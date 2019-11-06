Wayfair Must Stop The Bleeding

One of last week's biggest losers was online retailer Wayfair (W), which saw its shares plunge after the company's Q3 report. While the quarter saw revenues come in ahead of street estimates, the adjusted loss reported was greater than expected, and management's forecast for the current quarter was extremely disappointing. The name continues to lose tons of money and burn through cash, a strategy that will not work forever.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The company came in with revenues of more than $2.3 billion in the third quarter, which was growth of more than 35% over the prior year period. The number of active customers grew by a little more than the revenue increase percentage, and orders per customers as well as average order price ticked up over Q3 2018. The business from repeat customers remained strong, showing almost 34% growth, and represented more than two thirds of the total.

One major problem is that Wayfair continues to spend a lot more than it can bring in. Even on an adjusted basis, the company lost $2.23 per share, which was $0.17 worse than expectations, and almost a dollar more than the loss in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, the quarterly loss was more than $272 million, compared to $152 million in the prior year period. Through the first nine months of the year, Wayfair has lost more than $654 million, up from $360 million in the first three quarters of 2018.

Perhaps the biggest problem in last week's report was that the company's guidance for the holiday Q4 period was very bad. Management anticipates Q4 revenue of $2.48 billion to $2.525 billion versus a $2.67 billion consensus, while an adjusted EBITDA margin of -7.5% to -7.0% is anticipated for the quarter versus a -3.0% consensus. That has led estimates to drop further to new lows for both this year and next, with the street now expecting its largest loss that I have seen.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

As the company continues to lose large sums of money, it makes it hard for the business to generate positive free cash flow. In Q3 for instance, free cash flow was a negative $180 million, adding to the first half of the year's burn for a nine month total of nearly $440 million. During the quarter Wayfair raised almost a billion dollars of fresh capital through convertible notes, which not only will add to interest expenses but also required a roughly $145 million capped call transaction to potentially limit dilution.

Until the company changes the current trajectory of the business, it likely will only be a couple of quarters until it needs more cash. Wayfair has already shifted into a net debt position, and more debt means more interest which makes it harder to be profitable and cash flow positive. The other side of it is to dilute shareholders through more equity offerings, which at the moment looks bad with shares more than 50% off their all-time high.

Wayfair has a dual share class structure, with Class A being the shares that trade in the market. Class B is not traded, and is mostly from insiders and early holders of the name, but those shares can be converted to Class A. Between these conversions, as well as ongoing dilution from equity raises and share based compensation, the Class A outstanding share count has nearly doubled since the end of 2014 as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Company quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

In the end, another large quarterly loss from Wayfair combined with weak Q4 guidance has investors wondering about the company's future. While revenue growth continues to be at a strong pace, losses are accelerating much faster and cash burn is rather high. With more capital raises likely, investors face the prospect of more dilution or larger interest expenses, neither of which is an appetizing thought. With the name more than 50% off its yearly high, those who are bullish are hoping that the stock rallies into the holiday period, while bears will look for another quarter with lots of red.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.