2 Reasons Why American Eagle Should Be Cheap - And One Why It's Intriguing

In that context, AEO looks like it should be cheap - but its aerie unit represents a wild card and perhaps a pillar for a bull case.

AEO's growth looks impressive, particularly in the context of mall retail, and doesn't look priced in at less than 10x earnings.

It seems like American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has done almost everything right. Its core American Eagle brand is competing well with rival Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF). Same-store sales did decline 1% year-over-year in the fiscal second quarter. But a tough comparison was a factor, and Q2 aside AE brand has driven consistently healthy comps at a time when mall peers seemingly are celebrating any type of growth.

Meanwhile, the company's aerie unit remains one of the most spectacular growth stores in all of retail. The average store doubled sales between FY15 and FY18 (ending January 2019). Its 'body-positive' image has been a clear hit and has attracted customers in droves away from struggling L Brands (LB) unit Victoria's Secret.

Yet AEO stock hasn't been rewarded by the market. In fact, shares are down over the past decade:

Source: YCharts

With AEO stock trading, backing out net cash, at under 5x EBITDA and less than 10x earnings per share, the bull case here seems simple. AEO is too cheap, likely because it is the proverbial baby tossed with the bathwater of mall-heavy apparel retail stocks.

I'm not entirely sold on that story, however. American Eagle's top-line performance has been impressive, admittedly. But its margins and earnings continue to show the effects of secular pressures on its industry. I'm skeptical those pressures will abate, but the same isn't necessarily true for some of the tailwinds that have benefited sales during the post-crisis period. The fundamental bull case for AEO is that American Eagle is growing earnings, while not being priced for growth. But I see real challenges to that growth going forward, particularly after first-half FY19 results.

That said, aerie provides an interesting dimension to the bull case beyond the fundamentals. That fast-growing concept isn't yet enough to make me change my tune on AEO. But I'll admit others might see it differently - and in my opinion, have to in order to be bullish on AEO stock.

Secular Pressures Are Showing in American Eagle Results

There are two core risks to American Eagle earnings going forward. The first is the widely-covered pressure on mall traffic and spending. American Eagle has been fighting that trend for years - and admittedly done a good job. In fact, on the aerie side of the business, it's done a spectacular job, with 20%+ comps in each of the last three full fiscal years enough to argue that mall exposure isn't much of a problem at all.

But the fact is that pressure on apparel retail has had a huge impact on American Eagle's performance, even if same-store sales numbers don't seem to reflect it. Most notably, gross margins have plunged from pre-crisis levels:

Source: author from AEO filings and press releases. Figures are non-GAAP when such figures were disclosed by the company

The glory days for the "three As" in teen retail - American Eagle, Abercrombie, and Aeropostale - obviously are over, and have been for a while. Demand for enormously profitable logo products has shriveled, and competition on price is simply a permanent feature of the mall landscape.

To be fair, gross margins have expanded in recent years, but mostly due to strong revenue and better assortments after American Eagle stumbled on the latter front in FY13-FY14 (same-store sales declined sharply in both years). Those operational improvements have been offset somewhat by two persistent headwinds. First, promotional activity across the space remains intense, which has led to more discounting. And second, the omnichannel model has added higher delivery costs on top of the existing rent base. Those delivery costs have been called out as a headwind in AEO's 10-K filings for years now.

Indeed, gross margins seem at least partly responsible for the 32% pullback in AEO shares from early May highs. Per the Q1 release in early June, increased markdowns and delivery expense drove a 30 bps compression that quarter. The news was much worse in the second quarter, even if a 10 bps expansion didn't seem to show it.

According to the Q2 call, royalty recognition related to a license in Japan boosted gross margin by 230 bps. That one-time boost aside, gross margins would have plunged - once again due to markdowns and delivery costs, per the Q2 release. And American Eagle guided for further, if modest, compression in Q3, due again to the promotional environment. That came after CFO Robert Madore on the Q1 call predicted expansion in the second half.

The pressure on gross margin is not going to go away. Discounting isn't going to abate. E-commerce penetration will continue to rise, driving deleverage of delivery expense. Both are aspects of the "race to the bottom" in apparel retail, a race that is not going to end.

As has been the case in recent years, continued top-line outperformance admittedly can leverage rent expense and SG&A, and offset some of those pressures. But that also leaves basically zero room for error (as FY13-FY14 results show), and SG&A has its own issues. Notably, wages continue to rise, which contributed to 110 bps of deleverage in fiscal 2018. Advertising costs, per filings and post-earnings commentary, keep rising as a percentage of sales. Advertising expense rose over 10% in FY18, according to the 10-K.

As impressive as revenue growth has been, earnings actually look somewhat challenged. Operating margins (on an adjusted basis) were 9.8% in FY16 and just 8.4% last year. They're down modestly in the first half, but would be down in the range of 200 bps year-over-year without the royalty payment from the Japanese licensee. Q3 guidance for roughly flat EPS year-over-year despite a sharply lower share count suggests modestly lower operating margins, though Madore did say on the Q2 call that the company could "slightly leverage" SG&A in both the third and fourth quarters. (Worth noting, however: that's a more muted outlook than given after last year's fourth quarter when the CFO projected operating margin expansion in each of the last three quarters, "primarily driven" by opex leverage.)

This isn't just a recent problem, either. The fact is that American Eagle's net profits really haven't grown all that much since the financial crisis:

Source: author from AEO press releases and filings. Figures are non-GAAP when such figures were disclosed by the company

Even the FY18 spike was due in part to tax reform, which accounted for over half of last year's adjusted net income growth. That spike aside, net profits over a decade grew at barely 1% a year. Wall Street consensus for FY19 seems to suggest a roughly similar rate, excluding the EPS benefits from stock buybacks that have lowered American Eagle's share count.

A Good Decade?

Admittedly, past performance doesn't on its own determine future direction. And the choice of a starting point matters as well: even excluding tax reform benefits, by the end of FY19 net income will have doubled, or at least come close, in five years.

Meanwhile, again, AEO doesn't seem to be pricing in any growth at all. Keep earnings and cash flow even intact from FY19 levels and the stock well could rise. The company has a buyback authorization covering over 20% of its share count after a July increase, and AEO offers a 3.4% dividend yield as well.

But the second risk to growth is highlighted by analyzing recent margin performance. It took industry-leading comps at AE brand, and almost unfathomable growth at aerie, to drive earnings growth in recent years. (Using the five-year growth rate, the poor performance in FY13-FY14 helps as well.) And so the risk here is that if and when top-line growth slows, American Eagle earnings won't just stabilize, but start to fall. Promotional activity will have to ramp, and SG&A and rent expense will deleverage. With EBIT margins now at 8%, a couple of hundred basis points in pressure creates a significant headwind to earnings.

And, again, I'm skeptical the secular pressures on the business necessarily are going to reverse. Meanwhile, it's worth noting that pretty much everything else has gone American Eagle's way over the past decade, and particularly in the past few years.

Competition has been an issue in terms of discounting, admittedly. But there's also a lot less competition for sales than there used to be. Teen retailers like Aeropostale, Delia's, Forever 21, and Wet Seal, among many others, have gone bankrupt with several concepts liquidated in the process. Other apparel rivals like Gap (GPS) have closed stores. American Eagle's well-above-peer comps show it has better positioned itself to take share for defunct rivals, but the tailwinds from bankruptcies and closures in the space are likely to abate.

Consumer tastes have helped as well. aerie's body-positive messaging has been a stroke of genius, but it also benefited from a backlash toward Victoria's Secret and that brand's unwillingness to adapt to the new reality. Denim has remained in style (save for a pause a few years back) and according to post-Q4 commentary now drives over a quarter of revenue. That trend may change at some point.

Meanwhile, the economy obviously has been enormously cooperative. One of the points I've long made relative to retailers (on which I've been mostly bearish) is that the discussion of the secular "death of the mall" has obscured the significant historical exposure of the space to macro factors. American Eagle same-store sales plunged 10% in FY08 and another 4% the following year. Operating income was halved.

It doesn't take another Great Recession to again lead to declines, particularly with mall traffic declining. More broadly, this is a cyclical business, which suggests some discount to valuation in year eleven of the economic recovery regardless of omnichannel margin pressure or the competitive environment.

None of this is to take away from American Eagle's execution of late. Indeed, purely from a business quality standpoint there almost certainly isn't a better company in the mall space at the moment. But the secular headwinds are real - and at some point, the tailwinds of competitive failures and broader macro strength are going to fade.

I wrote in December 2017 (using a phrase that others have used before and since to describe the company) that American Eagle was "the best house in a bad neighborhood". That problem still holds, and it's much more evident when looking closely at margins than at comps. It takes almost-flawless execution to offset the pressures of competitor discounting, lower mall traffic, and rising costs and keep earnings even stable. It takes some external help to drive growth. That's a tough combination and one that makes the cheap valuation assigned AEO much more logical than it might appear at first glance.

Does aerie Change the Case?

Purely from an earnings standpoint, 10x seems in the range of correct for AEO. There's obviously room for debate on that front: I can see a case for 12-14x, assuming relatively stable EPS growth going forward and potentially double-digit total shareholder returns. That multiple expansion obviously moves AEO materially higher (20%+ gains, and 25%+ including the dividend).

But like most of its retail brethren, AEO still seems cheap for valid reasons. Share repurchases and dividends certainly haven't saved other retail stocks when they stumble, and they haven't been enough to drive consistent returns in AEO in recent years, either.

That said, there's one aspect of business that does look potentially intriguing, and that's aerie. American Eagle doesn't break out profitability for the segment, but growth figures from the 10-K suggest revenue in FY18 was $523 million. Madore said on the Q1 FY18 conference call that gross margins between the two concepts were comparable; operating margins probably are lower than those at AE brand given smaller scale and what appears to be higher e-commerce penetration given aerie's much more limited geographic reach.

American Eagle on a consolidated basis has an enterprise value of about $2.5 billion. (That figure doesn't account for non-current operating lease liabilities of just over $1.3 billion on a present value basis at the end of Q2.) And that seems to suggest a potentially intriguing sum of the parts argument here. aerie likely drives something like $700 million in revenue this year, owing to comp and new store growth, about 16% of total sales. AE brand, if it indeed has higher operating margins, probably generates close to 90% of total adjusted profit - in FY19, something like $1.40-1.45 per AEO share.

So is it unreasonable to value AE brand at ~10x earnings, and aerie at $1 billion or more? That latter figure is only ~1.5x revenue for a retailer growing double-digits. Comps are difficult, as there are so few retailers with that kind of growth on the public markets. But Lululemon Athletica (LULU) is valued at over 7x sales, admittedly with 20%-plus operating margins that aerie simply can't reach.

I can see a case that aerie easily is worth 1.5x revenue and something lower than 20x EBITDA (which likely is over $50 million, or ~10% of the company's annual total at the moment). In that model, AEO's fair value is in the range of $20 (~$14 for AE brand and ~$6 for aerie). That's about 22% upside from here, plus the dividend.

But even that case seems to have some risk. aerie has tougher comps coming in the second half, and growth has decelerated in recent quarters (though it's obviously still enormously impressive). Q2 results excluding the Japan boost were enormously concerning from a margin standpoint, with the weakness (according to earnings call commentary) concentrated in AE brand. Both the 8%+ consolidated operating margins and the external environment leave little room for any assortment missteps - and those missteps happen.

All told, I do think AEO probably is somewhat undervalued. But particularly with a recent bounce from $14, the opportunity here isn't quite what the top-line performance suggests. What worries me most is that the headwinds facing American Eagle are secular in nature. The tailwinds are not. And when those tailwinds abate, AEO is likely to look quite different, and the current valuation will in retrospect look much more logical.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.