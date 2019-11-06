Potential Record Breaking Cold Early Next Week Keeps Natural Gas Bulls In Control; $3.00 Not Out Of Question

EIA expected to post an injection/build of about 48 BCF on Thursday before possibly shifting to a withdrawal the week after thanks to the strong cold pattern.

Investment Thesis

Natural gas prices to $3.00 are not out of the question as the cold pattern remains locked in over the next two weeks including the potential for record-breaking, January level cold temperatures early next week.

Natural gas futures continue rally on Tuesday with cold weather remaining in play over the next couple of weeks

On Tuesday, the December contract settled higher about 1.65% or 4.1 cents ($0.041) to $2.862/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the January contract settled up 4.2 cents ($0.042) to $2.940/MMBtu, the February contract settled up 3.7 cents ($0.037) to $2.886/MMBtu, and the March contract settled up 1.9 cents ($0.019) to $2.724/MMBtu.

Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month December contract over the past week.

On Tuesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished higher 1.84% to $22.69.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher by 5.49% and 3.76% at $20.37 and $15.44, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower by 5.54% and 3.80% at $87.72 and $23.56, respectively.

Highly amplified, cold pattern punctuated by strong reinforcing shots of cold air and rain/snow producing clipper systems to continue across the central and eastern U.S.

A large and deep upper-level vortex over central Canada, supported by a persistent/resilient eastern Pacific/western North American ridge upstream, will continue to play a significant role in the weather pattern across the nation over the next couple of weeks. This broad cyclonic upper-level feature rotating around central Canada will continue to send perpetual/incessant reinforcing shots of cold air along with rain/snow producing clipper systems into the central and eastern U.S. (especially the northern tier states) over the next couple of weeks. This will, ultimately, result in colder-than-average temperatures and wintry weather across much of the country for the balance of the next couple of weeks (or through mid-November).

Figure 2 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (November 6-11) temperature pattern.

Figure 3 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (November 12-17) temperature pattern.

The coldest of temperatures will be found from the northern Plains to the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes to the Northeast U.S. There will be multiple waves of cold surges coming in with each subsequent cold surge growing progressively colder than the one prior. There are two in the near term of the note. The first of two noteworthy/more anomalous cold air intrusions look to occur during the second half of this week Wednesday through Saturday (November 6-9) before a second, much stronger surge comes in Monday through Wednesday/Thursday (November 11-14) of next week.

Figure 4 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the potential record-setting cold surge that's forecast to sweep across the central, southern, and eastern U.S. early next week.

This second surge of arctic cold air will feel more like January than November and will challenge records spanning from the central, southern, and eastern U.S. Many locations late this weekend through early next week will record sub-freezing high temperatures. The worst of the cold will be located over the north-central U.S. Here, low temperatures are expected to fall as low as the single digits while high temperatures struggling to get out of the 20s during this time frame.

Figure 5 below is a map from the 18z GFS depicting the forecast low temperatures Tuesday morning of next week across the Upper Midwest.

Both the GFS and the ECMWF models remain consistent with the cold pattern and have trended colder overall over the past 24 hours. This cold pattern is locked in through mid-November and could potentially extend into late November.

Final Trading Thoughts

The resilience/persistence of the eastern Pacific/Western North American ridge has and continues to be impressive. Over the next couple of weeks, forecast models continue to show this ridge in a stationary state with no signs of breaking down. The warmth aloft associated with this ridge extends as far north as Alaska/eastern Russia (Alaska/eastern Russia block). Air continues to feed over the anomalously warm waters in the eastern Pacific which is allowing for warm air flow into Alaska/eastern Russia. As a result, cold and more dense air advances southward from the Arctic into Canada and the Lower 48 and, ultimately, is what's making for this highly amplified, anomalously cold pattern. Downside risk will continue to remain limited as long as this cold weather pattern is in play. The fact that we have a cold persisting through mid-November and possibly into late November combined with the potential for record-breaking cold next week raises the risk for additional short-squeezing as buying pressure continues to increase.

That said, expect a price range between $2.75 and $3.00 over the next week for the front-month December futures contract. UNG will trade between $20.50 and $24.50.

