eHealth Shares Priced At A Steep Discount

We attribute recent price weakness in EHTH shares to noise around Medicare For All and see a buying opportunity.

Investment Thesis

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) is a leading health insurance marketplace that helps consumers research, compare and purchase Medicare insurance plans as well as individual and family insurance plans.

EHTH has strong relationships with more than 170 leading U.S. insurance carriers, including the top five Medicare Supplement carriers. The company derives the majority of its revenues from commissions paid by health insurance carriers and thus has no underwriting risk, making it an attractive investment in the growing Medicare space.

Over the last three years, EHTH has increasingly emphasized Medicare products and reduced its reliance on individual and family health insurance products. As a result, the company is well positioned to capitalize on favorable industry trends in the Medicare Advantage market.

EHTH estimates its total addressable market opportunity in Medicare at $19.4 billion. The company targets market share growth from 1% currently rising to 2% by 2023. This would translate into revenues CAGR of 23% through 2023. We expect the company’s margins to improve as EHTH benefits from better absorption of fixed costs and improving member economics. We model improvement in EBITDA margin from 18% in 2019 nearly doubling to 32% in 2023.

We believe EHTH’s recent share price have been negatively affected by political posturing around Medicare For All. We see the recent price weakness as a buying opportunity and think eHealth offers an attractive way to play the long-term growth in Medicare Advantage without underwriting risk. EHTH currently trades at roughly 4.4x LTM sales and near peer group averages. We believe EHTH warrants a significantly higher multiple than peers due to its higher revenue growth and margin expansion opportunities. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a $103.25 price target.

Our recommendation assumes that EHTH can execute the growth plan management has outlined, while maintaining a prudent balance sheet land not incurring large amount of additional debt.

Growth Momentum Continues, Concerns Overdone

The company is guiding for 2019 revenues at the high end of the range ($365-$385 million) and expects the momentum experienced last year to extend into Q4:19. Ahead of this year’s Annual Enrollment Period, EHTH has more than doubled its number of agents. In addition, the company should benefit from more tenured agents on its payroll since conversion rates are 30% higher for agents who have worked for EHTH for more than a year. The company opened a new call center in Indianapolis to handle a higher volume of enrollments. Last year due to insufficient capacity 136K calls went unanswered during the peak enrollment period. Additionally, EHTH is deploying new decision support tools and technologies to assist its agents (both internal as well as third-party). Effective use of these tools and technologies could push 2019 revenues above guidance.

The main challenge to EHTH shares comes from political noise around Medicare for All if Democrats win the 2020 election. A Democratic administration would likely push for increasing Medicare subsidies and eligibility. However, no such changes are legislatively possible before 2022. In our view, it's highly unlikely that Medicare for All will pass, given its steep price tag, which would require major tax hikes on the middle class and cause a major disruption to the current insurance market. We also think that concerns over an upgrade to CMS’ Medicare Plan Finder tool may be overdone. EHTH notes that the Medicare Plan Finder is not especially user friendly, especially for seniors. The company considers Plan Finder more of an information site than an enrollment competitor.

Attractive Exposure to Fast-Growing Medicare Advantage Market

EHTH has increased its focus on Medicare products, which represented approximately 84% of revenues last year vs. 63% in 2016. This shift enables EHTH to capitalize on strong trends that include a growing Medicare-eligible population and increased demand by consumers for online tools that compare Medicare insurance plans. Its shift away from individual and family insurance plans helped the company minimize the impact of the Affordable Care Act on its business, as government exchanges began offering Affordable Care Act-compliant individual and family health insurance plans. EHTH anticipates the revenue contribution from Medicare plans will rise to 87% in 2019.

At present, Medicare Advantage is one of the country’s fastest-growing health insurance markets. Roughly 36 million seniors are enrolled in Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans (suggesting 56% penetration). EHTH anticipates penetration rates for Medicare Advantage plans will reach 67% by 2026, implying 39% growth and more than 50 million seniors enrolled in Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

In addition to capitalizing on existing market demand, EHTH sees a significant opportunity represented by consumers that have inadequate coverage and/or a sub-optimal plan. The company estimates that roughly 40% of Medicare-eligible individuals do not purchase supplemental insurance coverage beyond Medicare even though they may benefit from doing so. Moreover, as per eHealth’s own report, only one in 10 Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part D prescription drug plan beneficiaries is enrolled in an optimal plan. The company thinks that its platform of proprietary content, decision support tools, enrollment solutions and go-to-market strategies across both direct-to-consumer and partner channels may allow it to reach a large percentage of this underserved market.

Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion Opportunities

EHTH estimates its total addressable market opportunity in Medicare at $19.4 billion and expects this market to continue to expand as the number of Medicare enrollees (currently around 60 million) increases. In 2018, EHTH had less than a 1% share of the 60 million member Medicare market. The company targets an increase in market share to 2% by 2023, which would translate into $700 million in revenue. Additionally, initiatives around margin expansion are expected to fuel EBITDA margins gains to 32% in 2023, resulting in adjusted EBITDA of $225 million and cash flow exceeding $100 million. The company expects to generate steady gains in EBITDA margin by leveraging its fixed costs over a rising level of online enrollments. The company’s most optimistic scenario estimate $1 billion in revenue and $350 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2023.

We note that EHTH is not modeling any improvement in LTV in its financial forecasts. In 2018, LTV for a Medicare Advantage member was $964. After marketing costs per acquired member of $297 and customer care and enrollment costs per acquired member of $315, the company’s per member profit was $352, which translates to a margin of 37%. The company believes that, by driving improvements in rates, policy duration, drop-off between approved to paid and other factors, LTV could increase to $1,200, which will boost profit margins to a 40%-45% range.

Business Model

The purchase and sale of health insurance has historically been a complex, time-consuming and paper-intensive process and lack of available information limited the choices for consumers. eHealth steps in to fill this gap with its online marketplace that gives consumers more organized information, a broader selection of plans and a process more efficient process than have typically been available from traditional health insurance channels. EHTH helps consumers research, compare and purchase: 1) Medicare plans (Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Medical Part D) and 2) Individual and family plans. Medicare is a federal program that provides hospital and medical insurance benefits to Americans aged 65 and older. Individual and family products are typically purchased by younger consumers who don’t have coverage through an employer.

The company derives most of its revenues from commissions paid by health insurance carriers for plans purchased by members who used EHTH’s services. The company has no direct underwriting risk. EHTH is paid as a percentage of premium or at fixed per member rates and revenues are recurring as long as the member remains on that policy. Over the last three years, EHTH has strengthened its focus on Medicare products and shifted away from individual and family health insurance products.

Established Strategic Relationships: The company has strong relationships with over 170 insurance carriers, including the top five Medicare Supplement carriers and the top 10 Medicare Advantage carriers. In addition, EHTH had strategic relationships in 2018 with major U.S. retail pharmacy chains and leading hospital systems.

Omni-channel Platform is a Key Differentiator: EHTH’s omni-channel platform enables consumers to access its services online, through interactive chat, or by speaking with a licensed insurance agent. This differentiates EHTH from traditional brokers and insurance carriers who primarily market and sell Medicare plans through a dedicated in-house sales representatives and/or independent brokers and agents. This approach typically limits plan choice and is labor-intensive and paper-based.

The company offers access to tens of thousands of plans on its platform, in contrast to traditional brokers that typically offer plans from a limited number of carriers. The combination of online, mobile and contact center engagement allows consumers to research and purchase health insurance at their convenience, from any location and at any time. Consumers can move between online and call center contact, depending on their preference and online proficiency.

EHTH’s platform has been experiencing robust growth. The number of Medicare plan applications submitted by consumers on EHTH’s platform grew 39% in 2018 and faster growth is anticipated in 2019. In fact, eHealth’s omni-channel platform has generated Medicare enrollment growth at rates above market rates for several years. In 2018, the platform grew 7x faster than the market rate.

Massive Industry Shift Online

Increasing internet usage by Americans aged 65 and older is affecting how insurance is sold in the healthcare marketplace. According to eMarketer, 59% of seniors own a smartphone, 74% are likely to make a purchase online and 44% prefer to use the Internet for health information. EHTH is well positioned to benefit from these trends. The percentage of members submitting applications for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement products online through EHTH’s platform has growth from 10% in 2017 to 16% in 2018 and is forecast to reach 20% in 2019. EHTH targets online applications through its platform approaching 38% with potential upside of greater than 50% over the next five years. Higher online engagement reduces the company’s customer acquisition costs and improves its profitability. EHTH reduced variable marketing cost per approved Medicare member by 12% last year.

Management and Shareholders

(EHTH) is led by Scott Flanders, who has served as CEO since May 2016. A summary of the company’s key shareholders is shown below:

Growth Strategy

EHTH’s growth strategy centers on expanding its Medicare-related business. The company anticipates Medicare will account for 87% of revenues in 2019, up from 84% in 2018. In preparation for the upcoming Annual Enrollment Period, EHTH has more than doubled the number of agents this year, while keeping experienced agents with higher conversion ratios on its payroll. The new call center in Indianapolis and significant technology investments should help convert more shoppers into plan purchasers and drive EHTH’s market share higher. The company projects its market share will roughly double from 1% currently to 2% in 2023.

Recent Financial Results:

Revenues grew 101% in Q2:19, fueled by strong performances across both the Medicare (+105% YOY), and Individual, Family & Small Business (+88% YOY) segments. As shown in the chart below, Medicare is the largest contributor to sales and likely to remain so for the foreseeable future.

More than 56,488 applications for Medicare products, which includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans, were submitted in Q2:19, a 67% increase compared to 33,756 in Q2:18. Approved Medicare members grew 78% in Q2:19 to 52,569. The company estimated Medicare membership at 521,262 in Q2:19, a 32% increase compared to the 393,937 estimated members in Q2:18. Strong membership growth boosted adjusted EBITDA to $0.8 million in Q2:19 from $(10.1) million one year earlier.

EHTH delivered adjusted net income of $2.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share in Q2:19 versus net losses of $7.5 million or $(0.40) per diluted share in Q2:18.

EPS Guidance and Estimates

Management is guiding for a sequential decline in Q3:19 revenue due to the dynamics of the individual, family, and small business segment. EHTH also anticipates a large sequential drop in adjusted EBITDA. However, the company expects improved EBITDA profits for 2019 and EBITDA margins of 18%. Our model forecasts 53% revenues growth in 2019 and revenues of $384.7 million, at the high end of management guidance ($375-$385 million). We forecast 26% growth and revenues reaching $483 million in 2020.

Management has undertaken various initiatives to drive operational improvement which will support higher margins. Effective deployment of the multi-channel marketing strategy has enabled the company to record significant declines in marketing costs per approved member. These initiatives combined with rising revenues and cost discipline create expectations for strong income growth.

We forecast 2019 operating income of $66.6 million rising to $89.4 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA should follow a similar trajectory, rising to $69.0 million in 2019 and $93.5 million in 2020. We forecast adjusted income from continuing operations of $47.3 million in 2019 and $59.0 million in 2020, resulting in 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.94 and 2020 EPS of $2.33.

Investment Risks

Medicare plans are highly regulated and the guidelines governing these plans frequently change. New regulations could be less favorable and negatively impact EHTH’s growth.

Slower-than-expected market share gains for the company or failure to improve margins could hinder the company’s profit growth.

A win by Democrats in the 2020 elections may increase the possibility that Medicare for All will pass, limiting EHTH’s growth opportunities.

The health insurance marketplace is highly competitive. Competitive pressures could increase EHTH’s marketing costs, decrease traffic to its website or cause the company to lose market share.

Valuation

We derive a target price for EHTH using peer value comparisons and Discounted Cash Flow analysis. We forecast sales reaching $700 million (23% CAGR) and adjusted EBITDA hitting $225 million by 2023. eHealth has no direct competitors so we create a peer group of companies with similar business models, end markets and financial profiles as shown in Exhibit 8. EHTH currently trades at a 4.4x P/S multiple close to the peer group average. We believe EHTH warrants an above average multiple due to its higher sales growth and margin expansion opportunities. We assign a 6x P/S multiple to EHTH, apply this multiple to our 2020 revenue estimate, and then discount the resulting value back to the present at our computed cost of capital. We derive a $106.29 price target with this method.

Our Discounted Cash Flow model uses our forecasts of free cash flow in years 1-2, then grows EBIT at 16% annually in years 3-8. By applying a weighted average cost of capital of 7.4%, we obtain a DCF share price target of $100.16.

We combine our peer-based target of $106.29 at 50% and our DCF model target of $100.16 at 50% results to obtain a target price of $103.22, which we round up to $103.25.

Our peer-based value calculations are shown below. The DCF model can be found at the end of this report.

Exhibit 9 shows stock price targets using various combinations of forward EPS and P/E multiples. Our EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020 are $1.94 and $2.33, respectively. The unshaded portion of the chart shows stock price targets at various forward P/E multiples (essentially all below the industry peer group average) and the current price.

Exhibit 10 shows price targets based on our DCF model using a range of discount rates and return on capital assumptions. We believe the assumptions that drive our price target are reasonable.

