Eros International: An Emerging Indian Streaming King

Valuation multiples are very modest, but risk-averse investors might want to wait a few quarters as debt and receivables are substantial.

The company also has a large and growing number of national and international distribution deals.

The company is in the midst of a transition towards a subscription-based streaming model, temporarily depressing revenues.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) is an Indian film producer and digital subscription content platform (Eros Now) that is in the midst of a transition, shifting away from theaters and TV syndication towards its subscription OTT model.

The company produces and distributes Indian films through three channels:

Movie theaters

TV syndication

OTT (Eros Now)

There is a proliferation of partners within these channels. They hope to have no less than 100 live distribution partners by the end of next year (and added 6 new ones this quarter).

Growth

Here are the main growth drivers:

OTT (Eros Now)

Regional languages

International

Distribution deals

The company is in the midst of a transformation described in the earnings PR :

We are on the cusp of completing our transformation from the Film Studio model into a Digital-led OTT business with traditional Studio offerings and capabilities.

Its most important growth driver is its subscription-based streaming business Eros Now. This is monetizing new content as well as its existing library of 12K-13K movies. Eros Now is growing rapidly (earnings PR):

As of June 30, 2019, the platform reached 21.1 million paid monthly subscribers, a 109% increase over the same period last year. We are planning to achieve at least 50 million paid monthly subscribers within the next three years. We anticipate our registered user base to reach at least 200 million by the end of the 2020 Fiscal Year.

A little over 12% of the registered user base translates into paid subscribers, which suggests 24M+ subscribers by the end of the fiscal year. Eros Now accounted for 35% of the revenues in Q1, but this will rise to 50% at the end of the (fiscal) year and rise further next year. It's clearly where the growth is.

ARPU comes in three tranches as they have agreements with Indian telcos and streaming platforms which do much of the marketing for them, from the Q1CC:

ARPU. I answered you that the way we are looking at things is, at the moment India is about $3 to $4 for the telcos, and for the B2C it is about $10 to $12. So, when we'll focus more on B2C, International is about $30

The growth of Eros Now, which is really where management is banking on and it's the main strategic target, might come at some cost to the TV revenues Q1CC:

so we'll be holding back a lot of TV syndications in the markets internationally also wherever it is affecting Eros Now... So, I thought this shift was very necessary now whereby we hold back the syndication in the markets, whereby the consumer will be forced to go under Eros Now platform, and Eros Now will be the only destination to have that content.

International growth is another driver (Q1CC):

Eros has opened markets worldwide be it UK, US, Canada, Middle East, Korea, and now China. Our theatrical resume in China had been a runaway success both ranking within the top four highest Indian language box office grossing films.

Its Eros Now streaming service has deals with platforms from Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Vodafone (VOD) and lately, also with Wasu Media (180M subscribers) and in September with iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) (500M subscribers), both of China. There are further recent deals in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Regional languages, of which there are many in India, is another growth area (Q1CC):

Today, approximately only 7% of the content consumed in India is in English, 60% is in Hindi and the balance is in regional Indian languages. We have seen this segment grow due to international releases and rural penetration.

The company has a large and growing amount of distribution deals (explaining in part the high receivables), both nationally and internationally (Q1CC):

Our distribution reach is widening and ensuring worldwide distribution presence. We closed six key distribution deals this quarter ranging from large screen deals with Tata Sky in India, TCL, Etisalat in home viewing as well as OnePlus. We also closed small screen deals with Vodafone Qatar, WASU Media in China. We are aiming for 100 live distribution partners and deals by the end of FY '20.

Q1 results

Investors can read the results in the earnings PR, but it's clear that results came in well below expectations:

Revenues fell 27.4% to $43.5M (a miss of $23.2M)

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $18.6M (from $27.5M last year)

Operating profit almost disappeared to $1.0M (from $10.4M last year)

Operating margin fell to 2.3% (from 17.3% Q1 2019)

EPS of $0.0855 (misses by $0.03)

Registered users rose to 166M (from 113M)

Paid Eros Now membership rose to 21.1M (from 10.1M)

Management blames the disappointing results on the transition, which is going at the expense of syndicated TV income. They also produced a fewer films than Q1 last year.

Guidance

FY2020 guidance contains:

Revenue: $200-220M

EBITDA: $80-95M

Net debt: $100-110M

Cash

Data by YCharts

The graph above doesn't contain the latest quarterly figures.

The company's shares crashed when its debt rating was slashed from BBB- to D earlier this year, but is the situation really that bleak? From the Q1CC:

our forecast for this year-end is about $100 million to $110 million net debt, and within the next 2 years, I think, we should be net debt zero company

Now, that might be optimistic, but the fact is that the debt has been reduced by $60M in Q1 to $220.9M, but the company also had $80.8M in cash at the end of Q1. After the quarter closed, the company announced a net $25 convertible notes financing in September.

Management predicts that this fiscal year will be free cash flow positive, needless to say that would be a gamechanger. The issue for the debt downgrade (and previous short reports) centered around the high level of accounts receivable, which is indeed worryingly high:

Data by YCharts

But, at least, they are coming down, and the graph doesn't include Q1.

Risk

The company has faced issues like high debt, high receivables, short reports questioning their accounting and a debt downgrade. We are no forensic accountants, so we generally stay away from these issues, but there are nevertheless a few things investors can take some comfort from:

Most of these issues are longstanding, we feel that if years-long efforts have not come up with a smoking gun, it is usually a good sign.

The FY2019 report was approved by auditors.

Both accounts receivables and debt are decreasing.

Free cash flow is improving.

Valuation

The shares seem very cheap:

Market cap $270M

Net debt $140M

FY2020 sales $200-220M (guided)

FY2020 adjusted EBITDA $80-95M (guided)

So, the company has an EV of $410M, which yields an EV/S of less than 2. If they succeed to hit their target of net debt of $100M and revenues at $210M (midpoint) by the end of the fiscal year, it would be 1.75x.

EV/EBITDA on FY2020 guidance numbers at 4.7x. Analysts expect an EPS of $0.17 this year rising to $0.25 the next, which also yields modest multiples.

Conclusion

This stock is a potential Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Indian cinema is the biggest in the world, and it finds an ever-increasing audience abroad. The shift to the OTT subscription model is promising, and the much bigger (non-paying) registered users could perhaps serve as a lucrative advertising audience.

The growth of Eros Now is pretty hefty. It's near triple digits in terms of paid subscribers, and valuation is really cheap.

However, given the large amount of content cost and the substantial amount of debt, finances are still precarious, although, according to FY2020 guidance, this situation could be much improved within three quarters. That remains to be seen.

While, on the one hand, there is the promising growth in subscribers with the predictability of the subscription model revenue increasing the quality of earnings, on the other hand, there was a worrying decrease in revenue in Q1, so a lot depends on meeting that FY2020 guidance, or at least coming close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EROS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.