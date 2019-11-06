ConocoPhillips: Time To Invest In Renewable Solar And Wind Energy

Despite multi-billion annual stock buybacks and a recent 38% increase in the quarterly dividend, the company ended Q3 with $8.4 billion in cash on hand.

The company has arguably the lowest-cost resource base in the business and is throwing off tons of free cash flow ("FCF").

ConocoPhillips (COP) released another very solid quarterly report last week. Q3 Highlights include:

FCF generation of $1 billion.

Repurchased $0.75 billion of shares and paid $0.34 billion in dividends in the quarter, representing a return of 41% of CFO to shareholders.

Q3 production (excluding Libya) of 1,322,000 boe/d: yoy underlying production grew 7% overall and 6% on a debt-adjusted share basis.

Announced a 38% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.42/share, and $3.0 billion in planned 2020 share repurchases.

Ended the quarter with $8.4 billion of ending cash and short-term investments.

In addition, the company already has an A-rated investment grade balance sheet and has announced an agreement to divest the "Australia-West" asset for $1.4 billion - further high-grading the portfolio and generating more shareholder value.

COP Is Cash Rich

Note the $8.4 billion in cash at the end of the quarter was up $1.5 billion from the $6.9 billion of cash and short-term investments at the end of Q2. The point is, in spite of lower oil & gas prices, and in spite of returning $1.09 billion to shareholders with buybacks and dividends, the company still raised its overall cash hoard by another $1.5 billion. Sure, the company completed its U.K. divestiture ($2.2 billion in proceeds) during the quarter, but high-grading the portfolio with non-core asset sales has been - and still is - part of COP's long-term strategic plan to increase shareholder returns and its FCF generation profile.

But note also that COP's guidance for $3 billion in 2020 share buybacks still dwarf the new (38% higher) quarterly dividend obligation of $0.42/share. Consider at the end of Q3 COP had 1.131 billion fully diluted shares. At the new dividend rate, that equates to $1.9 billion on an annual basis. So it is clear management is doubling down on its over-emphasis on share buybacks as compared to dividends directly to shareholders (now by a 3:2 ratio in favor of buybacks).

In addition, consider that COP has generated $4 billion in FCF over the first 9 months of FY2019 and received $3.65 billion in proceeds from asset sales. The point is: today COP finds itself cash-rich with arguably the best production profile in the business:

Source: Q3 Presentation

Make An Acquisition? (NO!)

COP has proved its strategic plan - one which is likely the envy of the O&G sector - has worked to perfection. As just shown, the company is generating tons of FCF, has arguably the lowest cost asset base in the business, and has enough short-cycle "Big 3" shale assets to relatively quickly dial up (or down) capital expenditures as the price of oil and gas dictates.

Yet management appears to be struggling with how to allocate its cash hoard and appears hesitant to increase dividends in line with their new FCF generation profile. Some investors have argued for a variable rate dividend policy based on quarterly FCF generation - similar to how oil and gas trusts are operated. Some energy analysts are concerned that COP has made itself a very attractive buyout candidate with low debt and high cash.

Even worse, some analysts and investors are concerned that COP is building up such a big cash hoard to make a significant acquisition. That would likely be another disaster on the scale of Exxon Mobil's (XOM) 2009 $41 billion offer for XTO Energy, or Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) $38 billion bid for Anadarko earlier this year.

Note Exxon's stock is still below where it was 10 years ago and is still paying for its very large domestic natural gas production profile as a result of the XTO purchase. The stock has perked up lately as the price of natural gas has gone up as temperatures have gone down, but it is still below where it was 10 years ago:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Likewise, OXY's stock is still down some 30% since the company announced its first proposal to buy Anadarko in April of this year. The recent Q3 report was just ugly. The stock chart is pretty ugly too:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The jury is already in on Exxon's deal with XTO: it was a disaster and a massive waste of shareholder capital. While it is early days in the OXY/APC deal, if Q3 is any indication, the combination is certainly not off to a good start.

But what does this have to do with COP? Answer: the biggest mistake Conoco management could make with its massive cash hoard is to overpay for resources in an era of energy abundance and low oil and gas prices. If you don't believe me, just look around the energy patch - it is absolutely littered with examples of companies that made big acquisitions and whose shareholders were subsequently punished. Big time! And COP management should absolutely know this because another prime example is Cenovus (CVE). That stock is still down ~30% after buying the majority of COP's Canadian oil sands business. And COP still owns about 16% of the outstanding shares in Cenovus (208 million). So COP management cannot say it is not aware of the hazards of overpaying for assets. They have lived it and had a first-row seat to view the consequences.

In addition to living in an era of energy abundance and low oil & gas prices, which is the main reason that energy has been the absolute worst-performing sector of the biggest bull market of our lifetime, the fact is that the new generation of investors simply are not interested in owning oil & gas stocks. I can't blame them. It is the primary reason my portfolio has under-performed the market despite the fact I have been selling energy stocks for a few years now and diversifying into other sectors. I know the majority of my energy stock owning followers don't want to hear this - but in an age of global warming, younger investors would rather own Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or NextEra (NYSE:NEE) energy than an oil and gas company. And what they really don't want to own is an O&G company that takes on a bunch of debt to buy another O&G company!

Bottom line: COP investors better hope the company does not announce a large-sized acquisition. Such a move could easily put the stock in the doghouse for the next 5-10 years (Exhibit #1: the chart of Exxon presented above).

The Cash Allocation Riddle

So what should management do with all this cash? My choice for COP would be to continue its present course (non-core asset sales, small bolt-on "core-up" acquisitions to existing leaseholds, perhaps a bit more debt reduction), and allocate a much more significant percentage of FCF for dividends directly to investors. Let the investor choose if he or she wants to buy more stock with that dividend income.

Most of my followers know I believe share buybacks benefit executive management much more than ordinary shareholders (one reason buybacks are so preferred over dividends by energy company CEOs...). Despite my "dividend advocacy" and the recent 38% increase in COP's dividend, it is clear that COP management still prefers to over-emphasize stock buybacks over the dividend (by an estimated 3:2 margin in 2020 as shown earlier).

While their could be some additional reduction in debt, as mentioned earlier, COP already has an A-rated investment grade balance sheet. So there is no big need or even desire to further reduce debt by a substantial amount.

But there is another choice...

Renewable Energy To The Rescue

It's time Conoco Phillips - a pragmatic leader in the energy business for many years now - begins to make the transition to renewable energy. As surprised as some might be to hear me advocate for renewable energy investments, please consider:

COP is late to renewable energy as compared to other oil and gas producers. Being an upstream only E&P company, long-term renewable energy contracts would help smooth over lumpy returns that are now totally exposed to the price of oil & gas. Look what investing in renewable energy has done for a company like NextEra Energy, which is now the largest utility company in America, leaving its coal-dominated peers inhaling their dust.

On the first point, note the following oil and gas companies have invested in renewable energy:

Equinor (EQNR): offshore wind and solar.

(EQNR): offshore wind and solar. Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B): Shell has a decade of experience in wind power, with an interest in a wind business in North America and Europe providing over 1 GW of capacity.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B): Shell has a decade of experience in wind power, with an interest in a wind business in North America and Europe providing over 1 GW of capacity. BP (BP): In the US, BP has 11 onshore wind farms located everywhere from the Hawaiian island of Maui to the hills of northeast Pennsylvania. Combined, they have a net generating capacity of more than 1 GW – enough electricity to power all the homes in a city the size of Dallas.

On point #2, COP shareholders know that management views oil and gas hedging as a "zero-sum game." As a result, the company is totally exposed to both the upside (great!) and downside (not so great!) of oil and gas price volatility. Renewable energy contracts are typically long-term in nature (20-year plus) and would go a long-way in both stabilizing annual cash flow as well as diversifying away from oil and gas to a renewable energy future. Actually - it's not the future. It is now. And COP needs to get started.

Before COP shareholders go ballistic on the idea of COP diversifying into renewable energy projects, note that NextEra was poo-poo'd by its peers when it started as well. But just look how NEE shareholders have benefited as NEE rose to become the largest utility company in the US by riding the solar and wind power renewable wave:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Sure beats Exxon or OXY (or even COP) over the past 5 years doesn't it?

Sure, there would be a learning curve. And sure their would need to be an investment in engineers and infrastructure. But note that COP would be starting from a solar and wind baseline cost structure that is significantly below where it was when NEE started and where costs were 10 or even 5 years ago. There is no time like the present.

Summary And Conclusion

For some reason, COP management appears to be having a hard-time figuring out what to do with its cash hoard and new massive FCF generating production profile. It's as though they did the hard work (i.e. the strategic plan: pragmatic upgrading of the portfolio by selling non-core and low-return assets, capital discipline, focused execution, etc., etc) and appear so surprised by their success they are stunned and hesitant to share more of shareholder capital directly to those shareholders. That in spite of the criticism management took over the big dividend cut that turned many away from the company forever.

As a result, shareholders should be sure to tune-in to the November 19th Analyst & Investor Meeting to see what management has planned for the future. After all, for reasons pointed out in this article, analysts and investors are quite right to be concerned that the company's large cash-hoard has made them either:

a) attractive to be taken over by a bigger company or

b) the company is planning a big (and very ill-advised!) acquisition

Both of those would likely be unwelcome by long-term COP investors and the market. I have owned COP since the early 1980s when it was Phillips Petroleum (symbol "P"... which is now Pandora) and of course those shares subsequently turned into shares of ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 (PSX). I have seen the company go through big changes. I am hoping the next big change for COP is an entry into renewable wind and solar energy, which would be a nice fit on its US shale leaseholds in Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado. We could see the day when COP's operational electric power needs are generated by battery backed-up wind and solar arrays located adjacent to oil and gas wells.

Meantime, on the heels of COP's excellent Q3 report and the recent rally in the price of both oil and gas, I am upgrading my rating on COP from NEUTRAL to BUY with a $70 price target. After selling its L-48 dry gas production, nearly 70% of COP's 2020 production will be liquids. And while many are under the false illusion that COP is a "shale-centric" producer, nothing could be further from the truth: with its Alaska and international segments, COP is much more sensitive to the price of Brent than to WTI (more than 3x more sensitive):

Source: Q3 Presentation

And take a look at YTD segment profits (see graphic below) and note that COP's Lower-48 Segment (i.e. primarily Bakken, Permian, and Eagle Ford shale production) accounted for only $425 million in the first 9 months profits. That puts it behind three other segments (Alaska, Europe & North Africa, and Asia Pacific & Middle East):

Source: Q3 Supplemental Data

I reserve the option to change my recommendation pending management's 10-year plan announcement on November 19th. For now, this shareholder is certainly hoping for more dividends and/or renewable investment as opposed to comments regarding the possibility of a big acquisition. But for now, COP appears to be one of the best values in the entire energy sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, PSX, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.