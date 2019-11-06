Danaher Corp. 3 Dynamic Growth Industries In One Company.

Introduction

Danaher Corp. (DHR) has an outstanding record of acquiring successful companies and through their guidance helping them achieve predominance within their industry. In reviewing the company's various transactions over the years, it is difficult to point to any one transaction that cannot be described as successful. As discussed below, Danaher is currently in the process of acquiring General Electric's (NYSE:GE) Life Sciences Division. While there are some analysts who think that the price of over $21 billion is a better deal for General Electric than for Danaher, I believe it is this type of acquisition that will allow the company to generate outstanding top and bottom line numbers for many years to come. That is why I have chosen it as my fourth candidate for my 2029 list of elite performers.

Danaher Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services worldwide. It is basically a holding company which currently owns 20 operating companies. Its three major products groups include Environmental and Applied Solutions, Life Sciences, and Diagnostics. In 2015, Danaher announced that many of its industrial businesses would be spun out to form independent publicly traded companies. In its most recent transaction, Danaher announced the closing of the initial public offering of 26,768,000 shares of its subsidiary, Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) on September 18, 2019. As of the closing, Danaher continued to own 80.6% of Envista. Envista holds a leading position in dental implants, orthodontics, as well as dental equipment and consumables.

Many of the companies that Danaher acquired over the years were leaders in their specific fields. Below are a number of their Holdings and a brief description of each. A complete listing of all of Danaher's portfolio companies may be accessed via this link.

Beckman Coulter develops, manufactures and markets innovative products to simplify and automate complex biomedical testing. It is also a leading provider of in vitro diagnostic systems and reproductive health products.

Cepheid Corporation develops, manufactures and markets accurate and easy to use molecular systems and tests allowing genetic testing for organisms and genetic-based diseases.

ChemTreat offers a complete line of efficient, safe, and sustainable industrial water treatment services designed to ensure extended asset life and reduced plant downtime.

Leica Microsystems is a global leader in workflow solutions and automation, integrating each step in the workflow from biopsy to diagnosis.

Pall Corporation is the world's largest and most diverse filtration, separations and purifications company. It offers a wide range of filters to meet all conceivable fluid management needs.

SCIEX specializes in clinical diagnostics and research, food and beverage testing, forensics testing, life science research, and Pharma and bio Pharma solutions.

Recent Developments

On February 25, 2019, Danaher announced a definitive agreement with General Electric to acquire the Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences for about $21.4 billion in cash. Assuming anticipated tax benefits, the net purchase price is expected to be approximately $20 billion. This represents a multiple of about 17 times expected EBITDA for GE Biopharma. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2020. GE Biopharma will be established as a stand-alone operating company within Danaher's Life Sciences segment and is expected to generate recurring annual revenues of over $2.4 billion. Once part of the Danaher family, the company will be called Cytiva.

On February 26, 2019, Danaher issued 11,000,000 shares of common stock at $123.00 per share and 1,500,000 shares of 4.75% Series A Mandatory Preferred Stock at a price of $1000 per share. The proceeds from these offerings will be used to partially fund the pending acquisition of the Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences. The offerings closed on May 1, 2019.

On October 21, 2019, Danaher announced an agreement to sell its label-free biomolecular characterization, chromatography hardware and resins, microcarriers and particle validation standards businesses to Sartorius AG for about $750 million. Danaher entered into the agreement to sell these businesses in order to obtain regulatory approval for its pending acquisition of GE Biopharma. The sale is contingent on receiving such approval.

Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call

President and CEO Thomas Joyce Jr. stated that continuing progress is being made on the financing of the GE transaction. In September, Danaher raised approximately $6.8 billion in euro-denominated debt at an average interest rate of less than 1%, with an average maturity of 14 years. It is anticipated that the remaining debt to finance the GE transaction will be raised before year-end.

I submit that the Company's ability to borrow funds for 14 years at the 1% level toward financing the GE transaction is an excellent strategy that will make the cost of this acquisition more profitable for shareholders.

During the third quarter, sales grew 4% to $5 billion, with core revenue growth of 6% excluding the results of the dental segment. Gross margin during the third quarter increased 40 bp to 55.4%. Operating profit margin came in at 16.6%, with core operating margins increasing 70bps.

It is clear that the company has its eyes on their P&L by generating improving margins across most of their operating companies and ultimately to the parent's bottom line.

Highlights of the various portfolio companies included Pall Corp. which, since acquired four years ago, has expanded gross margins by more than 500 bps to about 55%, and increased operating margins almost 1000 bps to over 25%.

Beckman Diagnostics had its fourth consecutive quarter of mid single-digit core revenue growth, driven by strength in high-growth markets and increases in North America.

Core revenues at Cepheid increased double digits across all major geographies and product lines. Since being acquired three years ago, Cepheid's business has grown double digits annually to about $1 billion. Gross margins have expanded to about 50%, R&D investments have now increased to over $50 million, while operating profit margins have increased from break-even to about 20%.

Chem Treat's core revenue increased mid-single digits, driven by strength in the oil and gas as well as the food and beverage end markets.

Q3 Non-GAAP EPS were $1.16 while GAAP EPS came in at $0.89. Revenues of $5.04 billion were up 3.9% year over year.

Guidance for fourth quarter adjusted diluted net EPS has been initiated at $1.32 to $1.35, while core revenue is expected to grow by 4.5% excluding the dental segment. Guidance for full-year 2019 adjusted diluted net EPS is at $4.74 to $4.77. Both fourth quarter and full year EPS guidance include the dilution from non-controlling interest related to the 19.4% of Envista that Danaher no longer owns.

Final thoughts

As I mentioned in my three previous articles regarding my candidates for the 2029 list of elite performers (companies that will have increased in market value by a factor of 10), this attempt is most humbling as is the investment business in general.

In my view, Danaher has the businesses that will show above-average growth in the coming years, i.e. Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. That added to management's proven ability to buy great companies and make them greater, witness Pall, Beckman, and Cepheid to mention only three, makes Danaher a legitimate candidate. I submit that the company's primary businesses may not be seriously affected by any changes in the political landscape, but of course, major changes in healthcare could be problematic. Certainly, its PE ratio of 30 times based on projected full year EPS guidance of about $4.75 is not unreasonable. In order to further enhance shareholder returns, I would hope that the company may consider any further partial divestitures to be made via distributions to existing shareholders.

The company pays a nominal dividend of $0.68 or 0.49% per share, which beats anyone's savings account. For those investors who are not concerned with short-term volatility, I recommend that Danaher will be a great addition to your retirement portfolio. Last price $133.47, 2019 High of $147.33 and Low of $94.59.

