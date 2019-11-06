Royal Dutch Shell: The Outlook After Q3 2019 Results

Last week oil & gas giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) released its third quarter 2019 results. The headline earnings figures showed a year-on-year drop; not particularly surprising given the prevailing macro environment. The company also adopted a somewhat ambiguous tone with respect to the completion of its $25 billion stock buyback program, nominally due to end next year. That aside, Q3 figures held up pretty well all things considered. With the shares continuing to throw off a 6% plus dividend yield Shell remains a solid stock for conservative investors.

Third Quarter Results

On a current cost of supplies basis ("CCS") Shell reported normalized profit of $4.8 billion ($1.18 per ADS) in Q3. That represented a drop of around 15% on the $5.6 billion ($1.36 per ADS) posted at this point last year. Over the first nine months of the year CCS normalized profit clocked in at $13.5 billion ($3.32 per ADS). That was some 14% lower than the $15.7 billion ($3.76 per ADS) earned over the comparable period last year.

Like all of its peers Shell has had to contend with worsening macro conditions. For one, realized commodity prices have moved in the wrong direction compared to 2018. In Q3 2019 the company realized a global liquids price of $55.99/barrel, down 18% on the $68.21 realized in Q3 2018. Realized natural gas prices followed the same trend, down 15% to $4.19/Mscf in Q3 2019 versus $4.92/Mscf last year.

Unsurprisingly given the above, profit in the company's Upstream segment was hit hardest. Segmental normalized profit on a CCS basis clocked in at $907 million, down just over 50% on the $1.9 billion reported at this point last year. The cash flow line tells a similar story. Segmental cash flow from operations ("CFFO") came in at $4.4 billion in Q3 2019, down around 33% on Q3 2018 and some $1.2 billion lower than last quarter. At 2,606 Mboe/day total production was down slightly both year-on-year and compared to Q2.

Downstream and Integrated Gas held up better, though again the company faces challenging operating conditions. Its Downstream segment reported normalized profit on a CCS basis of $2.15 billion, up around 7% year-on-year. Weaker refining margins were offset by strong contributions from trading and higher retail margins. Chemicals also remains a tough place to do business right now. Normalized profit this year stands at around $800 million so far, down almost $1 billion compared to 2018. Some of that has been self-inflicted, but across the board the chemical industry is reporting lower numbers.

As for Integrated Gas, Shell reported underlying profit on a CCS basis of $2.7 billion in Q3. That was around 17% higher on the comparable period last year. A drop in prices was more than offset by higher liquefaction and sales volumes, both up around 9% on Q3 2018, plus a strong contribution from LNG trading.

Shareholder Returns Program

One of the big takeaways post-earnings call was the somewhat ambiguous tone adopted by management with respect to the completion of its $25 billion stock buyback program. Indeed the possibility of a delay kicked off a bit of a ruckus with analysts.

Share repurchases make strong financial sense for Shell at the moment. At just over $15 billion the annual cash dividend bill represents a sizable burden due to the dilution associated with the BG deal and the end of its scrip program in 2017.

As it stood at the end of Q3, the company still had around 830 million additional ADS equivalent shares outstanding compared to 2014 - each one pumping out the same $3.76/ADS annual dividend. Shell understandably wants to see that sacrosanct distribution put on a more sustainable footing.

Furthermore, its stock remains cheap. As I type the ADSs trade for around $60 apiece on the New York Stock Exchange. On that basis, for every one billion dollars the company spends on share repurchases it saves itself over $60 million in recurring annual dividend cash (assuming the $3.76 per ADS figure remains constant).

So far, the company has spent around $12 billion of the $25 billion earmarked for buybacks. It also committed an extra $2.75 billion between now and the end of January 2020. By my count that leaves around $10 billion over the rest of 2020 if it is to meet its target.

On that basis it's hard to see what all the fuss was about. Firstly, $10 billion doesn't represent a step up compared to the current rate of share repurchases. Secondly, and at risk of stating the obvious, Shell remains heavily linked to the price of oil in terms of its Upstream and Integrated Gas segments (the lion's share of its sales contracts being linked to oil prices). Together those two segments make up the vast majority of overall CFFO.

To put some hard figures to the current environment the company sees cash flow at around $8-$9 billion lower out to the end of 2020 versus its reference conditions. In any case a small delay does not alter the wider shareholder returns program: Shell still intends to return $125 billion to stockholders between 2021 and 2025, again assuming oil prices play ball.

Cashflow

On that note it is worth pointing out that cash flow continues to come in strong. In Q3 the company generated total CFFO of $12.1 billion excluding changes in working capital. Free cash flow came in at $6.1 billion, more than enough to cover the quarterly dividend bill with change. For the nine month period CFFO stood at $34 billion excluding changes in working capital. Net of cash CapEx ($17 billion) and dividends ($11.5 billion) the company still churned out plenty of surplus cash.

Low-end guidance for 2020 free cash flow is around the $28 billion mark. Stripping out the annual dividend bill leaves enough left over to make good on its 2020 buyback pledge, but not much else. With gearing currently at 27.9%, and macro conditions below Shell's reference levels, a small delay to the buyback program wouldn't be a huge surprise.

Valuation

At the risk of missing the woods for the trees by getting bogged down in the minutiae of share repurchase timing, the most important point right now is that Shell stock remains pretty cheap. Absent a collapse in oil prices (usually the best times to buy oil stocks) the current macro environment strikes me as reasonable vis-a-vis Shell's earnings power and share price.

Based on a $60/barrel oil environment the company pumps out enough profit to more than cover its dividend. Moreover, it sees absolute levels of free cash flow rising around 3% per annum out to 2025. Stock buybacks could reasonably add low single digit growth to that on a per-share basis over the same time frame. Put that onto the current 6.2% yield - itself historically attractive - and Shell remains a solid dividend stock for the conservative investor.

