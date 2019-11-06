YETI Holdings: Growth May Require Product Diversification

YETI has expanded into backpacks, bags, and pet products, but the company will likely need to evolve into other product areas to continue strong revenue growth.

The company's growth story has been confined to the U.S., but recent expansion efforts overseas are looking promising.

Thesis

YETI Holdings (YETI) beat revenue and earnings guidance for Q3 and raised its outlook for Q4. That said, shares have taken a hit since the report, most recently due to an early private investor filing to sell 10 million shares. The new issuance would increase outstanding share count by nearly 12 percent. The stock sold off 5% on the news and is 16% off its 52-week high of $38.

Since going public a year ago, YETI is up 94%. Despite the stellar 12-month return, YETI looks reasonably valued. There is strong short interest, presumably because the shorts view YETI as a fad product that could quickly get taken out at the knees by lower cost alternatives that appear to have comparable product quality. There may also be a question of how much market runway YETI's products actually have.

Before I studied YETI, I assumed it was a fad with a cool product name that had no staying power. After reviewing the company and its products, it appears YETI has high quality premium products that people love. YETI didn't invent coolers or thermal cups, it just made them better.

But the YETI products are easy to imitate - and under-price. It remains to be seen if the YETI brand can continue to demand top retail dollar. It will also be interesting to watch how the brand evolves as it considers new product categories. Shares look reasonably valued for long-term believers in YETI.

Solid Growth, But For How Long?

YETI has aggressively grown revenue over the last few years, going from $469 million in revenue in 2015 to $779 million in 2018, a compounded annual growth rate of 18%.

In Q3, revenue was up 17%. Recent revenue growth strength has come from Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) sales, which were up 31% in Q3 and now comprise 41% of sales. Wholesale revenue growth was up 9% in the quarter.

From a product standpoint, the strongest source of revenue growth is drinkware. Its sales were up 22% compared to coolers, which saw revenue grow 13%.

Q3-19 Revenue % of Sales YETI Drinkware $126.4 million 55.2% YETI Coolers $97.8 million 42.7% YETI Other $4.9 million 2.1%

Cups continue to outgrow coolers in sales and comprise a larger percentage of overall sales. This makes sense. It's easier to sell cups than it is coolers. Everybody uses cups; not everybody needs a cooler. YETI cups retail directly from YETI online starting at $19.99. Coolers start at $79.99, but many cost hundreds of dollars and one costs more than $1,000.

Source

While coolers and cups got YETI here, the company is branching out into new product lines like bags, backpacks, and pet products, including dog bowls.

Source

While it is nice to see YETI broaden beyond cups and coolers, I am uncertain how much market potential exists for its new products, notably the pet line. Sales for everything other than coolers and cups came in at just 2% of revenue in the quarter. It remains to be seen if the company's current choice of products is enough to sustain revenue growth moving forward. With a resonant brand that is growing in popularity and is synonymous with the outdoors, it's fair to question if YETI should think bigger and expand into outdoor gear similar to what Columbia Sportswear (COLM) and Patagonia are doing today. That may be a stretch, but something worth considering for a brand that is synonymous with the outdoors.

An additional growth positive in the quarter was the announcement of distribution with Lowe's (LOW), which has more than 2,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. YETI products will be introduced in a couple hundred Lowe's locations initially.

International - Just Getting Started, Or Limited Potential?

International sales are just 3% of overall sales. That said, the company has just started its push overseas and has seen strong growth. In Q3, international sales were up 58% to $7.6 million. In Q2, sales more than doubled to $10.7 million. Through the first nine months of 2019, international sales are up >140% compared to a year ago.

Source

The company's core international market at the moment is Canada. The company is amping up marketing in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. These all sound like natural fits for the YETI brand. Each country has a strong outdoors culture and the brand could find resonance in each of those markets. That said, the upside potential in these countries pales to the U.S. Combined, these three countries have a population that represents just 20% of the U.S. population. Having followed Columbia Sportswear and watched its strong Canada growth, I suspect Canada could be a lucrative market for YETI.

Valuation

The company is forecasting 10-15% revenue growth moving forward. The company continues to improve profitability. The company expects full-year EPS to be up at least 29% yoy.

Assuming the company can grow EPS 25% in 2020 to $1.13/share. That would mean the company is trading at 28x next year's sales. That's not unreasonable given the company's growth profile. I suspect general skepticism about the company's long-term growth potential and addressable market have kept shares in check. The recent 10 million offering hasn't helped the share price, but gives a better entry point to believers in YETI's growth prospects.

Conclusion

After a year in the public markets, YETI has nearly doubled its share price and continued strong double-digit sales growth. The international growth story is just beginning. It remains to be seen how the company will evolve its product line to continue its growth story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long COLM.