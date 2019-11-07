Political Paralysis In The United Kingdom

Last Thursday was Halloween, but it was also the deadline for Brexit. The line in the sand for the UK's departure from the European Union was not the first. In June 2016, when the voters of the UK sent their leaders a message that they wanted out of the union, there seemed to be plenty of time to work out a deal. March 29, 2019, was the date, almost three years down the road for the two sides to figure out what the European Union and the UK would look like after a divorce.

Prime Minister David Cameron, who campaigned to remain within the EU, resigned quickly after the referendum in 2016. Theresa May took over as the leader and worked tirelessly and ineffectively to agree on a proposal to fulfill the will of the British people. The Prime Minister negotiated a deal with the EU, but it was her Parliament that caused her to resign in frustration and hand the government over to Boris Johnson. Mr. Johnson pledged to leave the EU with or without a deal on October 31. As they had done so many times to his predecessor, the Parliament put roadblocks in front of the new leader to prevent him from keeping his promise.

Meanwhile, the UK was closer than ever to a deal to exit the union at the end of last week, even though it missed another deadline. Now, the line in the sand is at the end of January, and December 12 will stand as the most important day for the future of Britain and Europe since the 2016 referendum.

The optimism that Brexit with a deal is close lifted the value of the pound to the $1.30 level against the US dollar over the past weeks. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) replicates the price action in the pound-dollar currency pair.

The Parliament likes the Prime Minister's Deal

Prime Minister Johnson worked tirelessly to fulfill his promise to the British people. It seemed that he pulled an eleventh-hour rabbit out of his hat when he settled a contentious dispute with the EU over the Irish border. The two sides agreed to a dual customs zone that would satisfy both the UK Parliament and the European Union. With high hopes, the Prime Minister believed that the novel approach would garner enough votes to keep his pledge to deliver a Brexit by the October 31 deadline. All signs were that the Parliament would like the deal.

Politics trump reason

Without a majority in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Johnson ran into another political wall as the Parliament said that they did not have enough time to analyze the deal. In another in a long series of defeats for the Tory Party, the legislative body voted against the agreement that would deliver a Brexit by the October 31 deadline.

Any attempt at a hard Brexit because of Parliament's refusal was impossible. Both the Parliament and Supreme Court had created a roadblock that prevented a departure from the union without a deal.

Reluctantly, Prime Minister Johnson sent a letter to the EU requesting an extension until the end of January 2020. While the deal was workable, political considerations stood in front of fulfilling the will of the British people.

A break on an election for Mr. Johnson

The next move by the Prime Minister was to call for a general election on December 12. A few weeks ago, Mr. Johnson's attempt at an election before the end of October deadline went down in flames as he could not get two-thirds of the Parliament to agree. However, after two attempts, the people of the UK will go to the voting booths on December 12 to decide the composition of the Parliament, the next Prime Minister, and the fate of Brexit.

The odds seem to favor a victory for Prime Minister Johnson as he currently holds a 15% lead in the polls. However, as we have learned repeatedly over the past years, surveys can be wrong. The polls said that Brexit would not pass in June 2016. They favored Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in the 2016 US Presidential election. In mid-December, the UK election will stand as a second referendum on Brexit. A vote for the Prime Minister is now a vote for his deal. A vote against the sitting leader favors either remaining within the union or a hard Brexit. The only certainty going into the UK election is uncertainty. At the end of last week, the Prime Minister made a move that will either cement his leadership or could turn out to be a grave political mistake.

Uncertainty seems to be the mission - the prime minister sends the Brexit Party a message

While Boris Johnson was a leading proponent of Brexit during the 2016 referendum, Nigel Farage, the MP to the EU Parliament from the UK, was the most high-profile and radical advocate for the divorce. The most recent elections in the UK for members to the EU Parliament turned out to be a stunning victory for Nigel Farage. Over only six weeks, Farage assembled his Brexit Party, which won the most seats crushing the Tories, Labour, Liberal Democrats, and all other leading political parties.

Farage favors a hard Brexit. He does not want the UK to pay billions of pounds for exiting the EU. At the same time, he seeks to punish those MPs that had been on the fence over the issue. After Prime Minister Johnson took over from Theresa May, Farage extended an olive branch to the new leader. In exchange for culling the Tory party of any MP that did not favor a hard exit and leaving the EU without any deal, he would throw his support in the general election behind Boris Johnson.

Last week, US President Donald Trump, a long-time friend of Farage, told the Prime Minister that a pact between Farage and Johnson would be an "unstoppable force." Sources from the office of the Prime Minister said that there are no circumstances in which the Tory Party would work with the Brexit Party. The Prime Minister told the BBC that the "difficulty" of doing deals with "any other party" is that it "simply risks putting Jeremy Corbyn into Number 10." Mr. Corbyn is the leader of the Labour Party, and Number 10 is the Prime Minister's residence. The recent election results showed that Mr. Farage is popular with British voters, but that is not the case when it comes to the Tory Party and the vast majority of MPs.

The Prime Minister is taking a calculated risk based on his lead in the polls going into the December 12 election. Fifteen points is a substantial advantage, but the British voters are more than fed up with their elected representatives. The UK voted in favor of Brexit almost three and one-half years ago, and the politicians have failed to deliver. By going it alone, only a significant victory that hands the Tories a majority could deliver a Brexit with a deal that will pass the Parliament. Anything short of a triumph for the Prime Minister could lead to months if not years of further delays that may keep the UK in the EU.

Moreover, that scenario could lead to the political ascent of Mr. Farage, who could challenge for the leadership role in the months and years ahead. A political battle between Johnson and Farage might lead to a Labour Party victory as they split the Brexit vote. Labour is the party that favors progressive policies. The bottom line is that there is a tremendous amount at stake in the UK on December 12.

To complicate matters, Nigel Farage has called on Johnson to drop his Brexit deal, unite in a "leave alliance," or face a Brexit Party candidate in every seat in the election. If that happens, a Labour government could emerge as the winner leading to more negotiations with the EU and another referendum on Brexit.

The British pound could become highly volatile

In the aftermath of the June 2016 Brexit referendum, the pound tanked against the US dollar.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the value of the pound dropped from $1.50 to $1.20 against the dollar in the aftermath of the shock of the 2016 referendum.

Source: CQG

The value of the pound versus the euro currency dropped from over $1.3150 to just over $1.07 after 2016. At under $1.2900 against the dollar and the $1.1600 level against the euro on November 6, the pound is closer to the low than the high. At the same time, the British currency moved higher on optimism that Brexit with a deal with the EU would ultimately prevail.

When it comes to the currency market, the pound would likely appreciate if Brexit occurs with an agreement or the UK remains within the EU. A hard Brexit or further delays could send the currency to new lows. The British currency wants certainty, and the December 12 election is now the next line in the sand.

Surprises on election day are nothing new, which could increase price volatility in the currency markets and the pound over the coming weeks. Another shock on December 12 could cause a tsunami of volatility that ripples around the world in currencies and markets across all asset classes.

The most direct route for a risk position in the British pound versus the US dollar currency pair is via the over-the-counter currency market or the futures arena. The

Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust provides an alternative for those looking to participate via standard equity trading accounts. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXB has net assets of $175.66 million, trades an average of 83,741 shares each day, and charges a 0.40% expense ratio.

We have seen almost three and one-half years of political paralysis in the United Kingdom over the Brexit issue. As of the beginning of November, three Prime Ministers have led the nation since the 2016 referendum. The general election on December 12 comes after Prime Ministers and MPs have failed to fulfill the will of the electorate. The choices of a Brexit with a deal, a hard Brexit, a new negotiation, or remaining within the EU make the election more than complicated and the outcome uncertain. The British pound is the currency that will move higher or lower in the lead up to and aftermath of the election. We could see some wild swings in the pound versus the dollar and the euro over the coming weeks. Fasten your seatbelts for what could be a wild ride in the currency markets.

