Technically Speaking For November 5

The RBA maintained Australian interest rates at .75%. Because Australia is more export-dependent than other developed countries, the bank's observations of international economic developments is important. Here is its current analysis (emphasis added):

While the outlook for the global economy remains reasonable, the risks are tilted to the downside. The US-China trade and technology disputes continue to affect international trade flows and investment as businesses scale back spending plans because of the uncertainty. At the same time, in most advanced economies, unemployment rates are low and wages growth has picked up, although inflation remains low. In China, the authorities have taken steps to support the economy while continuing to address risks in the financial system.

Although US manufacturing entered its third month of contraction, the service sector rebounded, rising to 54.7. 13 of 18 industries expanded; indexes for employment, production, and new orders all rose. The anecdotal comments were mostly positive, save for tariff and oil sector problems. The chart of the headline number still shows a sector in good shape:

Global equity markets have rallied over the last month: Above are 12 ETFs that track a majority of the global equity markets. During the last month, most have rallied higher. The trend started in the second week of October and has continued since. All Asia less-Japan (top row, far left), emerging markets (top row, far right), Europe (middle row, far left), the UK (middle row, second from left), Japan (bottom row, far left), Russia and the US (bottom row, last two) all exhibit this trend. Since equity markets are a leading indicator, this is a positive development.

Let's turn to today's performance tables:

Let's start at the bottom of the table. Note that the long-end of the treasury market continues to sell-off. Today, the TLT dropped over 1% again. The belly of the curve declined .57%. Large-cap indexes fluctuated around 0% but the micro and mid-caps were up. Transports led the pack higher. As with the index charts, let's start at the bottom of the table looking at sector performance. Healthcare, utilities, and real estate - all defensive sectors - sold-off again. Financials were the best performer, rising .48%. Energy continues to perform fairly well.

The broader equity markets are still in a solid, short-term uptrend. The QQQ is the best example: There are two gaps higher over the last week - one at the beginning of Friday's trading and the second to start the week. After each, prices maintained gains, which is very important; it indicates nothing happened to dissuade the bulls. Over the last 30 days, the QQQ has rallied about 8%. The rally is technically strong - rallies are followed by consolidations, which are then followed by another rally.

Best of all for the bulls is that aggressive sectors are moving higher as well. The financials ETF is up solidly over the last 30 days, having risen about 10.5%. Starting on October 14, this ETF started to move solidly higher. Industrials are rising as well - they've gained 13.5% over the 30 days. Their chart is very similar to the financials above. The technology chart is a technically messier: prices were in a modest downtrend between October 14 and 23. But they've made up for the lost time and have gained 8.6% overall in the last 30 days.

This is one of the better rallies we've seen in some time. The larger averages are making new highs and the advances are supported by strong moves from aggressive sectors. The bulls should be very happy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.