Freshpet: Why We're Covering Our Short

Freshpet has built a strong competitive moat, which is allowing it to do well in the competitive pet food space.

After further analysis, we believe Freshpet may be less vulnerable to a recession than we think.

There are multiple reasons why we were previously short Freshpet(FRPT) - Niche product, high capital intensity business model, competitive market, etc. However, as we dug deeper, many of these points turned out to be vastly overstated or plain wrong, which meant that the extremely high valuation that Freshpet currently commands may actually be somewhat justified.

In this article, we will show our findings and how it completely negates our own previous short thesis.

Economies of Scale not showing up

Economies of scale represent a decline in costs caused by increased production. Previously we had stated that there were no economies of scale showing up, pointing to the 24% SG&A increase as proof. However, we have discovered that there are in fact EOS within the core SG&A expenses.

The only reason why the EOS doesn't show up in the income statement is because Freshpet has reinvested the savings into media, or ad spending, which brings us to this graph.

We had previously wondered - How is it possible for Freshpet to accelerate revenue growth? It is incredibly rare to see continuously accelerating revenue growth. However, the answer is clear now - Freshpet just plans to continue reinvesting the savings it will get from operational EOS into advertising to drive growth.

What's more, Q2 results actually show that its strategy is working, with YOY revenue growth accelerating from 23% in Q2 2018 to 26% in Q2 2019. The strong results have allowed management to raise guidance for the rest of the year. Q2 results also lend credibility to management's $60mil adjusted EBITDA targets, which we had previously thought would be unachievable. However, seeing how much leverage management could achieve in core SG&A expenses, we think it is much more likely that management could hit their profitability target, especially if they reduce growth.

Having such EOS means that as revenues continue to grow, FRPT's core profitability is actually increasing significantly. The increases in core profitability are being reinvested into advertising, which helps drive more awareness and more revenue growth. This is similar to what Amazon did in its early days. So although it may look like FRPT has very little profitability currently, it is actually much more profitable than it looks, but it's just reinvesting the profits into growth.

Recession fears

We had previously thought that a recession could severely impact Freshpet considering its product is quite pricey and considering its debt load. While we did our research, however, we started to realize how much people really loved their pets. In fact, according to Time, the average American dog owner spends $2000 per year on their dog.

The growth in popularity of brands like Blue Buffalo and Freshpet also clearly shows how much pets have been humanized.

In fact, pets are becoming so humanized that we now believe that even when spending power declines or even if the food becomes more expensive, many pet owners, especially wealthier ones, will continue to feed their dog premium food. In fact, when Freshpet raised prices recently, management noted that there was very little price sensitivity.

we are seeing very little price sensitivity on the items where we increase the prices. Source: Q2 2019 call

This makes sense if you think about it - Healthy pet food is becoming a need, not a want, for most pet parents. After digesting our findings, we have concluded that it is unlikely that volume growth will decline by much, even with a severe downturn, as pet parents would likely sacrifice their own luxuries to allow their pet to continue consuming premium pet food.

Competition

Another key tenet of the short thesis is competition. We used to think that Freshpet's product, which spoils easily, is hard to ship, and is expensive, would be vulnerable to competition.

However, upon further research, Freshpet may be less vulnerable than we expected. Freshpet's competition can be grouped into several categories.

First, leftovers. Leftovers are a free, healthy alternative to traditional dry pet food, but should be used in moderation and only some foods should be fed, according to several websites. These limitations mean that leftovers aren’t an extremely viable competitor to healthy pet food.

Second, food could be prepared specifically for the pet. This is a more tedious task than buying pet food, but not by much, as it just involves picking up a few more items at the local grocery store and doing a bit of research. It also allows the pet owner to directly customize food for their pets.

Third, the healthy pet food industry is itself a mess of competition. There are different levels of healthy and different brands on each level. Kibble is generally regarded as the lowest level due to high amounts of processing, low nutritional content, and large amounts of chemicals and preservatives. The second level is canned dog food, which is still mostly meat but tends to have less preservatives and is more nutritious. The third level is where companies like Freshpet step in - This pet food is the highest quality commercial pet food one can find in the market, and typically these foods have to be refrigerated.

Although many lower budget pet owners will choose option 1 or 2, these options just aren't feasible for most people, who may not have time to prepare pet food. So if these people want to feed healthy food to their pet, they'll need to buy healthy dog food commercially, and Freshpet is one of the healthiest choices in the commercial pet food space, as you can see from their comparison website.

Freshpet's high capital spend also helps act as a moat, as it would cost competitors significant amounts of money to replicate Freshpet's kitchens and distribution network. Most importantly though, competitors would need to install refrigerators in every Freshpet store and build consumer awareness, which is incredibly time consuming and expensive.

Valuation

While we mentioned that Freshpet is extremely capital intensive and has an extreme valuation, even for a specialty pet food manufacturer, it does have strong growth and its valuation could be justified if you look at Blue Buffalo, which was acquired last year for ~6x sales with mid teens sales growth. Yes, Freshpet isn't as profitable as Blue Buffalo, but we do think it can become extremely profitable just by cutting down ad spend. Volume growth has also remained surprisingly strong and repeat purchasing rates are increasing, which may indicate that the product is becoming more mainstream. In light of these facts, we think Freshpet shouldn't be underestimated, and that its valuation may not actually be that high.

Conclusion

In our haste to short Freshpet, we may have missed some crucial details. We're not going long Freshpet - It is still priced for perfection and insiders are still selling, after all, but the short case isn't as sound as we thought.

