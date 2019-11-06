DouYu: The Changing Face Of Sports Media

Douyu (DOYU) is scheduled to report Q3 earnings in mid or late November. The stock has fallen 20% since its IPO compared with its rival HUYA (HUYA) that saw share price increase 11% over the same period.

Although we are positive on the outlook for the eSports industry as we believe it could potentially become the sports media of the digital age, we are cautious about the pace of the development for eSports as its traction is not as mainstream as we like to see. We note that unlike the US or Europe where users are not faced with a plethora of entertainment options, Chinese users have to allocate their time between traditional sports (ie. NBA), short-form videos (ie. TikTok), long-form videos, WeChat, Weibo, mobile games and so forth. The engagement allocated to eSports may not be as high as investors expect and that the current duopoly market between DOYU and HUYA may not hold and could potentially result in a merger of the two similar to the merger between Youku and Tudou back in the early days of long-form videos.

We believe that a merger of the two makes sense as it allows them to achieve higher market share, gain a greater scale in terms of MAUs and obtain better negotiation power over the IP holders such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and so forth. Given that IP owners such as Tencent are also moving into game broadcasting, we believe that the viewership scale is the only trump card that the streaming platforms can play to maintain their pricing power.

As for the potential concerns over anti-competitive risk, we believe that there is a small chance that the government would block such merger because 1) all the game IP owners have their respective game broadcasting platforms and they can easily tilt the competitive dynamic by broadcast IP-exclusive content over their sites, and 2) the Chinese government does not have a track record when it comes to preventing monopolies. Baidu's (BIDU) dominance over search and Alibaba's (BABA) dominance over eCommerce are some examples of this case. We note that the Chinese government does not appear to be promoting competition in search despite BIDU's poor and ad-filled search results. Besides, BABA typically demands brands to pick one eCommerce platform which ultimately results in brands shifting towards BABA over rival JD (JD) and yet the government did little to address this anti-competitive practice. We expect the government to do little regarding video game streaming in an event of a DOYU and HUYA merger.

Nonetheless, we feel that the current valuation of 17.5x 2020E EPS undervalues the stock given peer the domestic streaming peers such as HUYA that trades at 31x and YY (YY) trades at 19x. We believe that DOYU deserves a higher multiple than YY but a lower multiple than HUYA because 1) DOYU's focus and leadership in eSports allows DOYU to achieve higher user stickiness and monetization than YY's content that consists of mostly amateur musicians, singers, food and travel as sports viewers have a higher engagement and monetization rate than non-sports users (ESPN subscription amongst cable users is a good example of such case), and 2) HUYA has a bigger presence in the international markets such as ASEAN and Latin America relative to DOYU which we believe justifies a higher multiple. Hence we applied a 25x forward P/E, which is around the mid-point of HUYA and YY, to derive our target price of $11/share, implying 40% upside from the current level.

We believe DOYU’s price pullback presents somewhat a good buying opportunity; the current valuation is slightly below the average forward P/E multiple since the IPO.

Q3 preview: No luck in the draw

Heading into the print, we expect Q3 to come in below company guidance of RMB1.95bn in revenue due to the removal of the lucky drawl feature in late August.

To remind investors, DOYU launched its virtual currency, Yuchi, in 2015 that can be used by the viewers to purchase virtual gifts on the site. Viewers can participate in the lucky draw games by gifting a small amount of the virtual gif to the host and in return, they could receive a virtual gift that worth thousands of RMB, or virtual currency worth up to tens of thousands of RMB. The virtual gifts and the currency can only be used within the DOYU platform and are not allowed to be converted into fiat currency.

Given that much of the user traffic involving streaming platforms is largely stable and that viewers will only shift from one platform to another when there is a shift in streamers, DOYU’s streamers are under increasing pressure to utilize lucky draws to attract more traffic onto their broadcast.

There is nothing wrong with using a lottery system to attract viewers in China, but the issue is that some of the virtual coins gained from lucky draws could be converted into real currency, which the regulators find it unacceptable hence it was stopped for some time. Without lucky draw, we suspect that DOYU’s traffic and revenue could get hit in Q3 but improve incrementally in Q4 as the lucky draw is back online in mid-October.

Our thoughts on DOYU

We are broadly bullish on the outlook for video game streaming as a whole given the shift in media consumption, changing preference/attitude towards sports and sports media, gaming as a form of mainstream entertainment and the emergence of eSports. That said, we like DOYU’s positioning as a leading video game streaming platform in China which should allow it to ride on the eSports theme with upside in both user monetization. However, we are concerned about the margin upside given the competitive environment with HUYA and the potential for streamer churns as well as the competitive environment against a short-form video that has been taking greater timeshare.

China’s game broadcasting market is expected to reach over RMB35bn by 2023E according to iResearch with industry MAU (both gamers and viewers) could reach 400mn. Notably, live broadcasting penetration of mobile games in China’s eSports market remains in its infancy as the number of live broadcasting MAUs only accounts for 20-25% of the total gamer base, implying further upside to user growth.

As DOYU attracts and develops the long-tail streamers, we expect ARPU to gradually increase as the audience between to appreciate the talents just as how they appreciate the talents from live broadcasting. We note that game streaming ARPU is lower than that of live broadcasting such as Momo (MOMO) and YY (YY) partially because live broadcasting has the broadcasters themselves as the centerpiece whereas game streaming has the game being the centerpiece. The other potential reason is that there are a limited number of game streamers that have both charisma and skills such as Dr. Disrepect or WackyJacky in the US. We note that many Chinese streamers focus more on the game and less on the commentaries while the US streamers can balance both sides equally well which we believe is a key reason behind their steady viewership, per data from socialblade.

However, we believe that DOYU is gradually catching up to monetization having entered the agency model by working with talent agencies to secure the long-tail streamers onto the DOYU platform. Talent agencies will recruit, train, manage and promote their streamers and this has incrementally helped DOYU in terms of monetization as indicated by the live streaming revenue growth.

The risk to DOYU is the emergence of short-form videos on taking greater timeshare amongst consumers.

As we highlighted in our Weibo note (see: Weibo: A Relic With Diminishing Value) we believe that there is a potential shift in time consumption from long-form videos and web 2.0 properties to short-form videos in China. Kuaishou, one of China’s leading short-form video platforms, launched its live broadcast service with DAU reaching over 30m for live broadcasting and 50m for game short videos. With close to 80% of the audience belonging to the millennial segment, we believe that Kuaishou (along with TikTok) could potentially be a serious challenger to the traditional video game streaming sites.

