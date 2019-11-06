Barnes & Noble Education: Market Pessimism Creates Buying Opportunity

My target price for BNED is $5.59 for a possible upside of 43%.

This article is focused on my valuation of BNED based on a DCF model and a sum of the parts valuation.

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) is a retail business protected by high barriers to entry. This is not your typical bookstore. The business operates under long-term contracts with universities. These contracts give BNED full authority to operate the bookstores within campus in exchange for a percentage of sales (books, course materials, apparel, etc). In some cases, there are minimum guarantee payments.

The market has punished BNED since its spin-off from its parent, Barnes & Noble (BKS) in 2015. The initial IPO price was $14.75 and has since declined to a share price of $3.91. This decline in share price was a result of consecutive years of negative same-store-sales growth of -1.9%, -3% and -4.1% for FYs 2016, 2017, and 2018 respectively.

For a complete history of BNED operations, I would suggest interested investors to read an article published in Seeking Alpha by contributor Searcher Investment Partners, for an excellent overview of the BNED business model, competitive advantages and history.

This article is focused on my valuation of BNED based on a DCF model and a sum of the parts valuation due to the nature of the distinct business segments.

There are two different businesses at BNED. The first one is the legacy (Retail) university bookstore coupled with the wholesale distribution business the company acquired in 2017. The second business is the new Digital Students Solution (DSS) segment. To understand this new segment, one could look at Chegg (CHGG) for a similar comparison of the business model.

How to value the Retail segment

The retail segment is driven by student enrollments, volume of books sold and average selling prices. These three drivers are under pressure as explained in the Q1 2020 conference call:

Course material sales were down 11% on a comp basis for the quarter, driven by trends we have seen in previous quarters, including lower enrollments, lower average selling prices and students buying fewer course materials.

To mitigate current headwinds, the company has relocated resources to better align costs and profitability. They are focusing more on digital offerings to students that would increase affordability of course materials through programs such as their "First Day" platform, that gives students access to materials days before school starts included in the cost of tuition.

The company expects to benefit from such efforts starting in FY 2021:

We continue to make important investments for the sustainable long-term growth of BNED and expect to begin recognizing the results of these investments throughout this year and into fiscal 2021.

Even in a difficult retail environment, BNED generates significant amounts of FCF in its retail segment that the firm is using to reinvest in new strategies within the DSS segment. The company is guiding FCF in a range of $25M to $40M:

For fiscal 2020, we expect consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be between $90 million and $100 million. As previously mentioned, due to the continued investment in digital, capital expenditures are expected to increase from the fiscal 2019 level by approximately $10 million, and are expected to be in the range of $50 million and $60 million. We expect free cash flow to be between $25 million and $40 million as compared to the $39.7 million in fiscal year 2019. Please note we do define free cash flow with adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, cash interest and cash taxes.

However, EBITDA trends and margins show mixed results:

Source: company filings

With these data points in mind, we can create a plausible valuation model and scenario:

Source: author estimates

Using a DCF model, we value the retail business at $337.4M. The valuation is based on the scenario in which the retail segment would not see revenue stabilization for the next couple of years and margin compression. Afterwards, we expect the business going into a normalized retail environment as current investments in cost structure and revenue growth start paying off. We also expect the retail business to earn returns at its cost of capital.

Valuing the Digital Student Solution (DSS) Segment

To value DSS, we use Chegg as a proxy for future investment performance as both business models have similarities in operations.

The following table shows the valuation model for the DSS segment:

Source: author estimates

We estimate the value of the DSS operations to be $94.2M. We project the high growth period to be 5 years, slowing down to GDP growth. We estimate a possible operating income margin of 20% based on mature software companies.

How likely is this future scenario?

We can get an idea from operating results of Chegg:

Source: Chegg filings (numbers in millions except for sales per subscriber)

Chegg has a total of 3.1M subscribers generating $321M in revenues. Chegg charges $14.99 per month for its subscription service compared to only $9.99 per month for Bartleby.com, the main revenue driver for the DSS segment.

If we can expect DSS to grow revenues up to $105M, there would be 1.3M subscribers for the Bartleby.com service.

Chegg as we can see, will still be the larger player in the market with leading market share under the valuation model. DSS will be less than a third of Chegg.

On a positive note, we can see DSS achieving profitability faster than Chegg due to the competitive advantage of its retail segment. The competitive advantage is disclosed in the annual report:

We offer these online solutions to students via internet search engine optimization, as well as by marketing directly to students in our physical and virtual bookstore footprint and nationally to students. Our physical and virtual bookstore footprint, and associated student relationships, present a sizable addressable market for our digital products and services. We continue to enhance and invest in our digital content and solutions to complement and leverage our bookstore and wholesale businesses. The revenue from these services have higher margin rates due to the relatively fixed cost structure of these operations. Unlike other providers of digital services to students, our well-established, deep relationships with college and university partners, as well as our physical presence on campus, provides us with a significant competitive advantage as we roll out new products and services on the campuses and universities we serve.

This competitive advantage is present in financial results. While Chegg needs to invest heavily in promoting their services through a sales and marketing team, representing 17% of sales, BNED sales and marketing expense is miniscule in comparison, allocating less than 1% of revenues. In dollar amounts, Chegg spent $54M in sales and marketing, compared to only $10.6M for BNED. This advantage allows DSS to achieve profitability faster than competitors.

Adding both business segments, we get the following value for BNED:

Source: author estimates

At a current share price of $3.91, an investment in BNED can offer investors a possible 43% upside return on investment.

Risks

A positive investment outcome in BNED shares depends in large part by the stabilization of revenues and margins. If current headwinds persists, EBITDA and FCF would be impacted, affecting the reinvestment necessary to grow the DSS segment, BNED's main revenue growth driver and profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.