the company and management even wondered whether they had the resources to absorb such a big customer, but the launch has gone without any glitch. The company has four income streams:

License revenue

Professional services

Processing and maintenance

Third party

The (10-Q) explains these in more detail:

Our service revenue consists of fees for software maintenance and support for licensed software products, fees for processing services that we provide to companies that outsource their financial transaction processing functions to us, and professional services primarily for software customizations provided to both license and processing customers. We derive our product revenue from licensing our comprehensive suite of financial transaction management software to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

So the company has two types of customers, licensing customers and processing customers, and the latter are growing faster (10-Q):

We are adding new processing customers at a faster pace than we are adding new license customers, resulting in steady growth in the processing revenue stream. However, we are also experiencing growth in our license revenue and associated professional services due to the addition of a large new customer in 2018. In total, this customer represented 58 percent of our consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2019.

Here is these different revenue streams and how they fared (10-Q):

Much of the enormous jump in license revenue is due to the launch of the Apple credit card in Q3. From the Q3CC:

I earlier said, there could be what I characterize as pops in licensing [ph] revenue. Was this a pop in my binocular? No. I will reiterate it was middle of the road from our perspective and resulted from one of the most successful launches of a new credit card product ever. Our clients and partners in this particular endeavor are very happy with the results, although there were and still are plenty in the road.

Visibility

The problem with both license revenue and professional services is that they are hard to predict. The license revenues tend to be lumpy, when new batches of customers are added. From the 10-Q:

License revenue from this customer, similar to other license arrangements, is tiered based on the number of active accounts on the system. Once the customer achieves each tier level, they receive a perpetual license up to that number of accounts; inactive accounts do not count toward the license tier. The customer receives an unlimited perpetual license at a maximum tier level that allows them to utilize the software for any number of active accounts. They currently use the software for a single institution, additional license fees apply if multiple institutions are added. Support and maintenance fees are charged based on the tier level achieved and increase at new tier levels.

In all likelihood, this is probably a somewhat special arrangement, given the fact that it is by far their biggest customer but as they say, other licence arrangements are similarly tiered.

Management argued during the Q3CC that they expect it to be several years if ever before this customer hit the maximum tier level, beyond which no additional license fees are generated (although adding additional institutions provides another route for the big customer to add license fees).

Once these deals are closed, the company has no control over the revenue streams they generate, these depend on the growth of the customer, like how many additional customers they can generate. Visibility is poor as a result.

In addition (10-Q):

Software license revenue in a given period may consist of a relatively small number of contracts and contract values can vary considerably depending on the software product and scope of the license sold. Consequently, even minor delays in delivery under a software contract (which may be out of our control) could have a significant and unpredictable impact on the consolidated revenue that we recognize in a given quarterly or annual period.

Professional services also has fairly poor visibility (Q3CC):

it's really hard for two reasons. One is we don't know exactly what the current demand would be and second there is the issue of GAAP accounting. You finish a project and then you can put $300,000 in that quarter or you don't finish that project and it goes into the next quarter. Well, that's the two reasons, it really is very difficult.

However, it will decline as a percentage of revenue over time, which purports well for margin development.

The market

The fact that as small a company as Intelligent Systems won the Apple credit card contract tells a lot about the company, but also about the market. The company's processing engine is very flexible and the company has an ability to add new functionality rapidly. The following characterization is quite telling (Q3CC):

Quoting the functionality is just the beginning of the process as different functionality places different stresses on the operating infrastructure components such as database hits or CPU utilization. It also often requires substantial rewriting the reports. I bring this up just to emphasize what I've stated before this is a very, very complex software undertaking, which is why there have been a very few new entrants in the open loop credit card space in the past 20 years.

Management does expect new competition to emerge, but notices that all the pre-paid card companies now spending a lot on credit processing capabilities can expect (Q3CC):

some really, really rugged periods as they find it is a magnitude perhaps times 10 more difficult than prepaid. What you don't know, you don't know.

Recurring revenue

Annual maintenance and support fees (from additional functionality)

Processing fees

The former was explained in last year's Q3CC (our emphasis):

Remember, our customers are usually processing for their customers. And after a year or so, a pattern gets established and we can usually budget the amount as regularly or recurring revenue so we know - because we come to know what they're going to need on an ongoing basis. So all the recurring revenue that comes from a licensed customer comes from the utilization of our personnel.

That is, this part isn't the high-margin, highly scalable recurring revenue that SaaS companies tend to generate, it comes from variable cost, not fixed (platform) cost.

However, the company's processing services do generate recurring revenues from the platform (mostly fixed cost, as these also generate some professional services revenue).

So, in this sense customers using their processing facilities are more valuable than licensing customers who do their own processing.

The recurring part of revenue currently stands at roughly 20%-23% of revenue, but this is likely to increase over time when the company scales.

Q3 results

From the 10-Q:

These results were pretty stellar with really enormous beats (Seeking Alpha):

Intelligent Systems: Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.12.

Revenue of $9.53M (+75.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.95M.

Outlook

Given the poor visibility of their main revenue streams, management doesn't give guidance, but there were a few pointers given during the Q3CC:

Our current belief is that fourth quarter would not be as strong but still good as the third quarter for professional services revenues and that license revenue is likely to be similar to the third quarter. For 2020, we see continued growth but not at the pace we had for the full year 2019 over 2018. But we do expect to grow and see the 2020 year as the one to catch our breath, while hardening our infrastructure to line up for higher growth in the future years.

With respect to professional services management argued that these could go up or down next year. It's clear where the company wants to go though (Q3CC):

We are laser focused today on building a solid infrastructure to enable CoreCard to eventually take on the very largest clients that the giants in the industry currently serve.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The company keeps on hiring, although that sounds more scary than it is because almost all of it is in India. Management expects at least 30 additional hires in H2 of this year.

The hiring hasn't prevented operating margin to increase from 32% last year, 35% last quarter to a whopping 44% in Q3, mostly due to the increase in license revenue.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow from operations was $1.7M and the company ended the quarter with 23.7M of cash on the balance sheet.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $1.17 this year rising to $1.59 the next, which gives the company a pretty modest forward earnings multiple of 26.

Conclusion

We think the shares are still a good buy around $40. Visibility might be a bit limited, especially with regard to the very high margin license income, but the company is set to grow further, piggy-backing on Apple and its other existing customers and it's continuing to lay the foundations to accommodate more big customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.