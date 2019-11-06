Netflix And Disney Will Rule The Streaming Kingdom

My thesis

After several years of unchecked dominance in the U.S. streaming-video industry, Netflix (NFLX) faces high-profile new streaming rivals. Yet, the breadth of its content and a compelling value proposition will make it hard for new entrants like Disney+ to unseat the company. Growth has come at a price with an estimated $15 billion in cash content costs and $19 billion in streaming obligations. With over 100 million international customers (165 million, including the U.S.), overseas markets remain a focus, especially as the U.S. matures. Netflix is balancing subscriber additions with a shift toward profitability, targeting a 13% operating margin in 2019

A dizzying array of entrants will test Netflix's reign of the U.S. streaming market, yet I believe the service can keep its edge and amass 75 million subscribers in five years. Netflix will lead on a service-by-service basis, but Disney (DIS) projects 85 million on its three offerings. The two may have 60% of 275 million streamers by 2024, based on my scenario analysis.

Opening the streaming floodgates

The video-streaming wars are about to heat up as consumers flee linear, or traditional, TV. Media companies are responding by launching their direct-to-consumer platforms, with Disney+ debuting on Nov. 12 at an attractive $6.99 monthly price. Apple TV+ is priced even cheaper at $4.99. Streaming is not a zero-sum game. But with the field set to become overcrowded, it's unlikely that all the new entrants will find firm footing. Costs will be a barrier for some consumers as the bills for multiple services mount, creating subscription saturation.

Meanwhile, the costs of producing content have skyrocketed. Service providers will find it challenging to offer a steady pipeline of exclusive and engaging programming to keep customers from binging and churning. The graph below depicts Netflix's position in the market, in which it remains dominant for now. Disney Throws Gauntlet But Not a Netflix Killer

Of all the new services, Disney+ looks like the top contender. A compelling $6.99 monthly price point (or $69.99 a year) and an estimated 60-90 million global subscribers by 2024 make Disney+ a formidable rival to Netflix. A Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for $12.99 allows Disney to challenge Netflix's $13 standard plan directly, yet I don't expect the combo to be a substitute for Netflix, given the latter's breadth of content. While Disney may have a slight edge in the U.S. with about 85 million customers (the midpoint of the company's projections), Netflix might be the global winner with just over 300 million subscribers by 2024, according to Bloomberg MODL consensus.

That would put the service well ahead of Disney, which expects as many as 162 million global customers, though this excludes Hulu's overseas rollout.

Source: Bloomberg

Apple TV+ Priced to Move But Won’t Bite Netflix

Apple (AAPL) TV+'s compelling $4.99 monthly price aims to lure users and keep them within the company's family of over 900 million iPhone users and 1.4 billion active devices. Confining TV+ access to only Apple devices and select Samsung smart TVs is an effort to secure consumers more deeply in Apple's ecosystem. While the product is a long-term service play for Apple, a limited slate of originals (only nine shows at launch) puts it at a disadvantage vs. rivals Netflix, Disney, Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), HBO Max (T), and NBC, each of which has a wide array of shows and movies.

Apple is offering TV+ free for a year with the purchase of any device, which should spur rapid adoption and help build an initial subscriber base. I expect a small portion of this base to convert to paid subscriptions, as long as Apple keeps adding appealing content.

Source: Bloomberg

Netflix Clicks Even as Rivals Turn Up Dial

With several high-profile services set to shake up the streaming industry, I believe Netflix will remain the dominant one, with about 75 million subscribers in 2024, or about a 27% share of the 275 million subscriptions that I spoke for before. I believe that this is a realistic assumption, consider Netflix's increasing rate of which it adds subscribers. It means that Netflix will have to add ~110 million subscribers, ~22 million subscribers per year, on average. I believe that Netflix can top that, considering it added ~30 million subscribers in FY 2018.

Hulu may emerge as its closest rival, with 50 million, but when including Disney+ and ESPN+, parent Disney could end up with more than 100 million subscribers (at the higher end of its projected range). Amazon doesn't break out subscriptions to its Prime Video service, though Digital TV Research estimated 50 million in 2018.

U.S. subscription revenue may hit $26 billion by 2024, assuming a 30% share of Digital TV Research’s global projections for $87 billion. Consensus expects $14.75 billion in Netflix U.S. sales.

Source: Bloomberg Top Content Spenders in the World

Netflix is on track to become one of the largest content producers in the world. Last year, its cash content expenditures exceeded $12 billion, with amortized costs of $7.5 billion, an astronomical sum considering that no sports fees are involved. Assuming similar increases in its programming budget, this suggests about $9 billion in spending (on a profit-and-loss basis) and $15.1 billion in cash costs in 2019. The company has been ramping up content investments and deepening its moat before a slew of streaming services hits the market, though cutthroat competition may force Netflix to keep spending at elevated levels.

Apple TV+ is reported to be spending $6 billion on its initial lineup of shows vs. an initially reported $1 billion. Disney+ expects to spend at least $2 billion in its first year of operation.

Source: Bloomberg

Netflix, Rivals' 2020 Streaming Investments May Hit $50 Billion

U.S.-based streaming services are stepping hard on the content gas pedal and may invest $45-$50 billion in 2020. Netflix will continue to be the biggest spender, with an estimated $18.5 billion in cash content costs, in my view, a large portion of which will be on exclusive original shows and movies as the company loses access to licensed content. Traditional TV providers, including Disney, Comcast-NBC, and AT&T's WarnerMedia, which are all playing catch-up, are splurging on content as they introduce over-the-top services over the next few months.

These investments will take a heavy toll on the bottom line. Netflix may burn about $3 billion of cash in 2020. Disney expects to break even on its Disney+ service in fiscal 2024 and on Hulu only after fiscal 2023, while HBO Max is projected to turn profitable in 2023. Netflix Burns Cash, No Profit Magic for Disney+ either

Netflix's success in attracting more than 150 million global streamers hasn't come cheap. To pay for its blockbuster titles, the company has burned staggering amounts of cash on content, leading to as much as $3.5 billion of estimated negative free cash flow for 2019. Consensus expects the company to turn free-cash-flow positive in 2022. But intense competition may force Netflix to ramp up spending to fuel subscriber growth, which, in my view, may further delay profitability. Disney has cautioned investors that operating losses for Disney+ will peak between fiscal 2020-22 before the service breaks even in fiscal 2024. Content is expensive, with episodes costing millions of dollars.

Hulu also hasn't been immune to being in the red. The service could hit peak operating losses in fiscal 2019 at $1.5 billion, with break-even expected only in fiscal 2023 or 2024. In my opinion, this is very important. Even investors who are bullish on Disney+ need to remember that content is not cheap. Disney will need time to turn it to profitability, and Netflix is snowballing in the time being. However, it also burns tons of cash. My point is that the streaming business is very, very expensive. On a bright note, this is a good sign, as the industry does not provide free entry. Companies need to be able to be burning cash for years.

Hotstar Ahead of YouTube/Netflix, Rules With Sports

Hotstar, India's most popular video-streaming platform, is miles ahead of the competition, topping even YouTube. The service balances a mix of the latest American shows, local-language entertainment, and high-octane live sports, including cricket and the Premier League. The service, which is part of Star India, is now owned by Disney and could consolidate its lead even further with the upcoming launch of the Disney+ streaming service.

Netflix's new mobile-only plan, at $2.90 a month, aims to lure the price-sensitive, mobile-obsessed Indian consumer but doesn't look like a near-term game-changer. Cheaper ad-supported options abound. The lack of a sizable local content roster makes it hard for Netflix, with 11 million monthly active users, to threaten Disney's Hotstar, with 300 million.

Some press reports have suggested that a recent price increase by Hotstar on its Premium subscription plan to $4.30 a month (vs. $2.90) was motivated by the service planning to include Disney+ content in the future. Regardless, Hotstar is primed for further success, especially as it expands its slate of Indian originals. That's a strong asset for Disney, which could be bundled with Disney+ at some point, perhaps. Netflix price rise aids sales and margins amid mixed customer trends

Netflix is shifting toward profitability from an intense push for member growth, with the overseas segment making money for the first time in 2017. The company has an operating-margin target of 13% for 2019 and 16% in 2020. Margins were a higher-than-expected 18.7% in 3Q but will be under pressure in 4Q due to the timing of content launches. Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

I continuously observe the dispute between Disney's and Netflix's bulls over who will dominate in the streaming war. In my opinion, both players will be successful, and they can both serve the market. Consumers are attracted to different brands, different shows/characters, and there is no reason for a single product to dominate. Valuations aside, I believe that both Disney and Netflix will shine over the next decade, as streaming content becomes more and more mainstream. Only one thing that's certain and that is content costs a lot. In my opinion, cost management will be a crucial factor in the medium term. It will be interesting to observe how both companies perform, especially as Disney+ matures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.