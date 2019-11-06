Vinda International: Risk Of Price Competition Mitigated By Focus On Premium Products

Vinda's focus on premium products should help to mitigate the negative impact of price competition on its profitability.

The annual Double 11 shopping festival and an early Chinese New Year would lead to a higher level of promotions for 4Q2019.

Favorable pulp prices help to expand Vinda's gross margin, but this has also sowed the seeds for price competition going forward.

Hong Kong-listed Asian hygiene company Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTC:VDAHF) (OTCPK:VDAHY) [3331:HK] manufactures and sells tissue and personal care products under nine key brands Vinda, Tempo, Tork, TENA, Dr. P, Libresse, VIA, Libero, and Drypers.

Vinda should continue to see solid earnings growth in the near-term driven by low wood pulp prices and an increased revenue contribution of higher-margin premium brands and products. Price competition resulting from low pulp prices and a higher-than-expected level of promotional activity due to the annual Double 11 shopping festival and an early Chinese New Year are the biggest risk factors for the company.

Vinda trades at 15.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 25 times. Vinda's valuation premium over its closest peer Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCPK:HEGIF) (OTCPK:HEGIY) has been narrowed, with Hengan International valued by the market at slightly lower 14.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E. Vinda offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.2%.

This is an update of my earlier initiation article on Vinda International published on July 22, 2019. I raise my rating on the stock from "Neutral" to "Bullish", as its share price has corrected by close to -7% since my earlier article and is approaching my earlier suggested entry price of HK$14.60. Note that there is still a risk of price competition intensifying in 4Q2019, which could partially offset the positive impact of lower pulp prices and growing premium segment revenue contribution on the company's gross margin.

Favorable Pulp Price Trend Continues, But This Sows The Seeds Of Price Competition

Vinda continued to benefit from a favorable pulp price trend in 3Q2019, and this was evident with its most recent quarterly results. Vinda's gross margin expanded from 27.1% in 3Q2018 and 30.0% in 2Q2019 to 31.3% in 3Q2019. The company's operating profit grew +194.4% YoY to HK$368 million, on the back of a +14.6% YoY increase in constant-currency revenue, low pulp prices, better product mix, and operating leverage.

Historical Pulp Price Movements Between January 2017 And September 2019

Source: Vinda International's 3Q2019 Results Presentation

Pulp prices were at a three-year historical low for both long and short fiber till the end of September 2019. Due to an approximate four-month (wood pulp inventory holding period for Vinda) lag between pulp price movements and the reflection of current pulp prices in Vinda's cost of goods sold and gross margin, Vinda has guided for lower pulp prices (as reflected in its cost of goods sold) in 4Q2019 vis-a-vis 3Q2019, which suggests a QoQ expansion in the company's gross margin for 4Q2019.

Chinese Wood Pulp Prices In The Past Three Months

Source: SunSirs Commodity Data Group

As per the chart above, recent industry data from China suggests that wood pulp prices continue to be on a downtrend trend after September 2019. This implies that Vinda's 1Q2020 gross margin could stay high, given that there is a four-month lag between wood pulp purchase and tissue production for the company. However, the company cautioned that it is not able to predict future pulp prices, and there is likely to be a recovery in pulp prices sometime down the road.

On the flip side, persistently low pulp prices tend to encourage tissue companies to engage in price competition. At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on October 25, 2019, Vinda acknowledged that it has started seeing competitors offering lower tissue prices and the company's revenue growth in 4Q2019 could be potentially affected by this renewed price competition.

Vinda has disclosed that it will have to either lower prices on selected products or carry out additional promotions to deal with price competition. But Vinda emphasized that it will be very selective when it comes to choosing specific product lines (mass product segments as opposed to premium) and specific regions (where price competition is more intense) for price reduction, and there is a minimum promotional price set for different products.

Annual Double 11 Shopping Festival And Early Chinese New Year Imply A Higher Level Of Promotions In 4Q2019

Another factor that could potentially complicate the price competition issue for Vinda is the upcoming annual Double 11 or Singles Day online shopping festival created by Alibaba (BABA) that will happen on November 11. Double 11 is similar to Black Friday or Cyber Monday in the U.S., and a gross merchandise value or GMV of more than $30.8 billion in sales was recorded at the event in 2018.

E-commerce is an important sales channel for Vinda, accounting for 27% of the company's 9M2019 revenue. Vinda is the No.1 tissue company in China in terms of online sales on platforms such as Tmall, JD.com (JD), and Suning.com among others, according to Nielsen research referenced by the company.

The annual Double-11 online shopping festival is a volume driver for participating companies, rather than a profitability driver given the huge discounts offered on products. Vinda's strategy is to focus on higher-margin SKUs (stock keeping units) for the event, to avoid losing too much on profitability.

Furthermore, the Chinese New Year for 2020 will occur in January instead of February according to the Chinese lunar calendar. This means that Vinda and its peers will have to do Chinese New Year promotions earlier in December 2019, a month or two prior to the actual event. In other words, there will be increased promotional activity in November (Double 11) and December 2019 (Chinese New Year promotions).

Nevertheless, Vinda expressed confidence at its recent 3Q2019 results briefing on October 25, 2019, that 4Q2019 will be a "very good quarter again" and it should deliver "very good numbers at the end of the year."

Continued Focus On Premium Products To Mitigate Price Competition

Vinda's tissue products segment revenue, which accounted for 82% of its total 3Q2019 revenue, grew by +16.2% YoY to HK$3,131 million in 3Q2019. The company's premium brands and products such as Tempo and 4D-Deco accounted for approximately 20% of its 9M2019 tissue segment revenue, up from roughly 15% of tissue segment revenue for FY2018.

Price increases in the past provide the best support for the strength of Vinda's premium products portfolio. Vinda initiated two rounds of product price increases in 1Q2018 (4%-5% increase) and 2Q2018 (magnitude undisclosed) respectively when pulp prices were high. Vinda's competitors either kept product prices constant or had a lower degree of product price increases compared with Vinda.

Historical Pulp Price Movements Between July 2016 and June 2019

Source: Vinda's 2019 Interim Results Presentation

Vinda highlighted at its recent 3Q2019 earnings call that it is "very well situated to defend the price decrease." The company's confidence stems from the fact that it allocates a significant portion of its advertising & promotions budget to premium brands and products, and the premium segment has been growing faster than the rest of the company's products.

Relaunch Of Personal Care Brand In Mainland China Could Reignite Growth Of Personal Care Segment

Vinda also highlighted in its 3Q2019 results presentation that it has "regained personal care growth momentum." This is partly attributable to the relaunch of its personal care brand Libresse (the No.1 feminine care product brand in Malaysia with 30% market share) in Mainland China in June 2019. Vinda's Libresse sales in Mainland China has seen strong sales momentum between July and September, with revenue growth partially offset by listing fees and listing rebates associated with the brand relaunch.

Historically, the growth of Vinda's personal care segment has lagged that of its tissue segment, primarily because Vinda's personal care products were mainly sold outside Mainland China, in slower-growth markets like Taiwan and Malaysia. With the relaunch of its personal care brand Libresse in Mainland China which has delivered strong initial growth, Vinda's personal care segment could catch up with the company's core tissue segment in terms of top line growth going forward.

Valuation

Vinda trades at 18.5 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 15.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$14.76 as of November 5, 2019. This represents a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 25 times.

Vinda is valued by the market at a slight premium to its closest peer Hengan International Group, which trades at 15.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 14.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E.

The stock offers a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 1.8% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.2%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Vinda are worse-than-expected price competition, a spike in wood pulp prices, and a weakening of RMB (Vinda's China sales) relative to USD (wood pulp purchased in USD).

